Read full article on original website
Related
European Banks Pay for Anti-Money Laundering Failures
A string of fines is shining a light on anti-money laundering failures at European banks. First, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) slapped Gatehouse Bank with a £1.5 million ($1.83 million) penalty in October for not applying sufficient anti-money laundering (AML) checks on customers based in high-risk countries.
Takeaways From the EU’s Instant Payment Mandate
The EU has a lot to consider as it mandates banks to offer instant payments. First introduced in 2017, Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) instant payments have been plagued by a slow rollout and low adoption by banks in the eurozone. To remedy this, the European Commission (EC) published a...
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Asks Court for Rescue Financing
Thai crypto exchange Zipmex is headed to court after suspending withdrawals earlier this year. According to a document posted on its website Saturday and titled “Update on Moratorium Applications in Singapore,” the company said it will be in court in Singapore Friday (Dec. 23) for a hearing on its “application for super-priority for rescue financing.”
Intelligent Tech Balances Customer Convenience With Identity Theft
Identity theft and other types of fraud will become even more widespread in 2023. That’s according to the latest report released by the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), which predicts that next year will see a greater proliferation of payment app scams. Incidents of ID criminals using impersonation techniques to open new financial accounts and hijack social media accounts are anticipated to rise as well.
Iraqi Financial App Bluepay Now Enables Trading US-Listed Stocks
Iraqi financial app provider Blue now enables users to trade U.S.-listed stocks. The Iraq-based FinTech said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release that the launch of this latest technology for its Bluepay mobile app comes as the Central Bank in Iraq recently approved Blue to offer international money transfer service.
UAE Instant Payment Platform Set for 2023 Launch
The UAE’s Instant Payment Platform (IPP) will launch in the first quarter of 2023. The latest announcement on the IPP, which had initially been slated for an October launch, was made in a statement from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) on Thursday (Dec. 15). The...
Funding for IPOs Falls 68% Since 2021
The world’s bankers don’t expect a happy new year when it comes to IPOs. With inflation and interest rates rising and investor enthusiasm for initial public offerings (IPOs) waning, deals have fallen to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, Bloomberg reported Sunday (Dec. 18). The report...
Indian Payment Gateway Razorpay Pauses Onboarding of Online Merchants
Razorpay has reportedly paused its onboarding of online merchants for a couple of weeks. Moneycontrol reported Friday (Dec. 16) that the Indian payment gateway did so after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised the firm to pause onboarding until it obtains a final payment aggregator (PA) license. Razorpay said...
Digital Transformation Shows Retail Store Payment Preferences Split by Geography
New research found payment innovation is seen as increasingly critical to long-term retail store growth. Introducing new and better payment choices for their customers is the key driver of internal innovation strategies among some of the largest U.K. and U.S.-based retailers. That’s according to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,” a 2022 PYMNTS report.
Bank-Issued Tokenized Deposits Gain Support Amid Bad Stablecoin and Crypto News
Bad crypto news has brought a big opportunity for traditional banks to advance tokenized deposits. Add in the unreliable, peg-breaking status of so-called stablecoins, as well as a swirl of scandal surrounding the collapse of FTX, and these banking-system-backed digital alternatives might just be ready for prime time. Most recently,...
‘Trusted’ Data Sets Take Fraud Out of Online Onboarding Processes
When it comes to a user-friendly experience, online onboarding processes play a key role. Not only in keeping things flowing smoothly but also by providing peace of mind by addressing customers’ increased fraud and risk concerns. For organizations, meeting that expectation begins with the onboarding or enrollment of potential...
BIS Sets Limits on Bank Exposure to Crypto Markets
The Bank of International Settlements has set limits on banks' exposure to crypto markets. An official announcement from the BIS issued Friday (Dec. 16) establishes a limit of 2% for crypto reserves at banks, with an implementation deadline of Jan. 1, 2025. In general, banks' crypto exposure should not exceed 1%, the report said.
International Money Transfer Firm Wise Launches New Savings Product
International money transfer company Wise has launched a new savings product. Launched in the U.K. on Thursday (Dec. 15), the new “Interest” product lets Wise Assets customers in the U.K. earn interest on their pounds, euros and dollars. The annual variable yields are 3.29% on USD balances, 2.52% on GBP balances and 0.88% on EUR balances, Wise said in a statement emailed to PYMNTS.
Digital Transformation Tools Turn Treasury Teams Into Strategic Business Advisers
Treasury departments are grappling with dynamic interest rates, tight labor markets and supply chain shocks. Josh Comer, head of global liquidity solutions for commercial banking at J.P. Morgan, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that while the pandemic and geopolitical risks ushered in a season of unpredictability for corporate treasurers and CFOs, wrestling with working capital and liquidity is always a permanent priority.
After the FTX News, Can Binance’s CEO Be Believed?
As FTX news piles up, scrutiny is growing over rival exchange Binance’s operations. Already, jittery users have withdrawn billions in funds from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume due to fears that it could be the industry’s next domino to fall. Fueling those concerns are...
Small Businesses Increasingly Targeted by BEC Scams and Other Internet Crimes
Criminals are using BEC scams against small businesses to steal hundred-thousand-dollar food shipments. They are spoofing emails and domains to impersonate employees at real firms, according to a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) issued Thursday (Dec. 15) by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations (FDA OCI) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0