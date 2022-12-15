Read full article on original website
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Official: Ford Confirms Increased Horsepower For Mustang Dark Horse, GT, And EcoBoost
Ford Mustang Dark Horse confirmed with 500-horsepower V8. Dark Horse is the most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 Mustang ever. Mustang GT and Mustang EcoBoost also have more standard horsepower. Just in time for the holidays, Ford has revealed the official outputs of the new Mustang range, and it's headlined...
The Eleanor Mustang From ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’ Can Now Be Officially Reproduced, Court Rules
It just got a lot easier to add the Shelby GT500 “Eleanor” from the Gone in 60 Seconds remake to your car collection—in replica form, at least. The Shelby Trust, which owns “Shelby” trademarks, was recently victorious in its long-running copyright battle over the muscle car, according to The Drive. The ruling frees up the shop and others of its kind to build licensed GT500s that look nearly identical to the scene-stealing speed machine from the infamous 2000 blockbuster. Eleanor has proved to have much more of a cultural impact than the movie in which it appeared. (The reboot somehow managed to...
Jeep Dealers Demand Compensation From Stellantis In China Over Domestic Model Production
Dealerships in China that sold locally manufactured Jeep vehicles are demanding millions in compensation from parent company Stellantis. The report comes via Reuters, which claims to have seen a letter signed by Chinese Jeep dealerships. The issue dates back to October 2022, when Stellantis filed for bankruptcy for its Jeep joint venture with Chinese carmaker and partner Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).
Tesla Co-Founder's Company Announces $3.5-Billion Battery Plant
Redwood Materials, a maker of battery components and recycler of batteries created by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, has announced its next Battery Materials Campus, representing a $3.5 billion investment in the local community. Located just outside Charleston, South Carolina, the region has become known as the "Battery Belt." The new...
Stellantis Sending American Jobs To Mexico For Future Jeep Cherokee Production
Following last week's news that Stellantis is idling its Belvidere, Illinois plant in February, where the Jeep Cherokee is produced, it is now being reported that production of the next generation will move to the Toluca plant in Mexico. This facility will build gasoline, hybrid, and ICE versions of the Cherokee SUV.
2023 Kia EV6 GT First Drive Review: Wannabe Supercar Killer
The Kia EV6 is an athletic, stylish, four-door crossover that starts at just under $50,000 and does almost everything right. As standard, its rear-wheel drive with its single motor making 225 horsepower. Configured with all-wheel drive, the EV6 packs a more than respectable 320 hp. Given it handles well out of the box and more power can be made at the expense of range, a performance model makes sense. Kia has not messed around with additional power, and the GT model comes in as Kia's fastest vehicle yet by a long shot.
Tesla Superchargers Are Causing Headaches For Non-Tesla Cars Like The Jaguar I-Pace
Tesla recently opened up its Supercharger network to other brands, but the location of varying charging port locations is causing a bit of a problem. This latest stumbling block highlights one of the main EV issues that hasn't been addressed properly yet. Tesla appears to be buzzing with good ideas...
Insane Modified Ford GT Is Now The Fastest Street-Legal Car In The World
Five years ago, Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage and Fast & Loud fame set out to build a car that could achieve 300 mph. It came close... 292.9 mph. Using the same 2006 Ford GT owned and driven by Johnny Bohmer (nicknamed the Badd GT), Rawlings once again sponsored another top-speed run at the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility, located in the Kennedy Space Center. This is the same landing strip used by Hennessey to test the Venom F5, and SSC used to set its top speed record with the Tuatara.
How To Choose The Right Octane Gas For Your Car
There's a lot to know about vehicle ownership, from maintenance intervals and tire choice to oil type and tire pressure, but too often, people gloss over the fuel they're putting into their vehicles, opting for whatever is cheapest at the time. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the octane rating, or knock rating, of gasoline refers to the ratio between the different hydrocarbon molecules in the fuel. Typically, in the U.S., octane ratings range between the Regular 87 and Premium 94, depending on the distributor and your region.
New Audi Q8 e-tron Electric SUV Starts Production In Brussels
Way back in 2019, Audi told CarBuzz there was a good chance that its e-tron electric SUV would change names in the second generation. With the debut of the 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron and 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron, we finally learned what that new name would be. Along with the reboot comes a number of big improvements. The Q8 and SQ8 e-tron see greatly improved range (around 300 miles on the EPA cycle) thanks to a larger battery and other performance enhancements.
Ferrari Designers Break Down The Vision Gran Turismo Concept
If you asked us about the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo and its design, we'd say we see some hints of the SF90 in the car, plus some Ferrari F1 car, plus a little Le Mans car. Frankly, that's pretty boorish and uneducated, so perhaps it's better to listen to Ferrari's designers break things down.
torquenews.com
Common Mistake Ford Truck Owners Make Upgrading Their Engine
Discover now a common mistake many truck owners make when upgrading their engine with one example involving an aftermarket part and the brands that are often at fault. When upgrading an older truck engine, it is common to succumb to the temptation of randomly replacing old parts without thinking about whether or not this is a good practice (or even necessary) for every part replaced. It seems to make common sense since you know that the parts are old and that there are expected lifespans to all components. However, what you decide to replace that original part with can lead to problems afterward that could have been easily avoided by hanging onto that older part.
Quad-Motor BMW M EV Prototype About To Begin Testing
For the first time, our spy photographers have captured images of the BMW M EV test vehicle as it prepares to begin development. The as-yet-unnamed prototype is based on a BMW i4 electric sedan but with a lot more menace. The added aggression in the styling is there to signal that this electric sports car will be something that BMW's famed M division can be truly proud of, as BMW CEO Frank van Meel previously said that even if something as special as the M3 goes electric, "you should always be able to drive our cars and know they are M cars."
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports' Most Discounted New Cars and Trucks This Winter
Here’s Consumer Reports’ most recent selections this month of 10 new vehicle models that includes two full-sized trucks which right now are now selling anywhere between 2% to 8% below their MSRP sticker values. New Car Deals 2%-8% Below MSRP. To help car buyers stay on top of...
Alpine F1 Is Looking For Investors To Help With Its Road Cars
According to a new report from RacingNews365.com, the Alpine F1 Team is looking for investment to fund its road car division's future products, including electric sports cars and SUVs. To expand its range of vehicles, Alpine needs Renault - currently considering a new alliance with Nissan - to raise capital.
Puma Reveals The Sneaker Equivalent Of The BMW M4
The legacy of BMW M Motorsport is being celebrated by Puma, which has launched an all-new sneaker design. Known as the BMW LGND, the sneaker is inspired by the BMW M4 coupe and Puma's famous Speedcat line. It's yet another extension of an absolute bumper 50th anniversary year for BMW M that has already included reveals of the XM, M2, 3.0 CSL, and M4 CSL.
150th BAC Mono Extreme Single-Seat Supercar Looks Amazing
Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) is closing out 2022 on a high with the landmark delivery of its 150th single-seater supercar, the Mono. 150 cars may not sound like much, but BAC plays in a niche space, its cars are works of art, and it's a relatively small company, so this is a great achievement. Bugatti also manufactures the Chiron at an incredibly slow pace because special cars deserve special attention.
CarBuzz.com
