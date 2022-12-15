ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

WVU plays host to Fairmont State in final dual of 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team welcomes Fairmont State to the WVU Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action on Big 12 Now and follow along with live stats on Trackwrestling. Monday’s dual has been declared a Dollar...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Player Stands Up For Head Coach Neal Brown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following an article The Voice of Morgantown released yesterday called “Former Player Explains Why So Many Players Are Leaving West Virginia”, one current player on the team has refuted what was said. Brandon Yates, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman for the Mountaineers, said...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Huggins gives update on Matthews’ injury

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins expects Emmitt Matthews Jr. to start playing soon after missing WVU’s win over Buffalo on Sunday. WVU announced that Matthews was out for Sunday’s victory shortly before tip-off as he nurses a left knee injury he sustained against UAB on Dec. 10. The team said he was day-to-day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Quick Hits: Huggins hopes for better ball security after UB win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite the day on Sunday as he was honored for his induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame at the WVU Coliseum. That was just the beginning, though, as 10 minutes later, Huggins had to coach his team in front of 10,689 Mountaineer fans. Luckily for them, they went home happy as the Mountaineers topped the Bulls 96-78.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Emmitt Matthews Jr. out vs. Buffalo

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will not play for the Mountaineers against Buffalo on Sunday, according to the team. Matthews is battling a left knee injury and is listed as day-to-day. He leads the team in minutes and is one of its four double-digit scorers, averaging 10.8 points per game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Meet Gus, WVU School of Nursing’s new therapy-dog-in-training

MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WVU School of Nursing has just announced that they are welcoming a new furry friend to the WVU Nursing family. According to a release from the WVU School of Nursing, Gus, who has been dubbed a gentle giant weighing 125 pounds and counting is well on his way to becoming an official therapy dog through the Hearts of Gold Service Dog program, a service dog training program providing service dogs for individuals with mobility impairment and/or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU Athletics announces holiday ticket offers

The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced a special holiday ticket offer for upcoming men’s and women’s basketball home games, wrestling matches and gymnastics meets at the WVU Coliseum. Tickets for the men’s basketball game against Stony Brook (Dec. 22) will be available for $5. Tickets for WVU’s Big...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Report: Former school sabotaged Perez's appeal

West Virginia wing Jose Perez's appeal to play for the Mountaineers this season was denied in part because his former school, Manhattan, did not support his request for immediate eligibility. "Manhattan administration did NOT support the waiver that would allow Perez to play this season at West Virginia," reported Stadium's...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law

Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
FAIRMONT, WV
weelunk.com

The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll

You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
FAIRMONT, WV
skisoutheast.com

Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV

Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

