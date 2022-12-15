Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Neighborhood's holiday lighting display attacked by vandals
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vandals in a black sedan did their worst to ruin Christmas for a neighborhood whose lavish lighting display has attracted a lot of attention. If so, they underestimated the spirit and determination of the households who spent many hours and considerable capital just to bring holiday smiles to old and young onlookers.
rrobserver.com
Free kids fun day with the Duke City Gladiators
The Duke City Gladiators will hold a Holiday Hump Day Fun Day at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Wednesday Dec. 28. The event is free for kids. “This is going to be an incredible time in the community hanging out with your Duke City Gladiators,” the sales team said.
8th Humble Holiday Market features more than 100 vendors
It was $5 to enter the market; some of the proceeds went to two nonprofits that help community members struggling with housing.
Albuquerque shop spreads cheer through kid’s bike giveaway
"He loved it. He was riding it all over the house, outside, and he did want to take it to bed, and at that time, he was still in a crib."
KRQE News 13
Humble Coffee hosting its annual Holiday Market
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Humble Coffee will be celebrating its 8th annual Holiday Market Block Party on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be over 100 of the most diverse local vendors and food trucks. There will be live entertainment with a DJ playing Christmas songs along with Santa. All the proceed made from the event will be donated to two local charities; Cuidando Los Niños and Saranam. Both organizations offer help to families who struggle to find permanent housing.
ABQ nonprofit struggles with inflation this Christmas
As inflation affects consumers, it also affects organizations that fundraise for children and families.
Shoppers hit last-minute holiday market in Albuquerque
Christmas is just a week away.
Joni and Friends NM helps families with clothes, shoes at Albuquerque church gym
People that need help clothing their family members got an opportunity Saturday!
KRQE News 13
Another frigid start, clouds arriving this morning
Good Sunday morning everyone! It’s another chilly start to the day, so grab the thicker coats heading out the door. Temperatures are technically a few degrees warmer this morning thanks to some clouds moving in. But it’s still brutally cold either way! Temps are below 0° all across northern NM, with wind chills 10-15° below zero again. The air is so dry, which allows temps to drop more than usual. Overall, it’ll be a cloudy day with scattered rain and snow showers for western NM. Any snowfall will be limited and confined near the Continental Divide. The Sacramento Mountains could see a light dusting of snow with a quick moving storm system this afternoon. Highs will only reach near 40° for the ABQ metro, upper 30s for Santa Fe, and near 50° for Roswell.
KOAT 7
City of Albuquerque to offer free meals to children during winter break
The city of Albuquerque will be offering free hot meals to kids in Albuquerque during the winter break. The city says meals will be provided to children who are enrolled in an eligible after-school program in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. Children who are enrolled in a community center program will...
KRQE News 13
Bubba’s 33 creates holiday menu
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From handcrafted pizza, bold burgers, ice-cold beer, and more, Bubba’s 33 staff is dedicated to providing the best service in town all while having fun. and with the holidays come all those festive parties. Bubba’s 33 is catering for this holiday season. Some of...
Albuquerque church raising funds through Gift Mart
Some local families had an opportunity to holiday shop this weekend.
A New Mexico Christmas: Red and green chiles
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The central plaza sparkles with lights; farolitos ("little lanterns") line the rooftops; even City Hall is showered in shades of bright red and green. But you can find those colors all year long in the kitchens of New Mexico, where the meaning of "Christmas" takes on a different flavor.
PNM aims to gather hundreds of pints of blood donations
The drive was a part of the Angel Network project which was launched to help charitable causes.
Albuquerque Toys for Tots needs thousands of more toys to meet goal
Toys for Tots is still collecting donations.
KRQE News 13
Street Cat Hub: Helping neighborhoods with feral cats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you have feral cats that you constantly see roaming around your neighborhood? At Street Cat Hub, they work to help Albuquerque area residents with this problem while helping the cats find homes simultaneously. Street Cat Hub uses trap, neuter, and return (TNR) to humanely...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Life sentence, APD traffic tickets, Cold weekend temperatures, Homeless, Toys for Tots
[1] Man sentenced for role in 4-year-old’s death in 2019 – A New Mexico man will serve a life sentence in prison for beating a 4-year-old boy to death. Thursday, state prosecutors read statements and explained the horrific abuse 4-year-old James Dunklee went through at the hands of Zerrick Marquez. Dunklee had a total of 30 injuries across his body, including skull fractures, broken bones and multiple bruises.
Paul Burt: The heart of KRQE’s newsroom
While he will be missed by all of us at KRQE, we are grateful for the many happy memories and moments we got to share with Paul and will continue to do the work he loved so much.
New Mexico law enforcement groups spend day with kids for ‘Shop with a Cop’
The Grinch even made an appearance, but he was quickly apprehended by law enforcement!
Lanes on University Boulevard temporarily shortened
The change will last longer than a day.
