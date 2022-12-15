ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

‘My own husband is a predator’: LAPD officer accused of sharing explicit photos of his wife with other officers

By Cameron Kiszla
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4GOw_0jk0X2ZP00

A Los Angeles Police Department officer faces multiple charges after he allegedly shared explicit photographs and videos of his wife with other men, including fellow police officers, without her knowledge or consent.

Brady Lamas, 45, faces six misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct by distributing multiple private intimate images without consent, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

He did not appear in a search of jail records, but his bond was set at $20,000, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times . He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Santa Clarita office of the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

Lamas allegedly shared the images between Dec. 29, 2021, and Jan. 24 in a group chat on Kik, a messaging app. They were discovered by his wife, a fellow LAPD officer, on Jan. 30, according to an application for a restraining order against Lamas obtained by the Times.

In a statement, the LAPD said Lamas has been assigned home pending an internal investigation since Jan. 31, 2022, the day after his wife allegedly found that he had shared explicit photos of her.

“The Department is fully cooperating with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office with this matter and is troubled by the officer’s alleged off-duty conduct which does not reflect the values of the Los Angeles Police Department,” the statement added.

Lamas’ wife said her husband’s “horrible disturbing acts,” including secretly taking and sharing photos and videos of her, have resulted in harassment at work with the LAPD.

Male LAPD employees approached Lamas’ wife, stared at her “intently” and said things like “Brady is a lucky man” and “He doesn’t know how good he has it,” she said in a court filing.

At the time, she simply thought those comments were “unusual,” not knowing that these men had seen explicit photos of her, she said.

“My own husband is a predator and he preyed on me,” she wrote. “I would have preferred that he punched me in the face.”

“The conduct alleged in this case can cause lasting emotional distress,” District Attorney Gascón said in his office’s statement. “No one should be subjected to these cruel and invasive actions. As a law enforcement officer who encounters victims each day, he should know the trauma that is caused when someone’s privacy is violated.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
VALLEJO, CA
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
RadarOnline

Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Newly Uncovered Surveillance Video Appears To Show Moscow Victims Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen Just Hours Before Quadruple Murder

Newly found surveillance video reportedly reveals University of Idaho victims Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen strolling with a male in downtown Moscow a number of hours prior to their gruesome murders.Kristine Cameron and Alina Smith, who administer the University Of Idaho Murders — Case Discussion Facebook group, shared stills from the video, with the unknown male's identity obscured.The women appear to be wearing the same clothes Goncalves and Mogen were seen sporting that same evening on video outside a nearby food truck, according to FOX News. The man walking with them is also wearing clothes that look like those on...
MOSCOW, ID
KRON4 News

Suspects in $80K Dublin ‘takeover-style’ robbery sought

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – Police are looking for suspects who stole $80,000 in merchandise from a camera store in Dublin, according to a press release. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at Mike’s Camera in the 7200 block of Regional Street after a reported armed robbery. When they entered, officers learned five suspects “entered the […]
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

San Bruno woman facing attempted murder charge for kidnapping

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A 47-year-old woman kidnapped a man in San Francisco and strangled him inside a San Bruno home, according to police. The kidnapping and murder attempt set off a 12-hour police standoff at the San Bruno house on Portola Way on December 13, investigators said. Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
KRON4 News

37-year-old man killed in Suisun City shooting

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Suisun City on Thursday night, the city’s police department said. Officers were sent to the 1200 block of Portero Circle at about 9:50 p.m. They found a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Suisun City officers attempted life-saving measures, and he was sent […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
KRON4 News

16-year-old boy shot to death in Antioch park

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 16-year-old boy died Saturday after he was found in a park suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to Antioch police investigators. A juvenile, in possession of a loaded firearm, was later detained. At about 11:22 a.m. Saturday, Antioch police dispatchers began receiving numerous 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots being fired […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will stop making companies pay employees who can’t work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

3 arrested for stealing large amounts of gas over many weeks

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for trying to steal gas at a Valero gas station Wednesday, according to Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 11:45 p.m., police arrested James Hodgins, 66, Maurice Hanks, 57, and Kendale Demer, 55, at the Valero gas station on Duane Avenue. The three suspects thwarted security […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay man charged with manslaughter over drug overdose deaths

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Two Marin County residents overdosed on illegal drugs, including fentanyl, after they were given the drugs at a party where two people overdosed but survived, according to the Novato Police Department. The man who furnished the narcotics, Lucas Novick, 26 of San Rafael, has been arrested and booked into Marin County […]
NOVATO, CA
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered. Fox News Digital obtained the eerie surveillance video from a Facebook group of amateur sleuths...
MOSCOW, ID
KRON4 News

Pontiac GTO driver arrested with meth, loaded handgun in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of possessing methamphetamine and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop Wednesday night. The Santa Rosa man was driving a black Pontiac GTO in the area of Armory Drive and Illinois Street about 7:45 p.m. when officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department Special […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy