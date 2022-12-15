ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Jalin Hyatt is 13th player in Tennessee football history to be unanimous All-American

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ln0M1_0jk0VLc300

Jalin Hyatt isn't done making history yet.

The Tennessee football wide receiver became the 13th player in program history to achieve unanimous All-America status. Hyatt was already voted to the first team of all five of the NCAA recognized All-America football teams before being named to the American Football Coaches Association first team Wednesday.

Hyatt's unanimous selection is the first for Tennessee since defensive back Eric Berry earned the distinction in back-to-back seasons in 2008 and 2009. Hyatt is the first Tennessee wide receiver to accomplish the feat.

The unanimous selection was another accolade of Hyatt's historic junior season.

TILLMAN DECLARES FOR DRAFT:Cedric Tillman declares for NFL Draft, opts out of Orange Bowl for Tennessee football

WRIGHT TO PLAY IN BOWL:Darnell Wright declares for NFL Draft but will play in Orange Bowl for Tennessee football

Hyatt became the first Biletnikoff Award recipient in Vols history this year. The South Carolina native led the FBS with 15 touchdown catches and ranked fourth in receiving yards with 1,267 on 67 receptions. His seven touchdown catches against AP Top 25 teams led the nation.

The 15 touchdowns set Tennessee's single-season record for touchdown catches, a stat that also ranks sixth in SEC history. Hyatt became the third receiver in Tennessee history to have a 1,100-yard season with a second-quarter catch against Missouri. Robert Meachem set the program record for single-season receiving yards with 1,298 yards in 2006.

Hyatt will leave Tennessee without breaking that record. He announced Wednesday that he is entering his name in the 2023 NFL Draft and is opting out of the Orange Bowl.

No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols get bad news to end the week

The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Saturday. 2023 four-star defensive back Sylvester Smith announced his decommitment from Tennessee in a social media post on Saturday night. “First and foremost, I want to thank the University of Tennessee for welcoming me with open arms,” wrote Smith in an Instagram...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee is latest offer for Cali DL Sua Lefotu

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu will wait until February to sign his letter of intent and Tennessee just jumped in to the picture with him. Lefotu committed in June to Washington but backed off his pledge in November. Several schools reached out with new scholarship offers including Washington State and Hawaii and recently Arizona State,
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Rick Barnes admits he's tired of Uros Plavsic's 'antics'

Is 9-2 on the season and the Vols just lost a tight game against an Arizona team that is also ranked inside the top ten. After the loss, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes expressed his frustrations with senior forward Uros Plavsic and his “antics” that could be hurting the team more than they’re helping.
NASHVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy