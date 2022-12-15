Read full article on original website
Gas prices continue to drop across LA, Orange County
LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped for the 38th consecutive day Sunday, decreasing 1.1 cents to $4.473. The average price has decreased $1.058 during the streak, including 2.8 cents Saturday, to its lowest amount since Oct. 15, 2021, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
Los Angeles mayor says homeless encampments should be `significantly down’ in four years
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday that she believes 95% of the approximately 40,000 homeless people in the city would accept housing if it’s offered to them, and said she hopes that encampments will be “significantly down, if not eliminated” in four years.
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet
POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation
LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
North Hollywood drive-by shooting leaves man dead
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death is underway Saturday, according to authorities. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were patrolling the area when they received a shots fired call at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday at 6810 Simpson Ave. west of Vanowen Street where they found the victim lying in the street.
Authorities ID Chicago man as victim in fatal North Hollywood shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 30-year-old man was found shot to death in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death was underway Saturday, according to authorities. The victim was identified as Julian Bynum of Chicago, Illinois, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers were patrolling the area when...
South Pasadena police investigating man’s death
SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. – On Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:51 pm, the South Pasadena Police Department received a 911 call reporting an unconscious male at a home in the 1600 Block of Meridian Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene moments later and found the victim in medical distress. Life-saving...
LA unemployment rate holds steady in November
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.9% in November, the same rate as the previous month, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was below the 6.9% rate in November 2021. In Orange County,...
Pedestrian injured in another hit-and-run crash in South LA
LOS ANGELES- A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Saturday evening in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 9:02 p.m. at Hoover and 70th streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves. Paramedics took the patient to a hospital, he said. The vehicle that...
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Leimert Park shooting leaves teen injured
LOS ANGELES – A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was shot by a 15-year-old boy in Leimert Park and an investigation is underway Saturday, authorities said. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 11:27 p.m. Friday to 1615 Martin Luther Blvd. where they learned the girl was shot while the teens were playing with a handgun.
Culver City pursuit ends in fatal officer-involved shooting
CULVER CITY, Calif. – A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said. Authorities were in pursuit of the suspect accused of assault with a deadly weapon at about 1:30 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of...
One dead, one injured in LA area crash
RESEDA, Calif. – One person died and another was left with minor injuries as the result of a solo-vehicle crash in Reseda Sunday. The crash was reported at about 4:50 p.m. near the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street. A trapped person was pronounced dead at the scene...
Officers find shell casings, no victims in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Officers found shell casings, yet no victims at a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to a shots call in the 100 block of Aquarium Way and upon their arrival discovered shell casings, indicating that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Elderly man reported missing in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives were searching Saturday evening for a 77- year-old Compton man who went missing earlier in the day. Johnny Johnson was last seen at 10 a.m. near the 800 block of Long Beach Boulevard in Compton, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Johnson...
One dead, one injured in shooting behind Orange County 7-Eleven
SANTA ANA, Calif. – One man was found shot to death and another wounded in a vehicle parked behind a 7-Eleven Sunday, according to a report. The shooting was reported at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Main Street, according to CountyNewsTV. The injured man was...
Reward offered for driver who killed a pedestrian in fatal hit-and-run in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Police appealed to the public Saturday for help finding the driver of a dark SUV who struck and killed a man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles and fled the scene. The crash occurred around 4:05 p.m. Friday on Avalon Boulevard at 76th Street,...
Motorist sought in DTLA hit-and-run, reward offered
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Friday appealed for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for injuring a man who was crossing a street in the downtown Los Angeles area in November. The man was in a crosswalk at Wilshire Boulevard and Francisco Street about 10:45 p.m....
