The Highland Rams boys basketball team won a thriller on Friday night against Century, taking down the Diamondbacks 54-51 in overtime. The Rams fired off to a hot start on both ends of the floor, leading 20-11 at halftime. But the Diamondbacks came out of the break with a vengeance, taking a 32-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Rams regrouped to force overtime, and held on in the extra frame to pull out the victory.

HIGHLAND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO