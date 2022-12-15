Read full article on original website
Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation
LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
Gas prices continue to drop across LA, Orange County
LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped for the 38th consecutive day Sunday, decreasing 1.1 cents to $4.473. The average price has decreased $1.058 during the streak, including 2.8 cents Saturday, to its lowest amount since Oct. 15, 2021, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
Prosecutors hit back at José Huizar’s move for severance from co-defendant
LOS ANGELES – Federal prosecutors hit back at former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar’s motion for a severance from his co-defendant, arguing that the ex-councilman’s request to proceed to trial separately from former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan is based on “little more than speculation and conjecture,” according to court papers obtained Friday by City News Service.
Authorities ID Chicago man as victim in fatal North Hollywood shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 30-year-old man was found shot to death in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death was underway Saturday, according to authorities. The victim was identified as Julian Bynum of Chicago, Illinois, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers were patrolling the area when...
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
LA unemployment rate holds steady in November
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.9% in November, the same rate as the previous month, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was below the 6.9% rate in November 2021. In Orange County,...
Inglewood man faces sentencing for string of 7-eleven armed robberies
LOS ANGELES – An Inglewood man faces sentencing Friday for committing multiple armed robberies of 7-Eleven stores and another business during a six-week crime spree last year. Kyle Williams, 26, admitted in July to all counts against him: one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery,...
Los Angeles mayor says homeless encampments should be `significantly down’ in four years
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday that she believes 95% of the approximately 40,000 homeless people in the city would accept housing if it’s offered to them, and said she hopes that encampments will be “significantly down, if not eliminated” in four years.
North Hollywood drive-by shooting leaves man dead
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death is underway Saturday, according to authorities. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were patrolling the area when they received a shots fired call at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday at 6810 Simpson Ave. west of Vanowen Street where they found the victim lying in the street.
Diddy’s attorney wants woman suing him to stop using pseudonym
LOS ANGELES – Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs argue in new court papers that a former nanny who alleges she was wrongfully fired should have to identify herself in future court pleadings and that her claim for punitive damages should be dismissed. The woman is currently identified...
LAPD announces 122 arrests in connection with follow-home robberies
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas. The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department’s Robbery- Homicide Division in November 2021...
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet
POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
Four juveniles arrested on suspicion of carjacking individuals using social media app
LOS ANGELES – Four juvenile suspects are in custody in connection with a carjacking in South Los Angeles, police said today. Police responded at 6 p.m. Thursday to reports of a carjacking involving a green Honda Civic. At approximately 9 p.m. patrol officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s...
Inglewood set to extend employment contract with City Manager
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood city council is expected to approve a new four-year contract agreement with City Manager Artie Fields. Fields became the city manager five months after the election of Inglewood Mayor James Butts Jr. after a nationwide search was conducted by the Hawkins Group. Despite...
Maywood officials seek justice for victims of opioid epidemic
MAYWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Maywood officials have drafted a letter to CA Governor Gavin Newsom seeking justice on behalf of victims of the opioid epidemic. They are specifically asking for a review of all contracts with pharmaceutical consultant, McKinsey, to determine conflict of interest and publicly support the right for local governments to file lawsuits to receive justice for communities and residents.
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
Leimert Park shooting leaves teen injured
LOS ANGELES – A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was shot by a 15-year-old boy in Leimert Park and an investigation is underway Saturday, authorities said. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 11:27 p.m. Friday to 1615 Martin Luther Blvd. where they learned the girl was shot while the teens were playing with a handgun.
Culver City pursuit ends in fatal officer-involved shooting
CULVER CITY, Calif. – A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said. Authorities were in pursuit of the suspect accused of assault with a deadly weapon at about 1:30 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of...
Officers find shell casings, no victims in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Officers found shell casings, yet no victims at a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to a shots call in the 100 block of Aquarium Way and upon their arrival discovered shell casings, indicating that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
