Read full article on original website
Related
Ring in the holidays with Canadian Brass and Kantorei – A Holiday Spectacular at the Vilar Performing Arts Center￼
What: Canadian Brass with Kantorei – A Holiday Spectacular. When: Friday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m. Cost: Tickets start at $60, or $40 for children 12 and younger and students. This show is also part of the VPAC’s Pick 3/5/8 winter ticket package (vilarpac.org/packages). More information: Visit VilarPAC.org/Canadian-brass-with-kantorei. Celebrating...
Keller Williams plays ‘Laugh’ album in full at Agave Saturday
When: Saturday, Dec. 17; doors open at 9:30 p.m. and music begins at 10 p.m. Agave in Avon is hosting singer and multi-instrumentalist Keller Williams this Saturday to perform his album “Laugh” in full in celebration of the record’s 20th anniversary. Williams is a prolific artist, releasing...
Vail’s 60th anniversary, ‘The Nutcracker,’ Santa visits, live music and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 12/16/22
‘Tis the season to not only celebrate the holidays, but also celebrate Vail’s big birthday which is happening this weekend as well. Vail Mountain opened on Dec. 15, 1962 and the resort will celebrate its impressive history with festivities on and off the mountain. After a DJ party at...
Mintz: Fighting darkness with light this holiday season
Winter has arrived and Chanukah, the festival of lights, is upon us. On Sunday evening, Dec. 18, I will gather around the Menorah with my wife and children, and we’ll allow our souls to be inspired by the illumination. We will spend eight days recalling the triumph of the courageous Maccabees over the brutal Syrian Greeks, refusing to surrender to relentless religious persecution. As we spin our Dreidels and celebrate with latkes and donuts, we will focus on our survival and thank G-d “for the miracles, the redemption, the mighty acts, the saving acts and for the wonders that You have done for our fathers, in those days at this time.”
‘The Nutcracker’ enchants at the Vilar in Beaver Creek
What: The Nutcracker Ballet presented by Vail Friends of Dance. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. More info and to purchase tickets: VailFriendsofDance.com or call 970-845-8497. Note: The bake sale and boutique will offer delicious treats and unique holiday and Nutcracker gifts,...
Letter: Here’s to Vail’s pioneers
I’ve been enjoying the series on Vail’s 60th birthday and the histories of both the ski area(s) and the people who have made the valley what it is today. I first skied Vail in 1965. As poor medical students, one of my classmates and I drove from North Carolina, stayed in the dorm (long gone) for, I think, $4 a night, ate PBJs for breakfast and lunch, burgers at the Village Deli (with all the additional free condiments) for dinner each night, except for two nights a week when we went to all-you-can-eat at the Lodge (and boy, did we eat — first in and last out!).
Snowstang bus offers rides to 5 top mountain resorts
Saturday marked the return of Snowstang. The Colorado Department of Transportation's winter bus offers rides to five popular ski and snowboard resorts.
Meet Your Chef: Cody Cunningham
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area chefs in a new series called “Meet Your Chef” so you can learn a bit more about those creating art in the kitchen. If you’re a local chef and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
The Westin Riverfront to host screening of ‘Mission Mt. Mangart’
When: Wednesday, Dec. 21, doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $20-$40; purchase in advance through Eventbrite. The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa will host a screening of the award-winning ski documentary “Mission Mt. Mangart” on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Written, directed, edited and produced by Colorado filmmaker Chris Anthony,...
Eagle’s Haymaker Trail at heart of town’s open space maintenance projects
Nestled in Eagle Ranch, Haymaker Trail is beloved among locals for hiking with pets, mountain biking and engaging with nature right in their backyard. Because of its popularity and its wildlife population, the Eagle Open Space & Recreation Advisory Committee is spotlighting Haymaker Trail for maintenance and to encourage more responsible interactions with wildlife.
Block Party’s move to August creates a crowded weekend in Eagle
The 2023 edition of the popular Block Party in Eagle was a hot topic at the Dec. 13 Eagle Town Council meeting. The event, which has been held in June in prior years, is set to take place on Aug. 11-13 next year. That schedule change has led to pushback...
Wildlife awareness project sprouts up in Eagle Ranch
The Hardscrabble Trails Coalition and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance are teaming up with 970 Design to launch an Eagle-wide education initiative aimed to encourage more responsible coexistence between residents, visitors and wildlife. Hardscrabble Trails Coalition secretary Nicole Asselin said the Eagle Ranch Wildlife Committee funded $40,000 toward an...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen airport news in brief, Dec.18
Holiday peak flight schedules now in place at Aspen airport. The peak schedule for winter flights by the commercial airlines serving the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is now in place. An email update from air travel industry consultant Bill Tomcich, a liaison to the airlines for the local stakeholder group Fly...
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Eagle County airport winter flight season underway with as many as 19 flights a day
The Eagle County Regional Airport went from sleepy to sizzling this week. The airport had four incoming and outgoing flights Wednesday. The number jumped to 19 Thursday. Adding to the crush of action is the fact that all these flights arrive between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. “It’s like flipping...
Rare second-generation Habitat for Humanity homeowner among 8 families celebrated in ‘home for the holidays’ dedication
Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley dedicated its 100th home Sunday with dozens of locals braving the cold temperatures to celebrate. The event embraced a “home for the holidays” theme in recognizing eight families who received keys to new houses, which they helped build in the Stratton Flats neighborhood of Gypsum.
Old Vail Trail editions are now digitized through July 1992
Vail in the 1980s can now be relived by locals online as ColoradoHistoricNewspapers.org has digitized the Vail Trail newspaper’s weekly collection through July of 1992. The newspaper is now searchable through the free website, which is a service of the Colorado State Library. ColoradoHistoricNewspapers.org contains more than 600 newspapers published in Colorado from 1859 up to 2021.
Vail at 60: The road to Vail’s Opening Day in 1962
The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson compiled the following information on the events leading up to Vail’s opening six decades ago from talks with longtime locals and from books, “Vail: Triumph of a Dream” by Pete Seibert, “Vail: Story of a Colorado Mountain Valley” by June Simonton and “The Inventors of Vail” by Dick Hauserman.
World's largest 'snow fort' on top of mountain at Colorado ski resort
Looking to check out a unique attraction on Colorado's slopes this winter? Keystone Resort is bringing back their mountaintop snow fort billed as the 'world's largest' structure of its type. Located on top of Dercum Mountain above 11,000 feet, the Snow Fort spans 10,000 square feet, featuring tunnels, ice caves,...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0