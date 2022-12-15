ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Aqib Talib, brother Yaqub sued for over $1M by family of youth football coach allegedly shot and killed by Yaqub

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWg3W_0jk0Tv1H00

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib was one of the defendants named in a lawsuit put forth by the family of youth football coach Michael Hickmon, who was allegedly shot and killed by Talib's brother, Yaqub, in August, according to the Dallas Morning News. Yaqub and Big XII Sports League and Family Services a also being sued.

The lawsuit alleges the 36-year-old Aqib Talib played a major role in igniting the brawl that led to Yaqub's alleged shooting of Hickmon. The lawsuit also claims Big XII Sports League and Family Services failed to vet coaches and provide a safe and secure environment for its participants.

Yaqub, 39, voluntarily turned himself in to police custody on Aug. 15, two days after the alleged shooting occurred and one day after he was wanted as a suspect by the Lancaster Police Department. He was later indicted by a grand jury. Talib's attorney, Clark Birdsall, told the Dallas Morning News in September that Talib has a case for self-defense.

"The people that went forth to the police officers were parents of the team to which that coach was connected," Birdsall said. "And they all conveniently forgot to mention … those self-defense issues."

Birdsall added that the allegations against Aqib were "absolutely 100% hogwash." Aqib has not been charged with anything since the incident but he left his broadcasting job at Amazon following his brother's arrest.

Hickmon's family is seeking punitive damages of more than $1 million from the Talibs and Big XII Sports League.

What allegedly happened that day

A video obtained by TMZ showed a large scuffle between multiple adults before shots were heard on the day Hickmon was killed. Witnesses later told Rebecca Lopez of Dallas' WFAA that Aqib instigated the fight when he confronted and punched Hickman.

The lawsuit, filed by Hickman's wife, daughter and parents, appears to agree with this original account.

According to the Dallas Morning News' reporting on the lawsuit, the Talib brothers ended the youth game prematurely after a taunting penalty on the Bobcats, the team financed by Aqib and the team each of the brother's sons plays on. When Hickmon went over to the opposite sideline to retrieve his son's football, the lawsuit states, Aqib allegedly attempted to fight Hickmon. Yaqub then allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired five shots after Hickman stood up after he fell backward. Hickman died later that evening at Methodist Central Hospital in Dallas.

As for the allegations against Big XII Sports League and Family Services, one of the organization's partial owners claimed it had no involvement in the game in question because it was a preseason fundraiser and that Yaqub never applied to be a coach for the league. The league did ban the Bobcats, though.

"We have no control over what happens in the pre-season," Raymond Alford said. "We don't run the games, we don't supply the fields, we don't supply the referees."

Aqib Talib played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams during his 12-year career from 2008-2019. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, one-time first-team All-Pro and Super Bowl winner with the Broncos in 2015. Talib spent time as an analyst for Fox in 2020 as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Week 15 Fantasy Football Care/Don't Care: Vintage Saquon Barkley launches Giants to new heights

Coming into Week 15, Saquon Barkley was as cold as any star player in the NFL. Barkley had averaged 2.9 yards per carry from Weeks 11 to 14 and just 4.9 yards per catch. He’s recorded just two total touchdowns. Based on his resume and the way he started the season, we had come to expect big things. We hadn’t seen them in a while … until Sunday night.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Week 15 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Patriots' last-second blunder, Vikings' unbelievable comeback & Trevor Lawrence has officially arrived

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Week 15 got off to a weird start in the NFL right away. Saturday's triple-header started off with the 10-win Minnesota Vikings instantly falling into a 33-0 hole at home against a struggling Indianapolis Colts team. Well they came back and ended up winning 39-36 and the weekend's games continued to get stranger from there; most notably by the absolutely wild finish in Las Vegas as the Raiders surprised the New England Patriots thanks to a Chandler Jones defensive touchdown on a play in which Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers threw an ill-advised lateral pass as the clock hit double-zeroes.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fantasy Football Week 15 Booms and Busts: Is the (new) answer to the Chiefs' backfield Jerick McKinnon?

We've been searching for an answer to the Kansas City backfield all fantasy season. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the draft-capital pick, hasn't worked out. Isiah Pacheco, the surprise rookie, has given us moments. But maybe the right answer all along was the old guy in the group, the journeyman, the man forgotten about — 30-year-old Jerick McKinnon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Jones snags lateral on final play, Raiders stun Patriots

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The New England Patriots decided playing for overtime wasn't enough. They avoided OT, but not in the way they intended. On the final play of regulation, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff, found running room and gained 23 yards. Then he went off-script, flipping the ball back to Jakobi Meyers, who tried to keep the play alive by tossing the ball across the field — where Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was waiting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lions continue playoff surge with 20-17 win over Jets

The Detroit Lions are the trendy playoff pick right now, and on Sunday against the New York Jets they continued to show why. The Lions needed all 60 minutes to beat the Jets, but they managed to emerge victorious 20-17 thanks to a gorgeous touchdown in the final minutes and the unreliability of kicker Greg Zuerlein's leg in literally the final second of the game.
DETROIT, MI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Burrow throws for 4 TDs, Bengals rally past Buccaneers 34-23

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals never blinked. Down 17 points early in the young quarterback’s first start against Tom Brady, the surging Bengals took advantage of uncharacteristic mistakes by the seven-time Super Bowl winner to shrug off a slow start and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 for their sixth straight victory Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Raiders stun New England after ridiculous Patriots mistake on frantic final play

The Las Vegas Raiders blew a 14-point lead on Sunday then rallied for a stunning victory over the New England Patriots on an absurd final play. With 3 seconds remaining in regulation of a game tied at 24-24, the Patriots had the ball at their own 44-yard line. Mac Jones handed off to Rhamondre Stevenson with New England apparently willing to settle for overtime. But they didn't get there. Stevenson ran through the Raiders defense inside the Las Vegas 35-yard line. He lateraled backward to receiver Jakobi Meyers who ran back toward midfield and launched the ball toward the 50-yard line.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NFL Winners and Losers: This is not a drill, Trevor Lawrence has arrived as a star

The Dallas Cowboys are perfectly capable of winning a Super Bowl. If they don't have the best defense in the league, it's on a short list. And on Sunday, the Cowboys had no clue what to do with Trevor Lawrence. When it looked like the Cowboys finally got the one play they needed, knocking loose the ball from Lawrence at the end of a nice run and recovering the fumble with less than two minutes to go in regulation, they had to feel like they escaped. Then Dallas' offense couldn't get a first down. When the Cowboys punted, it felt inevitable that Lawrence would drive the Jacksonville Jaguars down for at least at tie.
DALLAS, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
214K+
Followers
148K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy