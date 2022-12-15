Read full article on original website
Man charged following assault in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after an assault that took place in Johnson City early Sunday, according to officials. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Green Valley Dr. after an argument inside a home. Police say Johnny R....
Police: Man faces charges after attacking hotel employee and officer in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A man is in jail tonight after Johnson City police say he attacked a hotel employee and the officer who responded, officials say. Timothy Libbey of Athens, Tennessee is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder, three counts of simple assault against an officer and resisting arrest.
2 Northeast Tennessee men convicted in internet crimes against children investigation
Two Northeast Tennessee men have been convicted in a multi-year internet crimes against children investigation. The arrests were two of 18 made as part of an investigation by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. Virginia State Police released details of the investigation Friday, but many of the defendants are already in prison.
Man arrested after assaulting woman in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting his girlfriend in Johnson City early Thursday, according to authorities. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Liberty Bell Blvd. Investigators say James Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, throwing her across...
Sullivan County: Armed robbery suspect arrested after pursuit
(WCYB) — Deputies in Sullivan County, Tennessee arrest an armed robbery suspect following a police pursuit. Joshua Bates, 36, of Kingsport was taken into custody along Highway 75 Friday evening. He's accused in the armed robbery of the Scotchman in Blountville. Deputies say they were tipped off when an...
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office make children smile with Toys from Cops event
SULLIVAN Co. (WCYB) — Sullivan County Sheriff's Office officials are making Christmas a little brighter this holiday season with their Toys From Cops event Saturday. It's a drive through event where Sullivan County children from all ages receive gifts from local law enforcement. Organizers say the event brings in...
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Interstate 81 in Kingsport, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 81 in Kingsport Thursday morning, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on I-81 northbound at mile marker 59 at around 7:30 a.m. Police said a previous crash just north of here was already under investigation and traffic was being impacted.
One person flown to hospital following crash on interstate in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: One person was flown to Johnson City Medical Center following a rollover crash on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County Friday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. Officials said all lanes have reopened. --- A crash in Sullivan County has caused a backup on Interstate...
Thermocouple installation progressing at Bristol, Virginia landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Drilling work continues at the landfill in Bristol, Virginia. Work has been ongoing to install dedicated temperature monitoring systems called thermocouples. A thermocouple is a heat switch -- if it detects the underground temperature level is too high, it will trigger a reaction and notify...
Coronado Global Resources creating 181 new jobs at Buchanan Mine Complex
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal is expanding in Buchanan County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin was on hand Friday, to celebrate the announcement with Coronado Global Resources. "This is a big day," said Youngkin. "$169 million investment, 181 high paying jobs, and this...
Bid awarded for Kingsport bike pump track
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The City of Kingsport has awarded a construction bid of nearly $1.3 Million to a new pump track. The pump track will be across from the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in the Brickyard Complex. In addition to the track, GRC Construction will build an additional...
Audit: Tennessee must curb Eastman plant's emissions in Kingsport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nine years after the EPA first found Tennessee’s Eastman Chemical Company was polluting the air with unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide from its coal-burning power plants, the state is still working to bring the company into compliance with national air quality standards. That’s according...
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice
WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
Milligan ready for return to the dugout as ETSU interim softball coach
(WCYB) — On August 23, Cheryl Milligan announced her resignation as the head softball coach at Army West Point. Milligan made the decision so she could move closer to her husband and son in Northeast Tennessee. Her husband is ETSU pitching coach Jamie Pinzino. Milligan had full intentions of...
