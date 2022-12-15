Read full article on original website
Manhattan smoke shop worker stabbed in the stomach: NYPD
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A smoke shop employee was stabbed in the stomach on Sunday afternoon, police said. The man, who works at Bing Bong Smoke Shop at 39th Street and Eighth Avenue, was attacked around 2:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the stabbing happened inside or outside the store, […]
Man robbed woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The victim was walking near Wales Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose at around 7 p.m. Monday when the suspect came up from behind her and threatened her with a gun, officials said. He […]
Straphanger robbed by trio who cut his pockets on NYC subway: cops
A man was robbed at knifepoint by three goons who cut his pockets on a subway headed from Manhattan to Queens on Sunday morning, police said. The 29-year-old victim was on a No. 7 train near Junction Boulevard when he was approached by the trio, cops said. “Give me your money!” one of the robbers barked, according to cops. A suspect then pulled out a knife on the victim and cut both his front pants pockets, cops said. They grabbed his wallet, which contained $140 and credit cards, and his iPhone 12, according to police. The man wasn’t injured, police said. The victim remained on the train until Main Street and reported the incident to a token booth clerk there, cops said. Police said they are looking for video.
World’s most clueless carjacker Zachary Bell tries to steal DEA agent’s car: cops
The world’s most clueless carjacker is facing federal charges after he tried to rob a DEA agent’s Jeep, police said. The federal drug enforcement agent had finished a shift in Manhattan and was stopped at a red light at 14th Street and Ninth Avenue just after midnight on Dec. 9 when Zachary Bell approached his government-issued vehicle, authorities said. “Get the f–k out of the car,” Bell, 32, screamed at the agent, according to a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan Federal Court. Bell, of Maplewood, N.J., then reached toward his waistband as if he had a gun, prosecutors contend. That’s when the agent, a...
Man shot and killed in hail of bullets at NYC deli
A 26-year-old man was killed in a hail of bullets inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, cops said. The gunfire flew inside Briggs Gourmet Deli at 2650 Briggs Ave. in Fordham Manor around 11:15 a.m., leaving the victim with several gunshot wounds to his body, police said. The man, identified by cops as Angel Cuasant of Decatur Avenue in the Bronx, was taken to St. Barnabus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Nine .9mm shell casings were found at the scene, a police source said. There was a dispute before the gunfire broke out, but it was unclear if the man knew his killer, cops said. The victim has a “long arrest record,” a police source said. At least some of those crimes were domestic in nature, the source said. The gunman was wearing a dark mask, police sources said.
Bronx man fatally shot after dispute with neighbor over noise: report
A 39-year-old man was shot to death in front of his Bronx home Saturday night after an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, police said.
Bronx man shot to death by housemate over noise complaints
A man was shot to death over ongoing noise complaints outside the Bronx house he shared with his killer, police said Sunday. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the three-story multifamily home on Morgan Ave. near Arnow Ave. in Pelham Gardens, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not ...
Robbers steal $2K from store without taking any cash: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thieves robbed a corner store of $2,000, but they did it without stealing a penny from the cash register. A couple of unknown men walked into the store around 7:20 p.m. on Grand Street on the Lower East Side and approached the cashier on Nov. 22. Police said while […]
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
pix11.com
Man, 26, shot to death after fight inside Bronx deli, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the body inside the store at 2650 Briggs Ave. at around 11:15 a.m., authorities said. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
NJ Transit Driver Shoots Teen Boy With Stolen Gun After Assault: Officials
A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being shot by a New Jersey Transit driver apparently being assaulted by him over the weekend in Jersey City, officials said. Charles Fieros, 48, was standing outside the bus on Monticello and Jewett Avenue when he retrieved the gun and shot at the group of boys who had assaulted him around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
fox5ny.com
26-year-old shot multiple times, killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a deli in the Bronx on Sunday. According to authorities, at around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man shot inside a deli located on Brigs Avenue. When...
pix11.com
Man robbed at knifepoint in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who robbed a man at knifepoint for his moped on Dec 8. A 61-year-old man was standing in front of 221 E. 188th St. when the two suspects pulled out a knife and demanded his moped around 5 a.m., police said.
Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car
Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
'Clueless' Maplewood Carjacker Needed Surgery After Trying To Steal DEA Agent's Jeep: Report
A "clueless" carjacker from New Jersey is facing federal charges after he tried to steal an undercover DEA agent’s government-issued Jeep in Manhattan, reports the New York Post. The agent was stopped at a red light at 14th Street and Ninth Avenue shortly after midnight on Friday, Dec. 9...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Another crack dealer busted by drug task force
BEACON – Raequan Keemer, 27, of Beacon has been arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics sales in the City of Beacon. White was arrested Friday, December 16, after the task force, assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street. During the raid, task force members seized an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine and cash.
NYPD seeks 2 in connection to fatal Queens shooting
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a fatal August shooting in Jamaica, releasing images of the suspects late Thursday. Julian Askew, 29, was shot in the chest on Waltham Street near Tuskegee Airmen Way around 1:45 a.m. Aug. 5, according to authorities. First […]
NYPD cops can no longer detain people while checking for warrants
New York City cops are no longer permitted to detain people while checking if there’s a warrant for their arrest – unless they believe the person committed a crime or is about to do so, according to a settlement filed in Manhattan federal court Friday. Updated language in the patrol guide — filed in the settlement — says cops will now have to cut loose people they stop when officers wrap up their work on the specific issue. “Once the tasks tied to the reason for the stop are completed or reasonably should have been completed, a person may not continue to...
Man followed into Queens apartment building by thieves who assault him, steal wallet
Two men are wanted for allegedly following a man into his apartment and beating him up before stealing his wallet last month.
Carjacking at Yonkers gas station ends with crash on George Washington Bridge ramp
Police say three men assaulted the owner of a pickup truck at the BP station in Yonkers and pointed a gun at him before making off with his vehicle.
