Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

Three Fort Worth police officers terminated over separate incidents

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three Fort Worth police officers have been terminated for separate incidents following administrative investigations, the department announced Wednesday. The officers were terminated last week. "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal...
WFAA

Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
WFAA

Missing man last seen driving in Dallas Thursday morning

DALLAS — Dallas police are calling on the public to help find a 77-year-old man that went missing early Thursday morning. The department says Lawrence Edward Williams was last seen driving in the 2400 block of Matland Drive at about 2:30 a.m. That's near South Hampton Road and Highway 67.
WFAA

Ways to help or get help during cold snap in North Texas

DALLAS — The arctic blast has hit North Texas, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the area. From donating time and/or money to warming shelters, there are ways to help those who need it the most during this cold snap in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here are also ways...
WFAA

