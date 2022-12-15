ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
NBA

Comeback Comes Up Short In Hornets’ Road-Trip Opening Loss

Ball Scores Season-High 31 PTS, Denver’s Jokić Records NBA’s First 40-25-10 Game Since 1968. Nearly one year ago, the Charlotte Hornets pulled off arguably their best comeback win of the season to close out a six-game road trip in Denver. If not for one of the NBA’s all-time great individual performances courtesy of Nikola Jokić on Sunday night, they might have done it again, but instead came up a couple plays short in a 119-115 road loss to the Nuggets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Timberwolves beat Bulls 150-126 to break team scoring mark

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves broke the franchise record for points in a game, routing the Chicago Bulls 150-126 on Sunday night. D’Angelo Russell added 28 points after missing two games and Minnesota made a season-high...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Celtics' Al Horford fined for excessive contact with Magic's Moritz Wagner

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2022 – Boston Celtics forward-center Al Horford has been fined $25,000 for making unnecessary and excessive contact to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The contact, for which...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBA

Weekend Roadblock vs. Magic Shouldn’t Detour C’s Offense

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics hit a surprising roadblock this weekend with their first two regulation losses at home this season – both at the hands of an 11-20 Orlando Magic team. Though, it’s not the type of roadblock that should detour the C’s from the historic pace they had been on through the first quarter of the season.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Reid scores 28 as Timberwolves top Thunder, snap 3-game skid

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Recap: Wizards fall to Clippers 102-93 in Los Angeles

The Wizards looked good early in their Saturday afternoon matchup with the Clippers, but a rough second half opened the door for the Clippers to take over. Final score: Clippers 102, Wizards 93. This game was a tale of two halves. To start the game, the Wizards were full of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Reports: Anthony Davis out at least 1 month with right foot injury

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Cavaliers 118

Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best home record in the NBA for a reason. Despite trailing by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Cavs (19-11) outscored the Indiana Pacers 35-18 in the final frame to post a 118-112 win over the Blue & Gold at a sold-out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 12.18.2022

GAME NIGHT FROM MINNESOTA: Bulls (11-17, 4-10 on the road) at Minnesota (14-15, 7-7 at home). 6PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 5:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Jason Benetti and Stacey King: 6PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Minnesota: Edwards: 22 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Preview: Wizards face Lakers in second leg of L.A. back-to-back

The Wizards (11-19) are heading into their third game of a six-game West Coast road trip. Today, they'll play LeBron James and the Lakers (12-16) in Los Angeles. Can they find a way to get back into the win column? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: crypto.com Arena (Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

NBA All-Star 2023 Schedule of Events

NBA All-Star 2023 will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Below is a schedule of events. For ticket information visit here. 5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App. 7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Cavs Win Thriller, Top Mavericks in Overtime

Saturday’s win – Cleveland’s 20th of the young season – over the shorthanded Mavericks was a little too close for comfort. But the Cavs’ll still take it. The Wine and Gold remained undefeated in overtime this year – dropping Dallas in a 100-99 thriller, sweeping the season series and improving to a league-best 14-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

NBA fines Heat $25K for violating injury reporting rules

NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center.
MIAMI, FL

