ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Buffy’ star Sarah Michelle Gellar slams ‘extremely toxic male set’ early in career

By Brooke Steinberg
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed that early in her career, she had it “ingrained” in her head that all sets were “extremely toxic.”

At the Wrap’s Power Women Summit on Wednesday, Gellar, 45, discussed the manipulative and misogynistic behavior prevalent in those workplaces.

“For so long, I was on a set that I think was known for being an extremely toxic male set,” she said. “And so that was ingrained in my head that that was what all sets were like, and that women were pitted against each other — that if women became friends, then we became too powerful, so you had to keep that down.”

Gellar never called out “Buffy” showrunner Joss Whedon by name — but the embattled filmmaker has racked up allegations of toxicity and abuse .

“Now that I’ve had this opportunity to work with so many more women and men that support women as well, I realized how easy an experience it can be, but … unfortunately, we’re still in that place where all of those departments a lot of times need to be women for us to have a voice,” Gellar continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jMsh_0jk0TUNm00
Sarah Michelle Gellar at the Wrap’s fifth-annual Power Women Summit on Wednesday in Santa Monica, California.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02npm3_0jk0TUNm00
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” starred Alyson Hannigan (clockwise from top) as Willow Rosenberg, Charisma Carpenter as Cordelia Chase, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers and Nicholas Brendon as Xander Harris.
Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2irVhX_0jk0TUNm00 ‘Justice League’ director Joss Whedon’s controversial, ‘toxic’ history

Whedon has faced multiple allegations from several stars across his productions.

In February 2021, Charisma Carpenter, 52, who played Cordelia Chase on “Buffy” and its spinoff, “Angel,” took to social media to accuse Whedon of “toxic” and “hostile” behavior .

“Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel,” Carpenter wrote in her statement .

Gellar offered her solidarity, saying : “While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don’t want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon … I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out.”

Amber Benson, 45, who played Tara on “Buffy,” additionally shared her experience at the time, tweeting : “Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top.”

Michelle Trachtenberg, 37, claimed Whedon engaged in “not appropriate behavior” when she was just a teen on the set of “Buffy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVkgo_0jk0TUNm00
Whedon talks to Gellar on the set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Whedon was also accused of “abusive” behavior on the set of the 2017 “Justice League” film.

Ray Fisher, 35, claimed that Whedon’s behavior on set was “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable.” Jason Momoa, 43, echoed Fisher’s allegations .

This January, Whedon denied the allegations of abuse.

Comments / 6

Pale Rider
2d ago

You cashed the checks!!Or as Judge Judy says..."You ate the steak!!"You enjoyed the fame and the money! If it was that bad you should have left!Who's next please?........

Reply(2)
7
Related
People

Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
The Independent

Avatar 2 first reactions: Raving critics say James Cameron sequel is ‘light years better than the first’

Avatar: The Way of Water was finally unveiled to some members of the media on Tuesday as the film premiered in London.The Avatar sequel comes 13 years after James Cameron’s original record-breaking epic and if the first reviews are anything to go by, fans will feel it was worth the wait.IndieWire Chief Film Critic David Ehrlich wrote on Twitter: “lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus. light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead...
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
118K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy