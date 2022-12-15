Read full article on original website
Why ‘quiet quitting’ could fuel the next major cybersecurity breach
Solely one-third of individuals describe themselves as engaged at work, whereas the U.S. workforce is much less productive than it was a 12 months in the past. A lot has been written in regards to the potential for “quiet quitting” to negatively affect the economic system and enterprise efficiency, but there’s one other main consequence that’s being neglected: elevated cybersecurity threat.
