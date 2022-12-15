ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football LB Michael Barrett, OL Trevor Keegan still weighing 2023 decision

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
Michigan football has big goals for the rest of 2022, as well as the first few weeks of 2023 should it knock off TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 31.

But the cyclical nature of college football means the future waits for no one; although the Wolverines have made "Be where your feet are" one of their mantras this season, players have to ponder what their next steps may look like.

Fifth-year senior Michael Barrett — who coach Jim Harbaugh asked to "come back next year" as he sat near the linebacker following the Wolverines' 45-23 victory over Ohio State last month — isn't immune to that.

"I've given it a lot of thought, had a lot of conversations, and I'm still not sure yet," Barrett said on whether he might return for a sixth season. "We will get there when we get there, I feel like."

CROOTIN':Michigan football lands three-star DL commit Roderick Pierce from Illinois for 2023

ON THE WAY OUT:Former Michigan football captain Erick All transferring to Iowa, joining Cade McNamara

Although the decision is difficult, his criteria are rather simple: Barrett wants to make sure he has enough on tape for the NFL to see that he can succeed at linebacker at the next level.

Barrett arrived at Ann Arbor as a three-star quarterback commit in 2018, then moved to "viper," a hybrid linebacker/safety spot in former coordinator Don Brown's defense. After appearing in 13 games as a sophomore, he started all six games of Michigan's COVID-19 shortened 2020 season. Last season, with Brown out and Mike Macdonald in as the coordinator, Barrett began as primarily a special teams player before moving inside and becoming one of Michigan's most reliable playmakers at linebacker.

"I feel like I don't have as much film starting inside and I feel like that's one factor," Barrett said, though he also acknowleged an issue with returning: "I don't want to be too old, if that makes sense. I feel like I've been here too long, don't want everybody looking at me like an old man around here.

"But that's one thing that will be in the back of my mind."

Barrett, an All-Big Ten third-teamer, has 35 tackles, 3½ sacks and two interceptions (both of which came against Rutgers, with the latter returned for a touchdown).

On Thursday, Michigan received a commitment from ex-Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann, who started seven games and had 54 tackles, one sack (against Michigan) and one fumble recovery for the Cornhuskers.

Barrett isn't the only one facing the decision to stay or go. Senior Trevor Keegan entered the program in 2019, but with a redshirt that season and his extra year of eligibility from the NCAA's COVID waiver, he could spend two more seasons in Ann Arbor.

One thing to consider: The NCAA's new NIL rules allow Keegan to profit off endorsements while still in college, lessening slightly the need for an NFL paycheck.

"I'd like to say it doesn't, but it does a little bit," Keegan said when asked if NIL plays a factor. "But I've got to graduate, there's a lot of things I have to think about. Obviously I'd love to come back, but it's a business, so I've got to weigh out all of my options."

The Wolverines received a commitment from Arizona State transfer Ladarius Henderson, a former four-star prospect, last week.

