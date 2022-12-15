Vanderbilt football running backs coach Norval McKenzie leaving for Georgia Tech | Report

Vanderbilt football running backs coach Norval McKenzie is leaving to become the running backs coach at Georgia Tech, according to reports from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

McKenzie has longtime ties to the Commodores, playing there as a running back from 2001-04, serving as a graduate assistant from 2008-10 and coming back as the running backs coach under Clark Lea in 2021. McKenzie was known as an excellent recruiter, recruiting players including quarterback AJ Swann, wide receiver Jayden McGowan and edge defender BJ Diakite, among others.

Under McKenzie's tutelage, Ray Davis became the seventh 1000-yard rusher in program history in 2022.

A native of the Atlanta area, McKenzie also coached running backs at Furman, Arkansas State and Louisville before coming to Vanderbilt. Georgia Tech recently hired Brent Key as its new head coach after firing Geoff Collins.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.