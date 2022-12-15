Read full article on original website
Murph
3d ago
That's why there is so much sickness Right Now. Ruined immune systems with mask and so much hand sanitizer. People have no Resistance.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Five Great Steakhouses In New YorkD_FoodVendorNew York City, NY
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
New Yorkers are Being Warned About a ‘Tridemic’! Is it Time to ‘Mask Up’ Again?
By now, everyone in New York and beyond knows exactly what the word pandemic means. The term tridemic, however, is something that we're not as familiar with. There is a new illness to be aware of in New York and the Capital Region, and health officials have made their recommendations in order to try to keep you, and your family, safe.
Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The phrase tridemic is becoming an everyday part of our language as cases of COVID, RSV and the flu continue to rise at the same time. It’s especially scary for parents who are having trouble getting hands on medicine for their young children. Mom Jennifer Maggio said she watched in anguish as her […]
Up Close: New Jersey Gov. Murphy, Dr. Vasan weigh in on 'tripledemic' surge
The 'tripledemic' surge is the major topic of concern in this episode of Up Close.
Report: CDC recommends masks in public spaces in New York City due to COVID-19; 10 counties on the list
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta is joining the city Health Department in recommending that residents of Staten Island and the rest of New York City wear masks in indoor public spaces due to an uptick in COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses during the holiday season, according to media reports.
New Yorkers urged to mask up again, but what’s the right mask?
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Care providers are once more recommending that everyone use a mask to prevent the spread of COVID throughout the holiday season as case numbers continue to rise. More than 20,000 free KN95 masks are being handed out at high-traffic tourist areas like Grand Central Terminal, Times Square, Herald Square, and homeless […]
fox5ny.com
CDC recommends masking in 10 NY counties
NEW YORK - The CDC is recommending that people in ten counties across the New York metropolitan area wear masks when in public indoors or while riding public transportation. Most of New York City's suburbs, along with the city itself are currently rated in the "high" tier on the CDC's COVID-19 Community Level data tracker. "High" means that health officials recommend wearing a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g., N95) when indoors in public, and if you are at high risk of getting very sick, to consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed.
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.”. The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and...
New York and L.A. meet CDC criteria for masking in public. How much will masks help this winter?
With Covid spreading at high levels in New York and Los Angeles, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that people in those areas wear masks indoors and on public transportation. The CDC recommendation is based on three metrics: new Covid cases, hospital capacity and hospital admissions. Both...
Mental Health In Your 20s: Living Alone In New York
Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine. I am a full-time content creator and entrepenuar of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City.
bkreader.com
Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox
For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
These 7 Places In New York State Gave Out The Most Traffic Tickets
During the holidays there will be an increase in police on the roads across New York State. In addition to New York State Troopers giving out tickets, these 7 places issued tons of tickets in 2021, so you should be very careful if you have to drive through any of them.
Frozen Crispy Chicken Meal That Is Not Chicken Recalled In New York State
A brand of frozen chicken meals has been recalled in New York State because the meat isn't chicken. Boise, Idaho-based Mountain View Packaging, LLC, has issued a recall for approximately 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds. The entree product has an undeclared allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services announcement on December 15, 2022. The recall is of the products labeled below.
Don't Miss This in NYC: Surprise proposal in Manhattan, great mochi and lunch spots, the last pay phones in NYC
Photo by(James Sutton/Unsplash) In this week's edition of Don't Miss This, I've rounded up more of the most interesting stories from the NewsBreak Contributor's network to share with you. Read, enjoy and get out there!
Cannabis Delivered to You? It’s High Time For New Yorkers
There's a new delivery service coming to town, but it's not what you think! New Yorkers rejoice as the state has officially approved marijuana delivery services from licensed businesses. That's right; now you can get your cannabis delivered straight to your doorstep (so long as you are 21 or over and have a valid medical marijuana card). Great news for anyone outside of the five boroughs of New York City who may have trouble getting to a dispensary because of distance or lack of access to reliable transportation.
adirondackalmanack.com
It’s Debatable: Concealed Carry Act
Editor’s note: This commentary is in the Nov/Dec 2022 issue of Adirondack Explorer magazine, as part of our “It’s Debatable” feature. In this regular column, we invite organizations and/or individuals to address a particular issue. For more on this issue, read this story by Gwendolyn Craig. Click here to subscribe to the magazine, available in both print and digital formats: www.adirondackexplorer.org/subscribe.
Flu cases going down in Monroe County; leveling off in New York
For the first time this season, the number of flu cases week to week in Monroe County have gone down.
NYC nurses voting over possible strike at 12 hospitals
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nurses at a dozen New York City hospitals could soon go on strike. Voting over the issue started Friday, Dec. 9, according to the New York State Nurses Association. The NYSNA anticipates almost all of the voting will finish by the end of the week. Contract negotiations have been ongoing for […]
NJ still has COVID virgins even as 2022 comes to a close
It's really hard to believe the holiday season is in full swing throughout New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be diving in at full speed into 2023. This time of year is always fast-paced, with all the traveling to see family and friends, as well as shopping looking for those perfect gifts. And when it comes to New Jersey, it's about as fast-paced as it can get.
New Yorker Warns Visitors of Scam Near Rockefeller Christmas Tree
This is a common warning to first-time visitors to NYC.
Study says this is New York’s ‘most spoiled’ dog breed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Let’s face it, if you’re a dog owner, you spoil them rotten with toys, treats, and even clothes for any occasion!. A study conducted by Yuppy, an online pet store, surveyed over 1,000 pet owners across the United States to get an idea of how much people spend on their beloved four-legged friends, while also finding out which breed tends to be the most spoiled in each state.
Comments / 5