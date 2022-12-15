Read full article on original website
Intelligent Tech Balances Customer Convenience With Identity Theft
Identity theft and other types of fraud will become even more widespread in 2023. That’s according to the latest report released by the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), which predicts that next year will see a greater proliferation of payment app scams. Incidents of ID criminals using impersonation techniques to open new financial accounts and hijack social media accounts are anticipated to rise as well.
Iraqi Financial App Bluepay Now Enables Trading US-Listed Stocks
Iraqi financial app provider Blue now enables users to trade U.S.-listed stocks. The Iraq-based FinTech said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release that the launch of this latest technology for its Bluepay mobile app comes as the Central Bank in Iraq recently approved Blue to offer international money transfer service.
Report: AI Chatbot Maker OpenAI Expects $1B in Revenue by 2024
AI chatbot maker OpenAI anticipates it will generate $1 billion in revenue by 2024. That’s according to a report Thursday (Dec. 15) by Reuters, citing information from a trio of sources with knowledge of the company’s pitch to investors. One source said the company — a Silicon Valley nonprofit co-founded by Twitter/Tesla/Space X CEO Elon Musk — was recently valued at $20 billion.
ManuFuture Taps OpenBOM to Streamline Custom Parts Manufacturing
OpenBOM and ManuFuture want to give mechanical custom parts manufacturing a digital makeover. OpenBOM, a digital product data management platform, announced Wednesday (Dec. 14) it was working with ManuFuture, a mechanical custom parts manufacturing marketplace. “Digital transformation is in the air and manufacturing companies are looking for connected cloud-native platforms...
B2B eCommerce Platform Fashion Cloud Raises $26.6M
B2B eCommerce platform Fashion Cloud has raised €25 million (about $26.6 million). The B2B software solution for the European fashion wholesale industry said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release that it will use the new capital to accelerate its international expansion. “Brands and retailers want to be able...
UAE Instant Payment Platform Set for 2023 Launch
The UAE’s Instant Payment Platform (IPP) will launch in the first quarter of 2023. The latest announcement on the IPP, which had initially been slated for an October launch, was made in a statement from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) on Thursday (Dec. 15). The...
EQT Private Equity Completes Go-Private Acquisition of Billtrust
The acquisition of Billtrust by EQT Private Equity has been completed. With the completion of its acquisition by the global investment organization, the B2B order-to-cash software provider has ceased trading and will no longer be listed on Nasdaq, Billtrust said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release. The transaction was...
‘Trusted’ Data Sets Take Fraud Out of Online Onboarding Processes
When it comes to a user-friendly experience, online onboarding processes play a key role. Not only in keeping things flowing smoothly but also by providing peace of mind by addressing customers’ increased fraud and risk concerns. For organizations, meeting that expectation begins with the onboarding or enrollment of potential...
FinTech-Powered Digital Financial Services Drive Small Business Growth
FinTechs are offering an alternative to cumbersome and risky corporate spending processes. And whether it’s freelancers or large enterprises, workers no longer have to go through the hassle of spending their own money, saving receipts and reconciling their bills at a later date to get reimbursed. Employers, on the other hand, are freed from having to share card details with multiple employees, exposing the company account to fraud.
Report: Chime Tried Two Times to Buy EWA DailyPay
Chime reportedly offered two deals to buy DailyPay but neither was accepted. The FinTech offered as much as $2 billion for the startup, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 15). Chime spent much of the year trying to make a deal — offering $1.6 billion in May and $2 billion in...
CFOs Seek Efficiencies in Costly and Complex Workers' Compensation Plans
As businesses look ahead with uncertainty, cost centers like workers' compensation plans are under review. This, as CFOs are turning towards tech solutions that deliver incremental savings by optimizing payments management practices, including managing spending. Workers’ compensation plans require hefty premiums, and managing this expense can be complex. According...
Payoneer to Expand Payments Services Offering in Singapore
Payoneer will soon be able to offer additional payments services to companies located in Singapore. In a Friday (Dec. 16) press release, the commerce technology company said it had received in-principle approval as a Major Payment Institution License holder from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). When it receives the...
Auto Repair Shops Look to Software Platforms for Service, Scheduling and Payments
Auto repair is about grease and gears, and digital is taking it in new directions. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the J.P. Morgan Global Innovators in Payments series, Jeff Haynie, chief technology officer at auto repair shop management platform Shopmonkey, described a sector transitioning to the cutting edge of experience, data and payments.
Business Travel Platform TripActions Partners With Airwallex
Business travel platform TripActions has tapped Airwallex for cross-border payment support. The companies said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 14) that Airwallex’s support will benefit TripActions Liquid, the company’s corporate card and expense management solution. “With support from Airwallex’s global payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions can further...
55% of Trucking-Transport Firms Say Accounts Payable Innovation Is Important
The great digital shift demands that trucking-transport firms update and modernize their accounts payable processes. Simply put, the paper-based and manual AP processes that have been stubbornly entrenched in transport and logistics have introduced pain points that are exacerbated with swelling payments volumes. In the report “AP Automation: Transportation Companies...
JPMorgan Buys $800M Stake in Viva Wallet
J.P. Morgan Payments will acquire a 48.5% stake in Greek payments firm Viva Wallet. The $800 million deal is expected to be announced early next week, Reuters reported Saturday (Dec. 17), citing unnamed sources. PYMNTS has reached out to both companies for comment. News that the banking giant was interested...
CE 100 Index Falls 2.5% Amid Roblox Stock Rout
The CE 100 Index sank 2.5% as even “fun” names fell amid a Roblox stock drop. And headed into the final two weeks of what’s been a dismal year, the Index is 34.4% lower to date in 2022, outpacing even the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which has lost 31.7%.
GoLogiq and GammaRey Target Gen Z Consumers in $320M Merger
GoLogiq and GammaRey have merged to access the $500 billion Gen Z wealth management market. The two FinTechs announced the deal Thursday (Dec. 15), with GoLogiq, a consumer data platform, acquiring GammaRey, a financial solutions platform, for $320 million. According to a news release, the combined company will initially focus on wealth management for younger consumers, followed by the launch of digital payment platform for the sharing economy.
BigCommerce to Restructure Business and Lay Off 13% of Workforce
BigCommerce Holdings has begun to restructure its business and lay off 13% of its workforce. The open software-as-a-service (SaaS) eCommerce platform said in a Thursday (Dec. 15) press release that it will focus its go-to-market efforts on the enterprise business, reduce its expenditures on sales and marketing in non-enterprise initiatives and cut its total workforce, including employees and contractors, by 13%. It will also evaluate its facilities footprint.
SoFi Begins Rollout of Buy Now Pay Later Product
SoFi is rolling out a new buy now pay later product for eligible members. The personal finance company said in a Wednesday (Dec. 14) blog post that it is the first bank to launch within the Mastercard Installments program. SoFi is rolling out early access to this Pay in 4...
