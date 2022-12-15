Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Five Great Steakhouses In New YorkD_FoodVendorNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream 13 students let the loud music play
Education experts have long hailed music’s ability to supercharge kids’ cognitive growth and improve brain health. Valley Stream District 13 fourth-grade students were able to do just that as they took part in the Nassau Music Educators Association Parent Educators and Kids Festival. The NMEA’s mission is to “enrich school music programs by nurturing student musicianship and empowering members through collaboration and professional development,” according to their website.
Five Great Steakhouses In New York
A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
Health-care company saves community's winter wonderland
Northwell Health, one of the sponsors of the event, stepped up and provided the necessary money to continue the Huntington tradition.
5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork
New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
FDNY: Firefighter from LI will not survive injuries from fall at Brooklyn firehouse
FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II fell 20 feet while preparing for a drill at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn.
Train operator swings lunch box at man who punched her at Brooklyn subway station: union
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Transit workers fought off, cornered and detained a man at a Brooklyn station on Friday after he allegedly assaulted a train operator, according to the union representing transit workers. Tanya McCray was leaving the crew room at the Stillwell Ave. station around 12:30 a.m. when Jean Francois Coste, 53, approached, […]
Which is the most popular community for homebuyers on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than 4,000 homes were sold on Staten Island in 2022, with the average sales price measuring in at about $700,000. And while properties were purchased in every corner of the borough, recent data from the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR) shows that several area hotspots are currently in high demand.
‘That Meetball Place’ in Farmingdale closes
The space will now be taken over by the Tap Room, marking the fifth Tap Room location on Long Island.
Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
Bronx Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize
A man from New York City won a "CASH4LIFE" lottery prize. Ivan Figueroa, of the Bronx, claimed his "$1,000 A Week For Life" second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Oct. 7, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. NY Lottery said the...
Exclusive: Woman recounts horrifying attack in Brooklyn apartment building
The victim is sharing her story to serve as a warning to other women and to help catch her attacker.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades
Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC's Oldest Irish Pub Is Beyond Charming During the Holiday Season
That place is full of holiday cheer!
Study says this is New York’s ‘most spoiled’ dog breed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Let’s face it, if you’re a dog owner, you spoil them rotten with toys, treats, and even clothes for any occasion!. A study conducted by Yuppy, an online pet store, surveyed over 1,000 pet owners across the United States to get an idea of how much people spend on their beloved four-legged friends, while also finding out which breed tends to be the most spoiled in each state.
NBC New York
NYC Firefighter, Married Dad of 2, Won't Survive Head Injury Suffered in Fall: Officials
A New York City firefighter and married father of two who was hurt in a training accident at his firehouse earlier this week will not survive his injuries -- and his family has opted to donate his organs, officials announced Friday. William Moon II, a 21-year FDNY veteran, fell about...
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
The Best Matzo Ball Soup in NYC
Head to these spots when you need a bowl of pure comfort. Life in New York City is always just a little bit harder than it needs to be, but at least we have matzo ball soup. This peak comfort food feels like getting a warm hug from your grandma and can cure everything from the common cold to a bad breakup. These are our favorite places to sit down and self-soothe over salty chicken broth and giant, fluffy matzo balls.
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
