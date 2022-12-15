ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOAT 7

Neighborhood's holiday lighting display attacked by vandals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vandals in a black sedan did their worst to ruin Christmas for a neighborhood whose lavish lighting display has attracted a lot of attention. If so, they underestimated the spirit and determination of the households who spent many hours and considerable capital just to bring holiday smiles to old and young onlookers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Free kids fun day with the Duke City Gladiators

The Duke City Gladiators will hold a Holiday Hump Day Fun Day at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Wednesday Dec. 28. The event is free for kids. “This is going to be an incredible time in the community hanging out with your Duke City Gladiators,” the sales team said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Humble Coffee hosting its annual Holiday Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Humble Coffee will be celebrating its 8th annual Holiday Market Block Party on Saturday, Dec. 17. There will be over 100 of the most diverse local vendors and food trucks. There will be live entertainment with a DJ playing Christmas songs along with Santa. All the proceed made from the event will be donated to two local charities; Cuidando Los Niños and Saranam. Both organizations offer help to families who struggle to find permanent housing.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Another frigid start, clouds arriving this morning

Good Sunday morning everyone! It’s another chilly start to the day, so grab the thicker coats heading out the door. Temperatures are technically a few degrees warmer this morning thanks to some clouds moving in. But it’s still brutally cold either way! Temps are below 0° all across northern NM, with wind chills 10-15° below zero again. The air is so dry, which allows temps to drop more than usual. Overall, it’ll be a cloudy day with scattered rain and snow showers for western NM. Any snowfall will be limited and confined near the Continental Divide. The Sacramento Mountains could see a light dusting of snow with a quick moving storm system this afternoon. Highs will only reach near 40° for the ABQ metro, upper 30s for Santa Fe, and near 50° for Roswell.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bubba’s 33 creates holiday menu

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From handcrafted pizza, bold burgers, ice-cold beer, and more, Bubba’s 33 staff is dedicated to providing the best service in town all while having fun. and with the holidays come all those festive parties. Bubba’s 33 is catering for this holiday season. Some of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS News

A New Mexico Christmas: Red and green chiles

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the streets of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The central plaza sparkles with lights; farolitos ("little lanterns") line the rooftops; even City Hall is showered in shades of bright red and green. But you can find those colors all year long in the kitchens of New Mexico, where the meaning of "Christmas" takes on a different flavor.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Street Cat Hub: Helping neighborhoods with feral cats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you have feral cats that you constantly see roaming around your neighborhood? At Street Cat Hub, they work to help Albuquerque area residents with this problem while helping the cats find homes simultaneously. Street Cat Hub uses trap, neuter, and return (TNR) to humanely...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Life sentence, APD traffic tickets, Cold weekend temperatures, Homeless, Toys for Tots

[1] Man sentenced for role in 4-year-old’s death in 2019 – A New Mexico man will serve a life sentence in prison for beating a 4-year-old boy to death. Thursday, state prosecutors read statements and explained the horrific abuse 4-year-old James Dunklee went through at the hands of Zerrick Marquez. Dunklee had a total of 30 injuries across his body, including skull fractures, broken bones and multiple bruises.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

