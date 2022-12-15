One Wyoming County school bus will not run Thursday afternoon

Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart for Students VI

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Wyoming County school bus schedule for Thursday has undergone a change as indicated by a recent announcement.

According to a statement from the Wyoming County Board of Education, an afternoon bus normally utilized by students of Pineville Middle and Elementary Schools will not run Thursday.

Specifically, it has been indicated that Bus 147 will not be running in the Keyrock area after school on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

To accommodate students affected by the abrupt alteration in schedule, Bus 154 will reportedly be dropping off kids throughout the Bowman’s Bottom area.

As such, parents of students who normally utilize Bus 147 have been asked to meet Bud 154 at Rock Castle Church at 4:15 pm.

Additionally, Bus 074 will be bringing Rolling Hills students home Thursday.

