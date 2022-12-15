ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Desert's PGA Tour Champions event puts tickets on sale, seeks volunteers

By Larry Bohannan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kbmdI_0jk0VH5900

Tickets for the Galleri Classic, the new PGA Tour Champions event to be played in Rancho Mirage on March 22-26, 2023, are now on sale.

The Galleri Classic is the first PGA Tour Champions event in the desert since 1993 and will be played on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club. The tournament will feature a two-day pro-am March 22 and 23, followed by the 54-hole, $2.2 million tournament March 24-26 featuring 78 senior players.

Single-day grounds tickets good any one day admission for pro-am rounds are $30. Weekly grounds tickets, good for grounds-only admission for competition rounds March 24-26, are $65.

Single-day clubhouse tickets, good any one day during competition rounds March 24-26 and providing access to Mission Hills Country Club’s clubhouse as well as upgraded dining and beverage options for purchase at the Champions Café inside the clubhouse, are $75. Weekly clubhouse tickets for all competition rounds March 24-26 are $150.

A holiday ticket special of $5 off regular prices of a single-day grounds ticket – using the promo code Legends – is available through Jan. 1.

Pro-am spots, volunteer positions open

The tournament is also offering a VIP spectator experience, The Champions Club on 18. That features a covered, open-air venue with views of the PGA Tour Champions competition beside the island green at the famed par-5 18th hole, next to Poppie's Pond. This all-inclusive ticket option is only open for competition rounds (March 24-26) and offers the most premium hospitality experience to enjoy, with complimentary food and full bar service. Information on group and corporate packages for the Champions Club on 18 is available at info@thegallericlassic.com.

Youth 15 and under will receive free grounds admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. All children over the age of two must have their own clubhouse or Champions Club on 18 ticket to enter either venue.

The Galleri Classic also seeks volunteers and is offering limited availability for remaining spots in The Galleri Classic’s official tournament pro-am Wednesday and Thursday of tournament week. Those interested in volunteering and playing in the Pro-Am should seek more information and register at www.thegallericlassic.com.

“We are preparing, with much anticipation, for a new dawn of PGA Tour Champions golf in the Coachella Valley while we continue to enrich the tradition of professional golf played at one of the desert’s most iconic venues, Mission Hills Country Club,” said Michelle DeLancy, tournament director of The Galleri Classic, in a statement announcing ticket sales. “We expect to host a strong field of players and World Golf Hall of Famers who our golf fans in the region and greater Southern California grew up watching and idolizing, and can now watch up close and personal.

Each pro-am participant is paired for a round of golf with a PGA Tour Champions pro on either March 22 or March 23, and receives a Pro-Am package that includes an invitation to The Galleri Classic pairings party on March 21, a valet parking pass, breakfast, lunch and on-course refreshments on a golfer’s pro-am play day, a gift package, and a grounds badge providing access over the entire tournament week.

The Galleri Classic expects a team of more than 500 volunteers spread out over 25 committees. The tournament will provide each volunteer with a tournament week-long credential and parking pass, complimentary breakfast and lunch during volunteer shifts, a uniform (a golf shirt, outerwear piece, cap or visor, and a cinch backpack), an inaugural Galleri Classic commemorative pin, and two week-long grounds passes in order to share the event experience with family and friends. The volunteer package cost is $75, and The Galleri Classic will direct a portion of volunteer-related proceeds toward its local charitable beneficiaries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena

It was a sold out show for the third night at Acrisure Arena with Grammy-award winning Grupo Firme taking the stage! The new parking plan implemented on Thursday night seemed to make a big difference for concert-goers on Friday. It was a full house for Grupo Firme, who were in the Valley during the Coachella The post Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
z1077fm.com

‘Spaghetti Western Saloon’ moseys into the Morongo Valley tonight for Grand Opening 12/16

If you’ve driving up or down the hill it’s hard not to notice the activity at the Spaghetti Western – the restaurant and saloon that has moved into the long vacant Willie Boys property in the Morongo valley. Fresh signage and newly decorated outdoor approach joins their revamp of the inside, which has only been seen by only a few high desert foodies – until now! The Spaghetti Western is holding their official public opening tonight – from 4 to 10PM.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan

A new parking plan was implemented at Acrisure Arena on Thursday, after facing major traffic and parking issues on opening night Wednesday. “We heard on the news that there was some challenges last night with parking and people missing the show so we made it a point to get here early," said local resident Dave The post Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
People

Guns N' Roses Drummer Matt Sorum Shows Off His Palm Springs Dream Home — See Inside!

The musician, his designer wife Ace Harper, and their 18-month-old daughter Lou Ellington, are now permanent residents of the California desert town For former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum and his wife, designer Ace Harper, living in Palm Springs is the dream The couple, who were married at the Colony Palms Hotel in 2013, have permanently moved from Los Angeles to the California desert town, and renovated a 1961 Swiss Miss A-frame house built by the architect Charles Du Bois, they tell archdigest.com. "Palm Springs was originally...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated

Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof The post Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

Prepping for a warm start to winter

Another chilly morning across the Coachella Valley, with overnight lows ranging from 20s to 40s. Tonight is expected to be similar. A quicker cool down is expected given the clear skies overhead allowing for any daytime warmth to quickly escape. Warmer days are ahead as we prep for the official...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2 people injured in single vehicle crash in Palm Desert

Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning, after a single vehicle crash. CalFire officials said that the crash happened just after midnight Sunday morning, on Portola Ave. and Mesa View Drive, near the Ironwood Country Club. Firefighters said that one car was on its side against a gate when they arrived on The post 2 people injured in single vehicle crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries

A man was hit by a car on Highway 111, just west of Washington Street in the city of La Quinta, Saturday evening. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.  Officials said the driver stayed at the scene after The post Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Norco, CA

Have you had a good look at the restaurants in Norco, California?. You’ll be surprised to find delicious Italian, American, Mexican, Japanese, Thai, and other unique cuisines to indulge your appetite. Their food is exquisite, the service is excellent, and there’s plenty of opportunity to share a meal with...
NORCO, CA
knewsradio.com

Thieves Busted In Temecula

Some of the items stolen in Temecula in Dec 2022. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A 28 year old woman from Riverside and a 15 year old child have been arrested for burglarizing several stores in Temecula. Christian Ragland would park her 2017 Lincoln Continental, then run into a...
TEMECULA, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Wife of former congressman Lewis dies at 85

Arlene Mae Walker Willis Lewis, longtime wife of the late U.S. Rep. Jerry Lewis, died on Dec. 4, 2022. She was 85. She was born alongside her identical twin, Darlene, on March 16, 1937, in Taft, California. Along with their older sister, Mary, the girls eventually moved to San Bernardino where they lived. All three graduated from San Bernardino High School. The twins were popular cheerleaders in high school and performed their famous “Red Birds” cheer over the years in the presence of family and even at their daughter’s high school pep rally in 1980.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Found Dead In Lake At Rancho Mirage Gated Community

(CNS) – A man was found dead before sunrise Friday in the lake of a gated community in Rancho Mirage. The body was found around 3:15 a.m. in the area of Via Santo Thomas and Dinah Shore Drive, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. The search for the...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run doesn’t believe justice was served

After more than a year of pleading for justice, the family of Debra Nelson ultimately did not get the outcome they fought for. 22-year-old Damian Flores was sentenced to six years Thursday after being convicted in an Indio hit and run that killed pregnant 18-year-old Debra Nelson in March of 2021. "I just miss her so much, The post Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio hit-and-run doesn’t believe justice was served appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
recordgazette.net

Banning drops security agreement for homeless village, in favor of caseworkers

Security guards are not in a capacity to provide social work and case management, the city of Banning has concluded. Banning has decided to forgo paying for a security firm to oversee Opportunity Village, the transitional housing program that helps get people off the streets, and hire up to four full-time case managers instead.
BANNING, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy