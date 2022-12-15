Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'Dianna CarneySandwich, MA
President Biden Again Calls for Assault Weapons Ban During A Thanksgiving VisitThe Maine WriterNantucket, MA
Box truck slams into Taunton home
The crash happened at the corner of Broadway and East Britannia Street and caused significant damage to the windows next to the front door.
Boston Globe
Cape Cod restaurant gets shout-out from ‘Glass Onion’ director after film ‘messed up’ Google results
He shared some kind words for “small businesses whose Google results we’ve messed up” due to the film’s upcoming release. If you’re a small business named “Glass Onion,” Rian Johnson apparently has some amends to make. The director of the critically acclaimed murder...
tourcounsel.com
Wrentham Village Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Massachusetts
The Simon Group is the king in terms of developing shopping centers and most of the best outlets in the United States belong to them. The one in the city of Boston is no exception and if you go to this wonderful city you can go to the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. It is only 40 minutes by car from Boston and has numerous alternatives to go shopping, including internationally renowned brands such as Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Prada or the English brand AllSaints. And if you want to buy merchandise from the city's sports teams such as the Red Sox, Celtics or Patriots you can go to Locker Room by Lids in addition to having the most recognized forms of sportswear.
vineyardgazette.com
Barbara Jean Fehl, 74
Barbara Jean Fehl died peacefully at her home on Dec. 14, with family by her side. She was 74. She was born Barbara McKinnon in Queens, N.Y. to Edythe and Alexander McKinnon. She was raised as one of five children in East Meadow, N.Y., and she graduated from East Meadow High School.
Former New England mob boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme dead at 89
The 89-year-old was serving a life sentence at a federal medical prison in Missouri.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Western Mass. takeover at the Ritz
The Island welcomes Prune, Sun Parade, Ruby Lou, and Lucy, some great bands out of Western Massachusetts, this weekend. The fun starts at 8 pm on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Ritz in Oak Bluffs. Island native Salvadore McNamara, drummer for Prune, helped pull the event together, and will be introducing some of his fellow musicians to Martha’s Vineyard for the first time this coming weekend.
‘Orange is the New Black’ Star Returning to New Bedford To Take on Important Role
The 2023 Moby-Dick Marathon will be one to remember as a well-known actress appears in New Bedford to kick it off. The first reader at the 27th annual marathon -- the one who gets to read that iconic opening line, "Call me Ishmael" -- is Taylor Schilling. The Orange is the New Black star will start the reading Saturday, Jan. 7, at noon on the main level of the Whaling Museum's Bourne Building.
capeandislands.org
News Roundup: Missing museum objects lead to tribe charges; housing crisis spurs local initiatives
This week: Four tribal objects are taken from, and returned to, the Historic Patuxet Homesite; charges related to the incident may proceed against several members of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, including the chairman. Also: a number of efforts to address the housing crisis move forward across the region. We have...
New Bedford’s Largest Single Family Home Is Now On The Market
Historic houses may be everywhere in New Bedford, but seeing inside the biggest single-family residence in the city isn't something you get to do every day. Luckily that exact house is currently for sale and peering inside is like going back in time. Like many homes on Ash Street in...
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Police Host Senior Dinner
The Edgartown Patrolman's Association is hosting a senior dinner at the Edgartown School Saturday, Dec. 17. The dinner will take place at 2:00 p.m., and include a three-course menu of creamy leek and potato soup with chives and guanciale, a filet mignon with mushroom risotto and apple cake with vanilla ice cream for dessert.
capecod.com
Falmouth Police ask public to keep distance after seal appears in local cranberry bogs
FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: There is a seal that has found its way into the cranberry bogs near 614 East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). Representatives from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) are monitoring the seal and are asking the public to stay away to allow the animal to return to its natural habitat.
vineyardgazette.com
Trustees Relinquish Control of Norton Point Beach
The Trustees of Reservations will not renew their contract to manage Norton Point Beach, after leadership said Friday that the non-profit land conservancy would relinquish control of the dynamic, two-mile shore front property early next year. The decision from The Trustees comes as the town of Edgartown recently submitted a...
fallriverreporter.com
The bells are ringing once again at St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, and that’s not all
What was once a familiar sound in the south end of Fall River can be heard once again. According to St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, the long silent bells are ringing as of Wednesday. Through the generosity of many benefactors, the bells of St. Anne are heard, once...
Man tries to enter Cohasett police station with chainsaw, residents told to shelter in place
COHASSET, Mass. — Cohasset Police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday after a man attempted to enter the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw. The man then fled the police station and barricaded himself in a home with two children present. At 3:40 p.m., Cohasset police told residents living within...
Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust
A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
NECN
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
Tiverton Man Finds Himself on Wrong End of Accidental Act of Kindness
A coffee trip for two Tiverton commuters went drastically different on Friday morning, leading one driver to believe a random act of kindness was at work while the other driver was surprised to find two charges from the coffee shop. When both drivers posted their experiences online, funny entertainment unfolded...
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
New Bedford Man Charged With Beating and Paralyzing Girlfriend’s Dog
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a prior conviction for aggravated rape is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, after allegedly beating his girlfriend's elderly dog until he was paralyzed. Court documents show 38-year-old Brandon St. Don is charged with one count of animal cruelty following...
