ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Vanderbilt football running backs coach Norval McKenzie leaving for Georgia Tech | Report

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GIpL_0jk0V96a00

Vanderbilt football running backs coach Norval McKenzie is leaving to become the running backs coach at Georgia Tech, according to reports from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

McKenzie has longtime ties to the Commodores, playing there as a running back from 2001-04, serving as a graduate assistant from 2008-10 and coming back as the running backs coach under Clark Lea in 2021. McKenzie was known as an excellent recruiter, recruiting players including quarterback AJ Swann, wide receiver Jayden McGowan and edge defender BJ Diakite, among others.

Under McKenzie's tutelage, Ray Davis became the seventh 1000-yard rusher in program history in 2022.

A native of the Atlanta area, McKenzie also coached running backs at Furman, Arkansas State and Louisville before coming to Vanderbilt. Georgia Tech recently hired Brent Key as its new head coach after firing Geoff Collins.

SWANN'S STORYHow AJ Swann's multi-sport background bred opportunity, hope with Vanderbilt football

DAN JACKSON UPDATEVanderbilt football DBs coach violated social media policy, will undergo anti-discrimination training

TRANSFER TRACKERVanderbilt football transfer tracker 2022: Here's who has entered the portal

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Plans to renovate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway met with pushback by local community members

Plans to renovate the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in downtown Nashville, Tenn. have hit a snag in the city's local politics scene, as community members have expressed their concerns about the proposal ranging from its impact on taxpayers to the noise level. According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Speedway Motorsports Inc. is seeking approval on a development agreement to renovate the speedway and a lease agreement for Bristol Motor Speedway to operate the track for the next 30 years.
NASHVILLE, TN
TheAtlantaVoice

‘Enough is enough’

“Enough is enough” echoed throughout the Atlanta Public School (APS) Student Advisory Council “Stand With Me” rally Thursday night outside Atlanta City Hall. The rally comes after the shooting deaths of 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jacksonon on the 17th Street Bridge near Atlantic Station in November. This comes as guns have now become […] The post ‘Enough is enough’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
WSMV

Metro Council member proposes moving new Titans stadium funding to DCS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An audit of the Department of Children’s Services found Tennessee’s children are sleeping under desks in state office buildings. Now, Metro Nashville City Council member is proposing to move funds from the new football stadium for the Tennessee Titans to DCS. Images revealed in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Engineer says crane has structural problems

A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
COLUMBIA, TN
dicksonpost.com

Clement shined as governor, but never realized Senate aspirations

In January 1959 Frank Clement exited the governor’s mansion in Nashville. The Dickson native had served as Tennessee’s governor for two terms over six years. Fellow Democrat and Clement’s former campaign manager Buford Ellington succeeded Clement as the next governor. It was unclear what Frank would do...
NASHVILLE, TN
tn.gov

Murfreesboro Guardsman Graduates from U.S. Army Ranger School

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Staff Sgt. William Lukens, a student at Middle Tennessee State University and squad leader in the Tennessee National Guard, graduated from U.S. Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Ga, Dec. 9. As one of the toughest military training courses in the U.S. Armed Forces, Ranger School...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

State Rep. Charlie Baum files legislation to make it easier for employees to save for retirement in Tennessee

(Rutherford County, TN) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, today filed legislation that would provide a more convenient option for many private sector employees to open a retirement savings account in Tennessee. The Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act would require businesses with more than five employees to allow them the opportunity...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

American Airlines pilot makes emergency landing at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An American Airlines flight headed to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport from Knoxville made an emergency landing at Nashville International Airport Friday morning. An airline spokesperson said American Airlines flight 9785 diverted to Nashville for a possible maintenance issue. The spokesperson said the flight landed...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bellevue restaurant to close after nearly 30 years

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A popular Bellevue restaurant is set to close after nearly three decades in business. “I have been here for 12 years. I started when I was 18. I used to be a hostess,” said Margaret Torres. “Then I started cleaning tables … I just fell in love with this place.”
NASHVILLE, TN
fox5atlanta.com

High-end home builder arrested after clients take him to court

ATLANTA - A high-end home builder company CEO finds himself in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. And a lot of it. An Atlanta couple wanted him arrested. Mikel Muffley is a realtor. He owns Muffley Homes "master luxury builders." His company advertises it does...
ATLANTA, GA
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy