3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelD_FoodVendorMedina, OH
Pierogi Lovers: 5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesD_FoodVendorCleveland, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Comeback Comes Up Short In Hornets’ Road-Trip Opening Loss
Ball Scores Season-High 31 PTS, Denver’s Jokić Records NBA’s First 40-25-10 Game Since 1968. Nearly one year ago, the Charlotte Hornets pulled off arguably their best comeback win of the season to close out a six-game road trip in Denver. If not for one of the NBA’s all-time great individual performances courtesy of Nikola Jokić on Sunday night, they might have done it again, but instead came up a couple plays short in a 119-115 road loss to the Nuggets.
NBA
Timberwolves beat Bulls 150-126 to break team scoring mark
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had season highs with 37 points and 11 assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves broke the franchise record for points in a game, routing the Chicago Bulls 150-126 on Sunday night. D’Angelo Russell added 28 points after missing two games and Minnesota made a season-high...
NBA
Celtics' Al Horford fined for excessive contact with Magic's Moritz Wagner
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2022 – Boston Celtics forward-center Al Horford has been fined $25,000 for making unnecessary and excessive contact to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The contact, for which...
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. doubtful for Monday game against Milwaukee
NEW ORLEANS (18-11) Saturday loss at Phoenix. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas. Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
2022 PNC Championship prize money payout breakdown for each team
It pays to play well, even during professional golf’s silly season. Just ask the Singhs. Three-time major champion Vijay Singh and son, Qass, signed for a 13-under 59 for the second consecutive day to win the 2022 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando for the first time in their 16th playing of the annual family hit-and-giggle.
NBA
Weekend Roadblock vs. Magic Shouldn’t Detour C’s Offense
BOSTON – The Boston Celtics hit a surprising roadblock this weekend with their first two regulation losses at home this season – both at the hands of an 11-20 Orlando Magic team. Though, it’s not the type of roadblock that should detour the C’s from the historic pace they had been on through the first quarter of the season.
NBA
Reid scores 28 as Timberwolves top Thunder, snap 3-game skid
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Naz Reid scored a season-high 28 points and the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Austin Rivers scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the...
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Clippers 102-93 in Los Angeles
The Wizards looked good early in their Saturday afternoon matchup with the Clippers, but a rough second half opened the door for the Clippers to take over. Final score: Clippers 102, Wizards 93. This game was a tale of two halves. To start the game, the Wizards were full of...
NBA
Reports: Anthony Davis out at least 1 month with right foot injury
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Cavaliers 118
Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best home record in the NBA for a reason. Despite trailing by as many as 13 points in the fourth quarter, the Cavs (19-11) outscored the Indiana Pacers 35-18 in the final frame to post a 118-112 win over the Blue & Gold at a sold-out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.18.2022
GAME NIGHT FROM MINNESOTA: Bulls (11-17, 4-10 on the road) at Minnesota (14-15, 7-7 at home). 6PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 5:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Jason Benetti and Stacey King: 6PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 25 ppg. Minnesota: Edwards: 22 ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls:...
NBA
Preview: Wizards face Lakers in second leg of L.A. back-to-back
The Wizards (11-19) are heading into their third game of a six-game West Coast road trip. Today, they'll play LeBron James and the Lakers (12-16) in Los Angeles. Can they find a way to get back into the win column? Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: crypto.com Arena (Los...
NBA
Coup's Notebook Vol. 36: Tyler Herro Finds His Equilibrium, The Clutch Never Stops And An Unlearned Lesson
The Miami HEAT are 15-15, No. 7 on defense and No. 27 on offense with a Net Rating of -1.4, No. 22 in the league. They’re about to finish up their four-game road trip in Mexico City before returning home for four more. Here’s what we’ve been noting and noticing.
NBA
Recap: Wizards lose down-to-the-wire contest in L.A. vs. Lakers 119-117
After falling behind early, the Wizards made a second-half push on Saturday night in LA, but ultimately fell to the Lakers 119-117. Washington got 72 combined points from their Big 3 in Bradley Beal (29), Kristaps Porzingis (21), and Kyle Kuzma (22). The first half had its ups and downs....
NBA
NBA All-Star 2023 Schedule of Events
NBA All-Star 2023 will be held Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City. Below is a schedule of events. For ticket information visit here. 5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App. 7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN...
NBA
Cavs Win Thriller, Top Mavericks in Overtime
Saturday’s win – Cleveland’s 20th of the young season – over the shorthanded Mavericks was a little too close for comfort. But the Cavs’ll still take it. The Wine and Gold remained undefeated in overtime this year – dropping Dallas in a 100-99 thriller, sweeping the season series and improving to a league-best 14-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA
NBA fines Heat $25K for violating injury reporting rules
NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules. The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center.
