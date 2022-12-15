ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

tourcounsel.com

Wrentham Village Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Massachusetts

The Simon Group is the king in terms of developing shopping centers and most of the best outlets in the United States belong to them. The one in the city of Boston is no exception and if you go to this wonderful city you can go to the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. It is only 40 minutes by car from Boston and has numerous alternatives to go shopping, including internationally renowned brands such as Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Prada or the English brand AllSaints. And if you want to buy merchandise from the city's sports teams such as the Red Sox, Celtics or Patriots you can go to Locker Room by Lids in addition to having the most recognized forms of sportswear.
BOSTON, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Barbara Jean Fehl, 74

Barbara Jean Fehl died peacefully at her home on Dec. 14, with family by her side. She was 74. She was born Barbara McKinnon in Queens, N.Y. to Edythe and Alexander McKinnon. She was raised as one of five children in East Meadow, N.Y., and she graduated from East Meadow High School.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Western Mass. takeover at the Ritz

The Island welcomes Prune, Sun Parade, Ruby Lou, and Lucy, some great bands out of Western Massachusetts, this weekend. The fun starts at 8 pm on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Ritz in Oak Bluffs. Island native Salvadore McNamara, drummer for Prune, helped pull the event together, and will be introducing some of his fellow musicians to Martha’s Vineyard for the first time this coming weekend.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
FUN 107

‘Orange is the New Black’ Star Returning to New Bedford To Take on Important Role

The 2023 Moby-Dick Marathon will be one to remember as a well-known actress appears in New Bedford to kick it off. The first reader at the 27th annual marathon -- the one who gets to read that iconic opening line, "Call me Ishmael" -- is Taylor Schilling. The Orange is the New Black star will start the reading Saturday, Jan. 7, at noon on the main level of the Whaling Museum's Bourne Building.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon

As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
BOSTON, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Police Host Senior Dinner

The Edgartown Patrolman's Association is hosting a senior dinner at the Edgartown School Saturday, Dec. 17. The dinner will take place at 2:00 p.m., and include a three-course menu of creamy leek and potato soup with chives and guanciale, a filet mignon with mushroom risotto and apple cake with vanilla ice cream for dessert.
vineyardgazette.com

Trustees Relinquish Control of Norton Point Beach

The Trustees of Reservations will not renew their contract to manage Norton Point Beach, after leadership said Friday that the non-profit land conservancy would relinquish control of the dynamic, two-mile shore front property early next year. The decision from The Trustees comes as the town of Edgartown recently submitted a...
EDGARTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Anonymous winner claims $1 million prize by trust

A $1 million scratch ticket sold in Rockland was claimed anonymously through a Hingham trust on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Baker Law Group Mass Lottery Trust XIII claimed the “$4,000,000 Money Bags” scratch ticket with representative Michael Baker. Baker received the prize for its winner in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
ROCKLAND, MA
NECN

Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

