Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Civil Air Patrol Cadets Receive Flight Training from JetBlue UniversityRichard JohnsonBrooksville, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Boyfriend Beats Unborn Child To Death, Girlfriend Vanishes And Florida Drops The Charges. What Happened To Keyonna Cole?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooksville, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Council to review Adams' building changes
Plans for one of Inverness’ smallest downtown commercial lots are again becoming smaller. The Inverness council will vote Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a change to a developer’s agreement with the city, reducing the 2020 building plans with a three-story building and 3,000 square-feet of office space per floor down to two floors and with 2,400 square feet per floor.
Huge multi-family project on Maricamp Road coming before MCBCC
Here is a brief overview of the development application the Marion County Board of County Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Dec. 20 during their regularly scheduled meeting:. Location 6650 & 6670 SE Maricamp Road, ½ mile east of SE 58th Avenue/Baseline Road, south of the post office and north of Circle...
villages-news.com
Pipe project forcing Villagers to limit bathing and laundry
A sanitary sewer line project which began this week is forcing some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. All construction is anticipated to be completed within two weeks, ending around Jan. 3.
ocala-news.com
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County to celebrate newest homeowners with dedication ceremony
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is inviting members of the community to attend a house blessing dedication ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday, December 20 to welcome the Walker family to their new home. On Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., Cheryl Walker and her family will receive the keys to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l U.S. 41 widening to begin in 2023
A project about 30 years in the making is now showing signs of life. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced a one-mile four-lane widening from U.S. 41 between State Road 44 and the Withlacoochee Trail bridge. The plan includes bike lanes and sidewalks as well as new traffic signals to be installed at the intersections of U.S. 41 and Montgomery Avenue and U.S. 41 and the Inverness Regional Mall. Additional improvements are discussed in more than a half dozen bullet points in the FDOT’s website. The website can be accessed at www.fdottampabay.com/projects/county/citrus.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Moffitt Cancer Center Introduces Speros FL, its 775-acre Pasco County Global Innovation Center
Leader in cancer treatment and research unveils the name of its world-class community to break ground in 2023. December 15, 2022 – Today Moffitt Cancer Center, a national leader in innovative, comprehensive cancer research at the forefront of revolutionizing the technology and treatment to prevent and cure cancer worldwide, proudly unveils Speros FL as the name of its planned 775-acre global innovation center in Pasco County, Florida. The word Speros is a derivative of the Latin verb, “Sperare,” meaning “to hope” or to “look forward to.” Grounded by principles of accelerated advancement, collaboration, and high-quality care, Speros represents the future of revolutionary cancer treatment at Moffitt.
fox13news.com
Tunnel to Towers Foundation to open the Let Us Do Good Village in Pasco County
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A year after breaking ground in Land O'Lakes, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation will return to the property on Saturday, December 17, for a ribbon cutting and home dedication at the Let Us Do Good Village. It's a first-of-its-kind community that will provide mortgage-free homes to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Give a gift to a nonprofit organization this holiday season
It’s better to give than receive. There are scores of nonprofit organizations in Citrus County doing great deeds, day in and day out. During the holiday season, they go above and beyond and there are many in full swing right now as Christmas approaches.
Cedar Key News
ocala-news.com
Resident shares thoughts on growth, traffic issues in SW Ocala
Along with this growth comes a lot of baggage. More cars, traffic congestion, more noise, disregard for speed limits, more reckless driving, less courtesy, and more pollution. There are no sidewalks on SW 103rd Street Road, from SW College Road to SW 49th Avenue, on both sides of the street. Also, no golf cart paths that would really help retirees to get around – by not using their cars to access local businesses, it would very much help in the reduction of traffic problems. Not that there isn’t any room to put a sidewalk and golf cart path – there is 28 feet of easement that can be utilized.
villages-news.com
Villager ticketed as result of crash that sent another driver to Leesburg hospital
A Villager has been ticketed as the result of a crash last week that sent another driver to the hospital in Leesburg. The 69-year-old Village of Mira Mesa resident was driving a black 2014 Cadillac XT5 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday eastbound on County Road 466 near the entrance to Glen Hollow Farms when he attempted a lane change and failed to observe a blue 2020 Dodge Charger four-door driven by a 26-year-old Lady Lake man who was also eastbound on County Road 466, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The right side of the Mira Mesa man’s Cadillac hit the left driver’s door of the Dodge Charger.
pascosheriff.com
Help Solve A Crime | Burglary, Hudson
HELP SOLVE A CRIME: On Dec. 8 around 11:30 p.m., four suspects broke into a business in the 14500 bock of US Hwy 19 in Hudson and stole items. One suspect appears to be a female with an unidentified tattoo on the left thigh. The second suspect appears to be a male with a cross tattoo on the upper right arm, and was seen riding a bike with a small trailer in tow.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
suncoastnews.com
Small plane crashes at Brooksville airport
BROOKSVILLE – A person was injured on Friday, Dec. 16, after a small aircraft crashed at the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport, according to a press release from Hernando County. The plane, which had taken off from Orlando at 2:31 p.m., crashed at about 3:09 p.m. It veered off runway...
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings to Open New Convenience Store Model in New Port Richey
Local franchisee Paul Rezkalla, whose restaurant will be family-run, says they hope to open more locations inside convenience stores should this one prove successful.
Woman, 2 children rescued nearly 100 miles off Pasco County shore
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a mother and two children nearly 100 miles off the Pasco County coast after their boat became disabled on Sunday.
villages-news.com
Staunch opposition to golf carts on public roadways
In regard to the recent petition to the Lady Lake Commission advocating for allowing the use of golf carts on public roadways, I must say this is a bad idea and that it will not end well. Golf carts are not as safe for the occupants as a car, truck,...
villages-news.com
Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages
A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
villages-news.com
Former Villager shipped back from N.C. after skipping local court date
A former Villager has been shipped back from North Carolina after skipping a local court date. Carol Diane Cochran, 77, formerly of the Village of Poinciana, was being held on $10,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was booked at the jail on Thursday following her arrest earlier this month on a governor’s warrant in Mecklenburg County, N.C.
Villages Daily Sun
Beauty and style, a car with skirts, and a long garage
When Rich and Marty Weiner began looking for a home in The Villages nearly 10 years ago, they had one very specific requirement. The garage had to be more than 17 feet long to accommodate their 1959 Ford Fairlane Sunliner convertible. After looking at more than 10 houses, the Sunliner...
Comments / 7