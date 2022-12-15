ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Gas prices continue to drop across LA, Orange County

LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped for the 38th consecutive day Sunday, decreasing 1.1 cents to $4.473. The average price has decreased $1.058 during the streak, including 2.8 cents Saturday, to its lowest amount since Oct. 15, 2021, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet

POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
POMONA, CA
Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation

LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
SANTA MONICA, CA
North Hollywood drive-by shooting leaves man dead

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death is underway Saturday, according to authorities. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were patrolling the area when they received a shots fired call at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday at 6810 Simpson Ave. west of Vanowen Street where they found the victim lying in the street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Authorities ID Chicago man as victim in fatal North Hollywood shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 30-year-old man was found shot to death in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death was underway Saturday, according to authorities. The victim was identified as Julian Bynum of Chicago, Illinois, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers were patrolling the area when...
CHICAGO, IL
South Pasadena police investigating man’s death

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. – On Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:51 pm, the South Pasadena Police Department received a 911 call reporting an unconscious male at a home in the 1600 Block of Meridian Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene moments later and found the victim in medical distress. Life-saving...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
LA unemployment rate holds steady in November

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.9% in November, the same rate as the previous month, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was below the 6.9% rate in November 2021. In Orange County,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Pedestrian injured in another hit-and-run crash in South LA

LOS ANGELES- A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Saturday evening in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 9:02 p.m. at Hoover and 70th streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves. Paramedics took the patient to a hospital, he said. The vehicle that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
Leimert Park shooting leaves teen injured

LOS ANGELES – A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was shot by a 15-year-old boy in Leimert Park and an investigation is underway Saturday, authorities said. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 11:27 p.m. Friday to 1615 Martin Luther Blvd. where they learned the girl was shot while the teens were playing with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Culver City pursuit ends in fatal officer-involved shooting

CULVER CITY, Calif. – A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said. Authorities were in pursuit of the suspect accused of assault with a deadly weapon at about 1:30 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of...
CULVER CITY, CA
One dead, one injured in LA area crash

RESEDA, Calif. – One person died and another was left with minor injuries as the result of a solo-vehicle crash in Reseda Sunday. The crash was reported at about 4:50 p.m. near the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street. A trapped person was pronounced dead at the scene...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Officers find shell casings, no victims in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Officers found shell casings, yet no victims at a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to a shots call in the 100 block of Aquarium Way and upon their arrival discovered shell casings, indicating that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Elderly man reported missing in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives were searching Saturday evening for a 77- year-old Compton man who went missing earlier in the day. Johnny Johnson was last seen at 10 a.m. near the 800 block of Long Beach Boulevard in Compton, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Johnson...
COMPTON, CA
Motorist sought in DTLA hit-and-run, reward offered

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Friday appealed for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for injuring a man who was crossing a street in the downtown Los Angeles area in November. The man was in a crosswalk at Wilshire Boulevard and Francisco Street about 10:45 p.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA

