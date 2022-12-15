ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisconsinrightnow.com

7 Best Wisconsin Christmas Gifts 2022: Cheese, Sweaters, Packers & More

Here are the 7 best Wisconsin Christmas gifts for 2022. Our editors’ picks. People from Wisconsin are proud of their state. Some people are homesick for Wisconsin. For the latter, how about a Wisconsin candle in hometown scents like cranberry, Maple and butter?. This gift is pretty cool. It’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Nearly 1M Wisconsinites have received the updated COVID-19 booster shot

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,710,289 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,850 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 9 Total. Total Positive Cases1,710,2891,702,866 (+7,423) Fully Vaccinated3,607,124 (61.8%)3,606,818 (61.8%) Updated Booster992,173 (17.0%)947,497 (16.2%) COVID-19...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Badgers land OU transfer quarterback Nick Evers

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers have landed former Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers from the transfer portal. Evers is the highest-graded quarterback Wisconsin has landed since Graham Mertz, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4. Evers entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He visited UW on Dec....
MADISON, WI
wtaq.com

Wisconsin In Line For Big Payday

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Several states, including Wisconsin, will be seeing money after CVS and Walgreens reached a combined $10.7 billion settlement earlier this week for allegedly fueling the opioid epidemic. The pharmacies allegedly contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution of opioids...
WISCONSIN STATE
103.3 WJOD

Southwestern Wisconsin ENT Now Offering Allergy Testing

It seems as if allergy season is now year-round. For some, it goes beyond the occasional sniffling and sneezing. Dry eyes, sinuses, and other inhibitors can be debilitating for those who suffer from chronic allergies. Thankfully, some relief is here and local; especially for those in southwestern Wisconsin. Southwest Health...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
MARSHFIELD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin DNR reminds snowmobilers to 'stay sober on the trials'

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminded snowmobilers to stick the trails and don't involve alcohol while riding. Officials said they recorded 14 snowmobile accidents in the early months of 2022, and 10 of them involved alcohol. “Excessive speed, alcohol use and inexperience contribute to snowmobile crashes....
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin second grader publishes first book

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Every story starts with an introduction. It’s exactly what Kaleb Brown, a second grader at Irving Elementary School, did to start his first book — “Kung Fu Kaleb.”. “Hi, I’m Kaleb, and I have something to tell you,” the first sentence reads....
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back

Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Warming climate leads to changing Wisconsin winters, but drawing links to individual storms challenging, UW professor says

MADISON, Wis. — The multi-day system that brought heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Midwest and Great Plains and deadly tornadoes to the South was unusual in a number of ways, but drawing a definitive link to climate change is challenging, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor said Friday. The storm dropped as much as two to four...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin resident among finalists for Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin resident made the list of finalists for a Powerball promotion, the Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday. Amy Hughes of Wind Lake was selected from nearly 21,000 Wisconsin entries. Hughes, who is among 29 other finalists from across the U.S., has a chance to win a $1 million prize through the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

NBC15 Pet of the Week: All eyes are on Potato!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week is Potato- and she sure is sweet!. Weighing in at around 75 pounds, Potato is about a year old and came in as a stray as a transfer from a southern shelter. She is highly treat-motivated, and could...
WISCONSIN STATE

