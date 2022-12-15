Margaret Frances Daugherty, age 81, of Jacksboro went home to be with the Lord on December 17, 2022 while surrounded by family. She was a member of Big Creek Gap Baptist Church. She was also a member of Caryville #415 OES where she held many offices, including the worthy matron for several years. After attending The University of the Cumberlands, she started her teaching career at Stony Fork School teaching 2nd grade and after getting married her and her husband started their business in the trucking industry. She devoted her life to her husband, family, and to managing Daugherty Trucking Company. She later owned and operated Golden Goodies Flower Shop. She loved her family and loved spending time working in her flower garden.

JACKSBORO, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO