Plainview, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream 13 students let the loud music play

Education experts have long hailed music’s ability to supercharge kids’ cognitive growth and improve brain health. Valley Stream District 13 fourth-grade students were able to do just that as they took part in the Nassau Music Educators Association Parent Educators and Kids Festival. The NMEA’s mission is to “enrich school music programs by nurturing student musicianship and empowering members through collaboration and professional development,” according to their website.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
D_FoodVendor

Five Great Steakhouses In New York

A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
D_FoodVendor

5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork

New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Bronx Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man from New York City won a "CASH4LIFE" lottery prize. Ivan Figueroa, of the Bronx, claimed his "$1,000 A Week For Life" second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Oct. 7, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. NY Lottery said the...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades

Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Study says this is New York’s ‘most spoiled’ dog breed

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Let’s face it, if you’re a dog owner, you spoil them rotten with toys, treats, and even clothes for any occasion!. A study conducted by Yuppy, an online pet store, surveyed over 1,000 pet owners across the United States to get an idea of how much people spend on their beloved four-legged friends, while also finding out which breed tends to be the most spoiled in each state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Matzo Ball Soup in NYC

Head to these spots when you need a bowl of pure comfort. Life in New York City is always just a little bit harder than it needs to be, but at least we have matzo ball soup. This peak comfort food feels like getting a warm hug from your grandma and can cure everything from the common cold to a bad breakup. These are our favorite places to sit down and self-soothe over salty chicken broth and giant, fluffy matzo balls.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

