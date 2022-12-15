ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

NH Business: The growing strain on New Hampshire hospitals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases are putting a strain on hospitals across the country, and New Hampshire hospitals are struggling to keep up with the volume of patients they are seeing. The lack of adequate resources, coupled with ongoing staffing shortages, is forcing New Hampshire health care professionals to adapt to these new challenges as winter sets in.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan

President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
SHARON, NH
MassLive.com

Mass., Conn., N.Y. report ‘very high’ levels of the flu

Flu season started earlier than usual this year and rates as of mid-December are higher than in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Dec. 9, the CDC reported that Massachusetts is at a “very high” level of flu activity, with Connecticut, Maine and New York also rated at the same level. Levels are “moderate” in Vermont and “minimal” in New Hampshire.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Rising costs and worker shortages drive financial losses at state's biggest hospitals

The state’s biggest hospital network is suffering historic financial losses as it contends with inflated costs, ongoing workforce shortages and unrelenting demand from sick patients. Mass General Brigham on Friday reported an operating loss of $432 million for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the worst it has...
nbcboston.com

New England Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Electricity

Tens of thousands New England residents were without power Saturday morning as a winter storm passed through the region. As of 8:30 a.m., just over 1,800 customers were without power in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Mass., though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

