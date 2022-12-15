ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier County ranked first in buck firearms harvest of 2022

By Seth McVey
WVNS
 3 days ago

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced today, December 15, 2022, a preliminary report showed the 2022 buck firearms season harvest had an increase from the 2021 season.

The WVDNR report shows that during the two-week hunting season in 2022, hunters harvested 49,662 bucks an 18 percent increase from the 2021 number of 42,143 bucks. The largest increases were reported in West Virginia’s central and western areas, where buck harvests increased 38 percent and 36 percent.

“We were expecting harvest numbers for the buck firearms season to be comparable to last year, but mast conditions and weather favored hunters this year and we’re thrilled that hunters all over the state were able to have a successful season.”

Paul Johansen, chief of the WVDNR’s Wildlife Resources section
The report also stated the top ten counties and their number of bucks harvested:

  • Greenbrier County – 1,856 bucks
  • Preston County – 1,760 bucks
  • Randolph County – 1,667 bucks
  • Richie County – 1,633 bucks
  • Jackson County – 1,539 bucks
  • Hampshire County – 1,453 bucks
  • Mason County – 1,417 bucks
  • Kanawha County – 1,352 bucks
  • Lewis County – 1,270 bucks
  • Pocahontas County – 1,196 bucks

For more information, consult the 2022–23 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available at license agents around the state or online at WVdnr.gov .

WVNS

