Red Lion, PA

Red Lion Area School District postpones town hall on transgender student use of restrooms

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago
Red Lion Area School District has postponed an upcoming town hall to discuss transgender students' use of bathrooms, restrooms and participation on sports teams.

The district announced on Thursday the postponement of the town hall, which was scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, on its Facebook page.

The school board issued the following statement:

"Due to growing safety concerns and in effort to work through more details of a public forum as it relates to transgender discussions, the Board is postponing the meeting for Monday, December 19th. What was meant as a place to hear the voices of the Red Lion Community, the forum needs to be restructured to ensure, as best we can, that it’s only the voices of Red Lion we are hearing. The Board plans to work through the details and provide a more efficient process in which to receive feedback from the Red Lion Community. In the meantime, the online form is still active and providing a place to voice your comments. The deadline has been extended to January 2nd. More information will be forthcoming. The form can be found by navigating to this link: https://link.rlasd.net/townhallform"

Earlier this month, the school board approved a directive that students in the district must use the bathroom or locker room - or participate in sports activities - based on the gender on their birth certificate. The move has drawn criticism from some parents and a local LGBTQIA+ advocate.

Tesla Taliaferro, president and resource specialist volunteer at the Rainbow Rose Center, which serves the LGBTQIA+ community, said they planned to hold a rally before the town hall. He said Red Lion's directive to transgender students is bigoted and discriminatory.

With the town hall postponed, the organization is working to host a virtual meeting on Monday night to present information to the public and to try and prevent school districts from enacting such policies that hurt LGBTQIA+ youth.

The organization is still working on the details, which will be shared on its Facebook page.

The students need to know they are not alone in this and that they are loved and supported, Taliaferro said.

Under Red Lion's directive, the school board ordered the administration to provide accommodations for students who do not feel comfortable using the bathrooms or locker rooms that are consistent with their gender assigned at birth.

Red Lion's decision came a week before a new state regulation was approved, prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Gov. Tom Wolf praised the statewide change, saying it will protect the rights of individuals facing discrimination by a school, landlord or employer, according to a news release.

York Daily Record

