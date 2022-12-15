NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO