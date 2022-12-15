What Miami highways are reducing tolls in 2023? Here’s a list where you can save money
If you’re a frequent driver in South Florida, you might see major savings next year.
On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation for a program that will cut tolls in half for about 1.2 million Florida commuters. Individual commuters may save up to $1,500 in 2023, DeSantis said on Twitter.
To see savings, commuters need to use Florida-based transponders like SunPass, record at least 35 toll charges in a month, drive a two-axle vehicle like a car or SUV, and have an account in good standing.
The relief program will apply to all toll roads in Florida , including several bridges and causeways in South Florida.
South Florida tolls affected
▪ Florida’s Turnpike Mainline
▪ 95 Express
▪ 75 Express
▪ 595 Express
▪ Alligator Alley
▪ Card Sound Bridge
▪ Airport Expressway (112)
▪ Dolphin Expressway (836)
▪ Don Shula Expressway (874)
▪ Palmetto Express (826)
▪ Snapper Creek Expressway (878)
▪ Sawgrass Expressway (869)
▪ Gratigny Parkway (924)
▪ Rickenbacker Causeway
▪ Venetian Causeway
▪ Broad Causeway
