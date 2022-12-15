ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Miami highways are reducing tolls in 2023? Here’s a list where you can save money

By Grethel Aguila
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

If you’re a frequent driver in South Florida, you might see major savings next year.

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation for a program that will cut tolls in half for about 1.2 million Florida commuters. Individual commuters may save up to $1,500 in 2023, DeSantis said on Twitter.

To see savings, commuters need to use Florida-based transponders like SunPass, record at least 35 toll charges in a month, drive a two-axle vehicle like a car or SUV, and have an account in good standing.

The relief program will apply to all toll roads in Florida , including several bridges and causeways in South Florida.

South Florida tolls affected

▪ Florida’s Turnpike Mainline

▪ 95 Express

▪ 75 Express

▪ 595 Express

▪ Alligator Alley

▪ Card Sound Bridge

▪ Airport Expressway (112)

▪ Dolphin Expressway (836)

▪ Don Shula Expressway (874)

▪ Palmetto Express (826)

▪ Snapper Creek Expressway (878)

▪ Sawgrass Expressway (869)

▪ Gratigny Parkway (924)

▪ Rickenbacker Causeway

▪ Venetian Causeway

▪ Broad Causeway

