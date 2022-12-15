ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguin recovering after swallowing dime at Grand Rapids zoo

By Miriam Marini, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Picchu the Magellanic penguin is on the mend after mistaking a dime for food this week.

During a routine exam, John Ball Zoo veterinarians found a round, metal object in Picchu's stomach on an X-ray, according to a Facebook post . The object in question? Pocket change.

The veterinary team was able to remove the dime using endoscopy equipment and said that Picchu will be fine.

It's suspected that Picchu likely mistook the shiny silver dime for fish, a penguin diet staple, which is also shiny, according to the zoo.

"Picchu is recovering well and we are so thankful for the ability to perform minimally invasive procedures like this in our own animal hospital," the post reads.

Picchu's incident is a reminder for zoo guests to be courteous when visiting scaly and furry friends, and to not throw objects and food into animal habitats.

