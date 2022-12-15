NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death is underway Saturday, according to authorities. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were patrolling the area when they received a shots fired call at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday at 6810 Simpson Ave. west of Vanowen Street where they found the victim lying in the street.

