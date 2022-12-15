Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Dean transferred to TDCJ facility in Huntsville after sentencing in Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death
WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Eleven years. Ten months. Twelve days. That’s how long former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean was sentenced in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. And now, he’ll begin serving that sentence inside a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. Officials confirmed...
Death of Atatiana Jefferson: Former officer Aaron Dean sentenced to 11 years, 10 months, 12 days following manslaughter conviction
FORT WORTH, Texas — After a day of character testimony and more than 13 hours of deliberation, a Tarrant County jury has sentenced former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days. Dean was convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana...
Community leaders call for more progress from Fort Worth officials, police after Aaron Dean is sentenced
FORT WORTH, Texas — There were no celebrations after a jury sentenced former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days in prison, signifying the date he shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson on Oct. 12, 2019. “I want you to go to your...
How did Aaron Dean receive a longer sentence than Amber Guyger despite conviction on a lesser charge
FORT WORTH, Texas — "We know it was murder," Ashley Carr said. Carr stood outside of her family's former home, addressing reporters after Aaron Dean was sentenced for shooting and killing her sister, Atatiana Jefferson. Last Thursday, Dean was convicted of manslaughter. On Tuesday, the jury announced his sentence...
Three Fort Worth police officers terminated over separate incidents
FORT WORTH, Texas — Three Fort Worth police officers have been terminated for separate incidents following administrative investigations, the department announced Wednesday. The officers were terminated last week. "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal...
Fort Worth police release edited video of incident where officer shot alleged car thief
FORT WORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, the Fort Worth Police Department released edited body camera and aerial video footage, as well as a 911 call, of an incident where an officer shot an alleged car thief after a chase. The video shows several law enforcement perspectives of the incident...
FBI raids Fort Worth home and finds 21 victims of human trafficking
FORT WORTH, Texas — A house in the 1800 block of Miller Avenue in Fort Worth is at the center of a federal investigation into human trafficking. The FBI’s SWAT team raided the home Wednesday night and found 21 people inside, along with two suspects. “They went to...
Gov. Abbott orders investigation into parole cases regarding two Dallas-area murder suspects
DALLAS — After two Dallas murders involving parolees fitted with ankle monitors, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (BPP) and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to investigate any lapses in the release and parole supervision of the alleged suspects. In a...
Missing 26-year-old woman last seen in River Oaks found dead in Fort Worth, police say
RIVER OAKS, Texas — A missing woman who was last seen in the Tarrant County city of River Oaks has been found dead in Fort Worth, police said Wednesday. The River Oaks Police Department posted pictures of Batinah "Tina" Karim on social media. They said the 26-year-old was last seen walking in the 5700 block of River Oaks Boulevard at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Baby Jesus has returned! Fort Worth police return doll that was stolen from Sundance Square
FORT WORTH, Texas — Don't worry everyone, baby Jesus has returned!. A doll that was stolen from a Nativity display at the Sundance Square plaza in Fort Worth was returned by police on Wednesday. However, police did not say how the doll was found. The story of the dubbed...
WFAA
Edited video: Fort Worth PD releases bodycam and aerial footage of Dec. 13 officer-involved shooting
The officer — not identified by Fort Worth Police — was placed on 'administrative reassignment' as an investigation continues. The suspect is in stable condition.
Death of Atatiana Jefferson: Live updates during sentencing phase after Aaron Dean found guilty of manslaughter
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The sentencing phase for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean begins after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. The verdict was reached after five days of testimony and more than 13 hours of deliberation.
A retired FWPD Officer has a message for the police, the community and Atatiana Jefferson's family
FORT WORTH, Texas — After Aaron Dean's manslaughter conviction, there is a message being voiced to every Fort Worth police officer, and it comes from one of their own. After serving in the military, Luther Perry joined the Fort Worth Police Depatment. He even worked to help recruit others to become police officers.
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
Aaron Dean verdict: Reaction to manslaughter conviction in death of Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas — The long-awaited trial of former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean ended with a manslaughter conviction on Thursday. A jury found Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. The former officer shot and killed her at her Fort Worth home in October 2019.
Supporters of Atatiana Jefferson call verdict in Aaron Dean's trial not 'real full justice'
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The hallway leading up to the 396th District courtroom in Fort Worth was full of people on Thursday afternoon. It was just minutes before the verdict would be read in the Aaron Dean trial. A community member said a "prayer for justice" just before family...
23-year-old man in custody after North Richland Hills SWAT standoff
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — A domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff between SWAT team members and a suspect who was eventually taken into custody in North Richland Hills on Wednesday. Police received the call at about 11:30 a.m. regarding the domestic issue, with officer beginning work to...
Missing man last seen driving in Dallas Thursday morning
DALLAS — Dallas police are calling on the public to help find a 77-year-old man that went missing early Thursday morning. The department says Lawrence Edward Williams was last seen driving in the 2400 block of Matland Drive at about 2:30 a.m. That's near South Hampton Road and Highway 67.
Ways to help or get help during cold snap in North Texas
DALLAS — The arctic blast has hit North Texas, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the area. From donating time and/or money to warming shelters, there are ways to help those who need it the most during this cold snap in Dallas-Fort Worth. Here are also ways...
The Death of Atatiana Jefferson: Jury deliberating after hearing closing arguments in murder trial for Aaron Dean
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A Tarrant County jury has heard closing arguments and is now deliberating in the murder trial for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. Just before 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Judge George Gallagher began to read the jury their...
