WTRF
WVU plays host to Fairmont State in final dual of 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team welcomes Fairmont State to the WVU Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action on Big 12 Now and follow along with live stats on Trackwrestling. Monday’s dual has been declared a Dollar...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Player Stands Up For Head Coach Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following an article The Voice of Morgantown released yesterday called “Former Player Explains Why So Many Players Are Leaving West Virginia”, one current player on the team has refuted what was said. Brandon Yates, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman for the Mountaineers, said...
voiceofmotown.com
Former Player Explains Why So Many Players Are Leaving West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Let me preface this article by saying that the player I spoke to asked to remain anonymous for a number of reasons, but primarily because of the fan reaction to players speaking out about Neal Brown and the West Virginia football program. “You are the...
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
WBOY
Huggins gives update on Matthews’ injury
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins expects Emmitt Matthews Jr. to start playing soon after missing WVU’s win over Buffalo on Sunday. WVU announced that Matthews was out for Sunday’s victory shortly before tip-off as he nurses a left knee injury he sustained against UAB on Dec. 10. The team said he was day-to-day.
WV Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy graduates 79 cadets
79 cadets in the West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North have graduated, according to a release from the West Virginia National Guard.
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins hopes for better ball security after UB win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite the day on Sunday as he was honored for his induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame at the WVU Coliseum. That was just the beginning, though, as 10 minutes later, Huggins had to coach his team in front of 10,689 Mountaineer fans. Luckily for them, they went home happy as the Mountaineers topped the Bulls 96-78.
WBOY
Emmitt Matthews Jr. out vs. Buffalo
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will not play for the Mountaineers against Buffalo on Sunday, according to the team. Matthews is battling a left knee injury and is listed as day-to-day. He leads the team in minutes and is one of its four double-digit scorers, averaging 10.8 points per game.
Metro News
South Fayette hands Morgantown first loss, 58-31
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Highlights from South Fayette’s 58-31 win over Morgantown in the Little General Holiday Classic.
Who Could Be West Virginia's Next Offensive Coordinator?
A few names that make sense to be WVU's next play-caller.
Meet Gus, WVU School of Nursing’s new therapy-dog-in-training
MORGANTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WVU School of Nursing has just announced that they are welcoming a new furry friend to the WVU Nursing family. According to a release from the WVU School of Nursing, Gus, who has been dubbed a gentle giant weighing 125 pounds and counting is well on his way to becoming an official therapy dog through the Hearts of Gold Service Dog program, a service dog training program providing service dogs for individuals with mobility impairment and/or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
WBOY
Huggins: WVU hoops is “blessed” with players who want to be in the gym
It’s no secret that Bob Huggins gravitates toward players with a strong work ethic. He has had countless of them throughout his four-decade coaching career. In previous seasons, one way to describe the makeup of the Mountaineers was by saying they worked with a “treadmill mentality.”. The treadmill...
WBOY
WVU Athletics announces holiday ticket offers
The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced a special holiday ticket offer for upcoming men’s and women’s basketball home games, wrestling matches and gymnastics meets at the WVU Coliseum. Tickets for the men’s basketball game against Stony Brook (Dec. 22) will be available for $5. Tickets for WVU’s Big...
Report: Former school sabotaged Perez's appeal
West Virginia wing Jose Perez's appeal to play for the Mountaineers this season was denied in part because his former school, Manhattan, did not support his request for immediate eligibility. "Manhattan administration did NOT support the waiver that would allow Perez to play this season at West Virginia," reported Stadium's...
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
weelunk.com
The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll
You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
Santa visits WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
The Morgantown Fire Department hoisted a ladder outside of WVU Medicine Children's Hospital at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16, with a special appearance from Santa Claus.
wtae.com
Christmas-themed Hills Department Store tribute brings back all the memories
Many of you have been sharing your memories of Hills Department Store on our WTAE Facebook page. You got to see some of our memories as well. Shannon Perine's old Hills pencil from her junk drawer. And Chandi Chapman's basketball hoop from when she was 3 years old. We're fortunate...
connect-bridgeport.com
Monongalia County to be Site of WVU Medicine's New $50 Million, 350,000 SF Medical Distribution Center
According to MetroNews, if all goes as planned, WVU Medicine and Owens & Minor will have a staff of 100 in a 350,000-square foot distribution center valued at $50 million in Morgantown by February 2024. WVU Medicine Chief Supply Chain Officer Paul Gallagher said crews will excavate the site at...
skisoutheast.com
Another Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in WV
Another West Virginia ski resort will be opening this weekend for the 2022/2023 season, as Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County officially begins providing skiing and snowboarding, on Saturday, December 17, while Winterplace Ski Resort in Raleigh County will be offering seven days a week on slope operations, beginning Friday, December 16.
