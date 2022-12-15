Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
NH Business: The growing strain on New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases are putting a strain on hospitals across the country, and New Hampshire hospitals are struggling to keep up with the volume of patients they are seeing. The lack of adequate resources, coupled with ongoing staffing shortages, is forcing New Hampshire health care professionals to adapt to these new challenges as winter sets in.
WMUR.com
DHHS commissioner steps down after guiding New Hampshire through pandemic
MANCHESTER, N.H. — During the pandemic, she became something of a household name in New Hampshire, and now, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette is stepping down. Friday was Shibinette's last day on the job. During the pandemic, she was a common sight on WMUR, sharing information in...
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan
President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
Mass., Conn., N.Y. report ‘very high’ levels of the flu
Flu season started earlier than usual this year and rates as of mid-December are higher than in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Dec. 9, the CDC reported that Massachusetts is at a “very high” level of flu activity, with Connecticut, Maine and New York also rated at the same level. Levels are “moderate” in Vermont and “minimal” in New Hampshire.
WBUR
Rising costs and worker shortages drive financial losses at state's biggest hospitals
The state’s biggest hospital network is suffering historic financial losses as it contends with inflated costs, ongoing workforce shortages and unrelenting demand from sick patients. Mass General Brigham on Friday reported an operating loss of $432 million for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the worst it has...
WCAX
New treatment drug available for people in recovery in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Doctors in New Hampshire will now be able to prescribe buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid use disorder, during telehealth appointments. Sen. Maggie Hassan says the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services just made the announcement. She says New Hampshire residents in recovery should...
WMUR.com
DHHS commissioner who guided NH through pandemic serves final day in office
Friday was Lori Shibinette's last day on the job. During the pandemic, she was a common sight on WMUR, sharing information in daily and then weekly briefings in 2020.
New Hampshire power outages: More than 50,000 people without electricity
Friday’s winter storm that battered New England with heavy rain and, in some locations, more than a foot of snow has left tens of thousands of people in New Hampshire without electricity. In the Granite State, where some communities reported as much as 20-plus inches of snow and heavy,...
Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance.
Transgender worker denied coverage in New Hampshire alleges discrimination
CONCORD, N.H. — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation, and space exploration industries, asks...
NH Gov. Sununu signs executive order banning state workers from using TikTok
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive order that bans state workers from using the popular social media app TikTok due to an “unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk” to the Granite State. The order prohibits workers from using TikTok and other Chinese-company...
Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims
The service provider for adults with developmental disabilities will pay at least $112,000 and make changes to its operations under the terms of the agreement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire closings, delays reported ahead of incoming storm
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays are starting to be reported as an incoming winter storm could bring up to a foot of snow to parts of New Hampshire Friday and Saturday. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
Massachusetts weather: Winter storm hit town with nearly 19 inches of snow
While much of Massachusetts saw it rain cats and dogs on Friday, one community experienced the equivalent with snow. In the Berkshire County town of Savoy, 18.8 inches of snow fell, marking the highest snowfall total reported in the state from the winter storm that swept through New England on Friday.
Border Patrol canine sniffs out Mexican nationals in Vermont near Canadian border as illegal crossings continue to rise
Canine agent helps detect illegal border crossers in VermontPhoto byU.S. Customs and Border Protection. Swanton Sector Border Patrol were recently tipped off by one of their canine agents to the location of five Mexican nationals trying to evade detection near the Canadian border in Vermont.
WMUR.com
Crashes, spinouts reported in parts of New Hampshire as winter storm pushes through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police responded to weather-related crashes across New Hampshire asa strong winter storm moved across the state. Sgt. Anthony Pratt, of the New Hampshire State Police, said reports of storm-related crashes started to come in around 5 a.m. >> Weather alerts. By 9 a.m., state police said...
nbcboston.com
New England Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Electricity
Tens of thousands New England residents were without power Saturday morning as a winter storm passed through the region. As of 8:30 a.m., just over 1,800 customers were without power in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Mass., though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
More than 55,000 in Maine still without power Sunday from major snowstorm
Maine's first big snowstorm of the season has thousands without power Sunday as energy companies scramble to get back online.
WMUR.com
Snow falling across New Hampshire, rain in SE spots; up to foot of snow or more possible
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday. A winter storm warning is in effect across most of New Hampshire, with a winter weather advisory issued for the southeastern part of the state. >> Weather alerts. STORM TIMELINE. The storm...
