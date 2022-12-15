Read full article on original website
Margaret Frances Daugherty, age 81, of Jacksboro
Margaret Frances Daugherty, age 81, of Jacksboro went home to be with the Lord on December 17, 2022 while surrounded by family. She was a member of Big Creek Gap Baptist Church. She was also a member of Caryville #415 OES where she held many offices, including the worthy matron for several years. After attending The University of the Cumberlands, she started her teaching career at Stony Fork School teaching 2nd grade and after getting married her and her husband started their business in the trucking industry. She devoted her life to her husband, family, and to managing Daugherty Trucking Company. She later owned and operated Golden Goodies Flower Shop. She loved her family and loved spending time working in her flower garden.
Andy Elmer Stevens, age 100 of Jacksboro
Andy Elmer Stevens, age 100 of Jacksboro, went home to be his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, December 16, 2022. He was born March 10, 1922, in Pioneer to the late Edward and Cora (Broyles) Stevens. Andy was a Pentecostal preacher, pastor, and evangelist, who loved reading his bible. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, playing music and his Tennessee Volunteers. Andy was a WWII Army veteran, who served his country in Germany.
L.R. “Smitty” Smith, age 91 of Lake City
L.R. “Smitty” Smith, age 91 of Lake City, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Smitty was born July 23, 1931 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Fred Smith and Rosie Bond Smith. L.R. attended a branch of the Eagle Apostolic Church at the Clinton Towers with his wife Lucina. He loved to share about his love for Jesus. Smitty was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother. Smitty never met a stranger and loved to talk. Smitty loved crosswords and always old others Jesus was in here. In addition to his parents, Smitty is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Lucina Smith, siblings: Thurston Smith, Aileen Smith, Artha Headly, Loretta Twardoski, and two infant siblings.
Edward Lee Ferguson, age 60, of Lake City
Edward Lee Ferguson, age 60, of Lake City passed away on December 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born on October 18, 1962 to the late Billy and Imogene Broyles Ferguson. He was of the Baptist faith and attended WillowBrook Baptist Church. Eddie is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ricky Ferguson. Eddie is survived by:
Roy “Dabs” Lay, age 81, of Wooldridge
Age 81 of the Wooldridge Community of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Friday December 16, 2022, at Beech Tree Manor. He was born September 25, 1941, in Newcomb, Tennessee. Daughters: Pamela Hackler & husband Keith, Rita Lay, Donna Lay. Grandchildren: Jenny Lay, Alyssa Hackler. Brother: Robert Lay & wife Jane. Sisters:...
Gina “Sissy” Kite Todd, age 52 of Clinton
Gina “Sissy” Kite Todd, age 52 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Sissy was born on April 20, 1970. She was a graduate of the Kentucky Mission Bible Training Center, of which she was very proud. Sissy is preceded in death by her mother, Loretta Golden and her son, David Leach.
Campbell’s second half surge not enough to overcome Hardin Valley
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Hardin Valley Academy turned first half turnovers into points on Friday night at Brown Gym, and the Campbell Lady Cougars just never were able to recover. However, after being down by 17 at halftime, the Lady Cougars started the second half with a flurry clawing back to make it an 11 point game. Emma Brandenburg’s six straight points forced HVA to call a timeout. Watch the game HERE on demand from WLAF.
Rally against Hardin Valley comes up short. Campbell falls 69-58.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – It was an uphill climb from the git-go for the Campbell Cougars on Friday night on Brown Court. Hardin Valley Academy jumped out to a 6-0 lead, pushed it out 9-2 and the climb was underway. Watch the game HERE on demand from WLAF. Hardin...
