ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Youngkin seeking funds to plan Commanders stadium move

As the Virginia General Assembly prepares for its 2023 session, plans for a potential Washington Commanders stadium in Northern Virginia will again be on the agenda. Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget amendments for the two years that end June 30, 2024, include $500,000 to assist with planning for potential relocation for the team, according to a report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The amendments were presented to legislative leaders last week.
VIRGINIA STATE
vivatysons.com

Holiday 2022 Local Real Estate Experts

Our real estate market is the envy of the nation. So, it comes as no surprise that so many of our area Realtors are celebrated in national magazines and newspapers for their accomplishments and dedication to the industry. Here are a few for your consideration. Christie’s International Real Estate.
VIENNA, VA
WTOP

Fairfax to change over a dozen street names linked to Confederacy

After months of discussions, Fairfax, Virginia, has chosen new names for some streets tied to the city’s Confederate past. The Fairfax City Council has approved new names for 14 streets, which will take effect Jan. 1. Some of the streets that will see changes were named for Confederate generals...
FAIRFAX, VA
sungazette.news

VDOT preps for annual winter battle against Mother Nature

The Virginia Department of Transportation enters the winter season armed with $220 million in available funds to battle Mom Nature in coming months. As of Nov. 30, the agency had access to nearly 11,500 pieces of snow-removal equipment (some owned by the state agency, others operated by contractors) and continued to process contract bids, agency officials said on Dec. 14.
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Letter: Peter Anders Lauten, Hamilton

Editor: It is time for a pedestrian bridge over the Leesburg Bypass. Loudoun County has made remarkable improvements to its transportation infrastructure in recent years. Drivers and commuters are benefiting from improved roadways, most notably Rt. 7 and the opening of Silverline Phase II. In stark contrast to the improved,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Lodging

Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park in Virginia Completes Renovation

Falls Church, Va. – Marriott International, Inc. announced the completion of an $11 million revitalization of its 395-room Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park. This renovation enriches the guest experience and further establishes the hotel as a leader in the Northern Virginia market. This includes a newly renovated lobby, a modernized fitness center, two new junior ballrooms, 27,000 square feet of meeting space, and a new restaurant and cocktail lounge, Tandem. The 16-story hotel located at 3111 Fairview Park Drive is owned by Lakewood Hotel Group and managed by Marriott International, Inc.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Virginia

If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
VIRGINIA STATE
arlnow.com

Another overturned vehicle crash at the usual spot on the GW Parkway

(Updated at 11 a.m.) There was yet another crash this morning involving an overturned vehicle in the “usual spot” on the GW Parkway. Today’s wreck was reported around 8 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the GW Parkway, in a bend in the road near the Key Bridge. No one in the overturned SUV was trapped and only minor injuries were reported, according to scanner traffic.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Get ready for a cold blast in DC and possible winter weather

WASHINGTON — *Rain and winter weathers are possible Thursday and Friday in Metro D.C. *At this time, accumulating snow does not look likely for Metro D.C. *Christmas weekend will be very cold, with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. By now, you may have heard that...
WASHINGTON STATE
royalexaminer.com

NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrests 18 men from seven states

The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced the arrests and convictions of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia on more than 40 felony charges. The 18 convicted men received a total of 128 years of active incarceration by the court.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident

WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
TYSONS, VA
WSET

Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
sancerresatsunset.com

Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia

Top-secret antenna arrays tracked Sputnik. A family of beavers built a dam that created a wetlands area attracting rare birds. And Elizabeth Jennings committed a gruesome murder, even for her. All these things happened in what is today Huntley Meadows Park in Alexandria, Virginia. This post contains affiliate links. For...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy