Jalin Hyatt is 13th player in Tennessee football history to be unanimous All-American

Jalin Hyatt isn't done making history yet.

The Tennessee football wide receiver became the 13th player in program history to achieve unanimous All-America status. Hyatt was already voted to the first team of all five of the NCAA recognized All-America football teams before being named to the American Football Coaches Association first team Wednesday.

Hyatt's unanimous selection is the first for Tennessee since defensive back Eric Berry earned the distinction in back-to-back seasons in 2008 and 2009. Hyatt is the first Tennessee wide receiver to accomplish the feat.

The unanimous selection was another accolade of Hyatt's historic junior season.

Hyatt became the first Biletnikoff Award recipient in Vols history this year. The South Carolina native led the FBS with 15 touchdown catches and ranked fourth in receiving yards with 1,267 on 67 receptions. His seven touchdown catches against AP Top 25 teams led the nation.

The 15 touchdowns set Tennessee's single-season record for touchdown catches, a stat that also ranks sixth in SEC history. Hyatt became the third receiver in Tennessee history to have a 1,100-yard season with a second-quarter catch against Missouri. Robert Meachem set the program record for single-season receiving yards with 1,298 yards in 2006.

Hyatt will leave Tennessee without breaking that record. He announced Wednesday that he is entering his name in the 2023 NFL Draft and is opting out of the Orange Bowl.

No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.