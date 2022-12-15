Read full article on original website
Limbs for Liberty treats first Ukrainian amputee in Colorado
Earlier this year, Vail Valley residents Kelli Rohrig, Tyler Schmidt and a group of supporters launched Limbs for Liberty, a nonprofit that matches prosthetic doctors with Ukrainians who have lost limbs as a result of the war. On Sunday, the nonprofit is bringing its first Ukrainian amputee to Colorado. Though...
Colorado Option’s big test: Open enrollment
Critics declared Colorado’s new quasi-public option a failure this fall, before it was even available for purchase on the state’s Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace. They seized on an October announcement from the state that premiums for individual coverage were rising by an average of 10% in 2023 despite the arrival of the much-anticipated Colorado Option, which was meant to drive down costs. What’s more, people in most counties had access to traditional plans that were cheaper than the new option.
Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents
Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
Thomas: Sinema departs the Democratic Party
Leaving aside any possible undeclared motives for leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an Independent, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has said some things that have needed to be said for a long time. In an op-ed for The Arizona Republic, Sinema wrote, “Americans are told that we have only two...
Writers on the Range: Wildlife watching has been getting a free ride
There’s a new initiative in Wyoming that’s changing the face of wildlife conservation funding, and it’s already seen huge success in its first year. It’s based on the state’s startling mountains, rivers filled with fish, and forests where bears and wolves roam — everything that makes Wyoming unrivaled.
What’s happening in the clouds to make Steamboat’s Champagne Powder?
The snow that fell over Steamboat Springs on Wednesday, Dec. 14, is the Champagne Powder that Steamboat Resort has trademarked. A barrage of adjectives can describe it: airy, fluffy, floaty and dry. The name Champagne Powder comes from the 1950s, when a local rancher named Joe McElroy was skiing where the resort eventually would be and remarked that the snow “tickled his nose like Champagne,” per Steamboat Resort.
