Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Related
wisconsinrightnow.com
7 Best Wisconsin Christmas Gifts 2022: Cheese, Sweaters, Packers & More
Here are the 7 best Wisconsin Christmas gifts for 2022. Our editors’ picks. People from Wisconsin are proud of their state. Some people are homesick for Wisconsin. For the latter, how about a Wisconsin candle in hometown scents like cranberry, Maple and butter?. This gift is pretty cool. It’s...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin ranked second in the nation for having most Christmas spirit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tis’ the season! After all of the snow this week, it’s hardly a surprise that Wisconsin ranked second overall for having the most Christmas Spirit in the county, according to a survey from GetCenturyLink. Wisconsin was only topped by New Hampshire which placed first...
wearegreenbay.com
Nearly 1M Wisconsinites have received the updated COVID-19 booster shot
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,710,289 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,850 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 9 Total. Total Positive Cases1,710,2891,702,866 (+7,423) Fully Vaccinated3,607,124 (61.8%)3,606,818 (61.8%) Updated Booster992,173 (17.0%)947,497 (16.2%) COVID-19...
CBS 58
Badgers land OU transfer quarterback Nick Evers
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers have landed former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers from the transfer portal. Evers is the highest-graded quarterback Wisconsin has landed since Graham Mertz, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4. Evers entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He visited UW on Dec....
WI hospital reports increase in severe strep infections among kids
Children's Wisconsin has seen 9 cases of invasive group A strep so far in 2022. In 2021, they reported 4 cases and in 2020 they had 5.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
Southwestern Wisconsin ENT Now Offering Allergy Testing
It seems as if allergy season is now year-round. For some, it goes beyond the occasional sniffling and sneezing. Dry eyes, sinuses, and other inhibitors can be debilitating for those who suffer from chronic allergies. Thankfully, some relief is here and local; especially for those in southwestern Wisconsin. Southwest Health...
WSAW
State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin DNR reminds snowmobilers to 'stay sober on the trials'
WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminded snowmobilers to stick the trails and don't involve alcohol while riding. Officials said they recorded 14 snowmobile accidents in the early months of 2022, and 10 of them involved alcohol. “Excessive speed, alcohol use and inexperience contribute to snowmobile crashes....
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin nonprofit organization provides Christmas gifts for cancer patients
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin organization is doing its part in helping Santa deliver presents. Members of the Children’s Giving Christmas Tree are planning to provide Christmas gifts to those who need them most. “You never know what people are struggling with, you never know what’s going...
ABC7 Chicago
Birthday parade planned for 4-year-old Wisconsin girl battling terminal brain tumor
PEWAUKEE, Wis. -- It's something a parent never wants to hear -- your child has cancer. But that is a reality for one Wisconsin family who was given a stage 4 brain cancer diagnoses for their 4-year-old daughter. Now, the community is coming together to support the family during this...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin second grader publishes first book
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every story starts with an introduction. It’s exactly what Kaleb Brown, a second grader at Irving Elementary School, did to start his first book — “Kung Fu Kaleb.”. “Hi, I’m Kaleb, and I have something to tell you,” the first sentence reads....
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Warming climate leads to changing Wisconsin winters, but drawing links to individual storms challenging, UW professor says
MADISON, Wis. — The multi-day system that brought heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Midwest and Great Plains and deadly tornadoes to the South was unusual in a number of ways, but drawing a definitive link to climate change is challenging, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor said Friday. The storm dropped as much as two to four...
Loved ones share details on fatal Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The two people who died in a Janesville house fire on Friday were a mother and a daughter, their loved ones told News 3 Now on Saturday. The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, and foul play is not suspected. RELATED: Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation On the...
mediamilwaukee.com
Post-Roe World is Complex for Wisconsin Medical Professionals
Candice Marshall was on a study abroad trip when she had sex with a man she had known for a few days. When she found out she was pregnant, she went to a local women’s health clinic to figure out her options. “The pregnancy test put me in panic...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin resident made the list of finalists for a Powerball promotion, the Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday. Amy Hughes of Wind Lake was selected from nearly 21,000 Wisconsin entries. Hughes, who is among 29 other finalists from across the U.S., has a chance to win a $1 million prize through the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.
nbc15.com
NBC15 Pet of the Week: All eyes are on Potato!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week is Potato- and she sure is sweet!. Weighing in at around 75 pounds, Potato is about a year old and came in as a stray as a transfer from a southern shelter. She is highly treat-motivated, and could...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Apartment Therapy
One of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Early Abandoned Designs May Eventually Get Built in Wisconsin
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
Comments / 1