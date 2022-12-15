Read full article on original website
How Loudoun County became the epicenter of the parental rights movement
For the parents of Loudoun County Public Schools, the swift and sudden downfall of former Superintendent Scott Ziegler was a vindication two years in the making.
Inside Nova
Youngkin seeking funds to plan Commanders stadium move
As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
WTOP
Last trash drop-off day held for customers of defunct Northern Va. garbage collector
The final trash drop-off day for customers affected by a recently shuttered garbage collection service will be held Saturday in Loudoun County, Virginia. Former customers of Haulin’ Trash can take their household and yard waste to the ball fields at Park View High School from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $7 cash.
vivatysons.com
Holiday 2022 Local Real Estate Experts
Our real estate market is the envy of the nation. So, it comes as no surprise that so many of our area Realtors are celebrated in national magazines and newspapers for their accomplishments and dedication to the industry. Here are a few for your consideration. Christie’s International Real Estate.
Bay Net
Two Men Rescued In Potomac River And Taken To Virginia For Treatment
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — We are receiving reports of a water rescue that has taken place in the Potomac River this morning. At approximately 11:15 a.m. on December 17, first responders from Virginia and St. Mary’s County were dispatched to the Potomac River for reports that two men were in a sinking row boat.
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash took place on Arlington Boulevard near Annandale Road in the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 18. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 8 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WTOP
Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy
After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
sungazette.news
VDOT preps for annual winter battle against Mother Nature
The Virginia Department of Transportation enters the winter season armed with $220 million in available funds to battle Mom Nature in coming months. As of Nov. 30, the agency had access to nearly 11,500 pieces of snow-removal equipment (some owned by the state agency, others operated by contractors) and continued to process contract bids, agency officials said on Dec. 14.
VDOT to lift lane closures this holiday season to ease travel across Virginia
VDOT says they will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for the holidays.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Peter Anders Lauten, Hamilton
Editor: It is time for a pedestrian bridge over the Leesburg Bypass. Loudoun County has made remarkable improvements to its transportation infrastructure in recent years. Drivers and commuters are benefiting from improved roadways, most notably Rt. 7 and the opening of Silverline Phase II. In stark contrast to the improved,...
Lodging
Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park in Virginia Completes Renovation
Falls Church, Va. – Marriott International, Inc. announced the completion of an $11 million revitalization of its 395-room Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park. This renovation enriches the guest experience and further establishes the hotel as a leader in the Northern Virginia market. This includes a newly renovated lobby, a modernized fitness center, two new junior ballrooms, 27,000 square feet of meeting space, and a new restaurant and cocktail lounge, Tandem. The 16-story hotel located at 3111 Fairview Park Drive is owned by Lakewood Hotel Group and managed by Marriott International, Inc.
arlnow.com
Another overturned vehicle crash at the usual spot on the GW Parkway
(Updated at 11 a.m.) There was yet another crash this morning involving an overturned vehicle in the “usual spot” on the GW Parkway. Today’s wreck was reported around 8 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the GW Parkway, in a bend in the road near the Key Bridge. No one in the overturned SUV was trapped and only minor injuries were reported, according to scanner traffic.
WUSA
Get ready for a cold blast in DC and possible winter weather
WASHINGTON — *Rain and winter weathers are possible Thursday and Friday in Metro D.C. *At this time, accumulating snow does not look likely for Metro D.C. *Christmas weekend will be very cold, with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. By now, you may have heard that...
royalexaminer.com
NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrests 18 men from seven states
The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced the arrests and convictions of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia on more than 40 felony charges. The 18 convicted men received a total of 128 years of active incarceration by the court.
fox5dc.com
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
WSET
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
sancerresatsunset.com
Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia
Top-secret antenna arrays tracked Sputnik. A family of beavers built a dam that created a wetlands area attracting rare birds. And Elizabeth Jennings committed a gruesome murder, even for her. All these things happened in what is today Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia. This post contains affiliate links. For...
