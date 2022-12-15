Greenbrier County ranked first in buck firearms harvest of 2022

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced today, December 15, 2022, a preliminary report showed the 2022 buck firearms season harvest had an increase from the 2021 season.

The WVDNR report shows that during the two-week hunting season in 2022, hunters harvested 49,662 bucks an 18 percent increase from the 2021 number of 42,143 bucks. The largest increases were reported in West Virginia’s central and western areas, where buck harvests increased 38 percent and 36 percent.

“We were expecting harvest numbers for the buck firearms season to be comparable to last year, but mast conditions and weather favored hunters this year and we’re thrilled that hunters all over the state were able to have a successful season.” Paul Johansen, chief of the WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources section

The report also stated the top ten counties and their number of bucks harvested:

Greenbrier County – 1,856 bucks

Preston County – 1,760 bucks

Randolph County – 1,667 bucks

Richie County – 1,633 bucks

Jackson County – 1,539 bucks

Hampshire County – 1,453 bucks

Mason County – 1,417 bucks

Kanawha County – 1,352 bucks

Lewis County – 1,270 bucks

Pocahontas County – 1,196 bucks

For more information, consult the 2022–23 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available at license agents around the state or online at WVdnr.gov .

