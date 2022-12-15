Read full article on original website
Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota
Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
Longest Night of the Year in the U.S. Will Happen Here In Minnesota
The winter solstice is upon us, and one spot in Minnesota will have the distinction of being the place with the longest night of the year in the U.S. If you're looking for bragging rights for the Land of 10,000 Lakes, this might not be one of the top categories that come to mind, but Minnesota will be home to the place with the longest night of the year this year.
Falling Sheet Of Ice Destroys Windshield On Bong Bridge In Duluth
Talk about a scary situation! This mid-week storm has brought a lot of ice, and heavy, wet snow to the Northland. No travel advisories have been in place, schools and businesses have closed, and lots of people have been working remotely. Jeremy Carlson had a veterinarian appointment for his dog...
The Weird Thing That Happens To The Night Sky After It Snows in Minnesota
Seeing as we just received another coating of the white stuff from Old Man Winter, have you noticed how bright the sky seems at night after it's snowed here in Minnesota?. Our snowfall this time happened Friday morning, but this phenomenon will likely occur later Friday and into Saturday: the night sky will seem unusually bright. Have you ever noticed how light it seems at night after a winter storm?
Arctic Air Arrives in Southern Minnesota Next Week
It's still officially Fall in Minnesota, but we're going to get a dose of January across southern Minnesota next week. This week has been a mixed bag of strong winds, snow, sleet, rain, and ice depending exactly where you are. For the most part, here in southern Minnesota, the latest storm has been a rain event -- but that's going to change.
Best Places in Minnesota to Visit in the Winter
Whether we like it or not, winter is here, but there are still amazing things to do in this wonderful state (even if it’s a frozen tundra). There are multiple places to visit in Minnesota that are not only fun but beautiful in the winter. I mean, you know...
BREAKING: Serial Gift Thief Just Arrested in Minnesota
Minnesota Police Department Just Arrested Serial Criminal Who Was Stealing Gifts in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Not sure if you heard the latest Christmas news but a serial criminal has been showing up at houses in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Every time he shows up, gifts that are under the tree are stolen. Kids end up screaming (literally!) and amazingly, these crimes are all being caught on video, which has been very helpful in finally getting this obnoxious thief behind bars.
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns in Minnesota
During the holidays I like to get out to at least one holiday-themed event. So far my husband and I have already done two, the European Christmas Market and the Holidazzle. But there are so many different places around Minnesota to check out during the holiday season. Just based on...
Minnesota Grain Bins Turned into Luxury Suites Where You Can Spend the Night
This place looks luxurious but also unique and I love that! If you're looking for a nice place to stay but something that's not ordinary may I show you these grain bins in Minnesota that have been turned into suites. They're up in Alexandria, MN. From the outside, you can...
7 Fun Indoor and Outdoor Activities For Anyone to Try During a Minnesota Snowy Day
Driving in to work today through the fresh fallen snow, I kept thinking of what it was like growing up and being a kid in Minnesota during a snow day. Learn the lesson early kids, don't ever say "you're bored" when at home on a snow day. My brothers and I learned that early on, because growing up in the country that usually meant dad or mom could find us things to do like, shoveling snow, cleaning our rooms, or worst yet...helping to clean the house. No. Thank. You.
The Grinch was Spotted Delivering Pizzas in Wisconsin
When you think of the Grinch of course you automatically think anti-holiday spirit, mean, likes to steal presents, that sort of thing. But this time, in Wisconsin, the Grinch was seen doing something pretty uncharacteristic. There have been plenty of stories this year of the Grinch showing up in different...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from early Thursday morning into Thursday night. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Steele, Rice, Renville, McLeod, Sibley, Carver, Scott, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties.
15th Annual Flight to the North Pole Aboard Minnesota Based Sun Country Airlines
I've always loved the Make A Wish foundation. They make it possible for kids with illnesses to have a "wish" granted. This is the 15th year that Sun Country has bee able to partner with the Make a Wish Foundation to grant wishes for up to 70 kids in Minnesota to take a "flight to the North Pole" to see Santa. They did have to take the last 3 years off due to COVID protocols, but they were very happy to be able to bring it back again this year.
Holiday Life Hack: Why Your Outside Christmas Lights Won’t Work in Minnesota
There are few things more frustrating this time of year in Minnesota than when your Christmas lights-- that had been working fine-- suddenly stop working, right?. Outside Christmas decorations and holiday lights are great-- until they stop working. It happened to me earlier this week. Our the Christmas lights I...
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Minnesota’s String of Job Gains Extended to 14 Consecutive Months
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has been inching higher for the past four months, but the 2.3% rate for November remains well below the jobless rate from last November and the November that preceded the pandemic. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development...
Minnesota Pet Sitter Just Did Something Amazing For Homeless Animals
One Minnesota pet sitter went above and beyond to help homeless animals this holiday season!. If you're looking for a feel-good story this holiday season, here's one that just happened in Rochester. It's the story of a beloved pet sitter who, on a whim, decided to launch an effort to help homeless animals this holiday season. And totally knocked it out of the park!
Report: MN Municipal Liquor Stores Have 26th Year of Record Sales
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's municipal liquor stores continue to have strong sales overall. State Auditor Julie Blaha released the annual Municipal Liquor Store Report Thursday. During 2021, Minnesota's municipal liquor operations reported a 26th consecutive year of record sales, totaling $423.5 million. The combined net profit of all...
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault
Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
