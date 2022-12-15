ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Centre Daily

Jaguars’ Playoff Run Is Spicing Up the NFL Season

We’ve long since abandoned our hope for the beautiful NFL this year. Outside of a select few offenses serving up Grand Velas tacos, it’s mostly fast food for miles out there. The kind of stuff that sounds good when screamed at you through a television screen and leaves you in debilitating abdominal pain the next morning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Steelers Keep Season Alive Behind Mitch Trubisky

CHARLOTTE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided falling officially out of the playoff race, despite playing without their starting quarterback. Mitch Trubiksy, making his first start since being benched in Week 4, was efficient and smart with the football and led the Steelers to a road win over a surging Carolina Panthers team, 21-10 at Bank of America Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Cowboys Blow Big Lead, Postpone Playoff Berth in Jacksonville: Top 10 Whitty Observations

The Grinch - disguised as Rayshawn Jenkins - stole Christmas Eve. Driving for an overtime score that would've clinched a playoff berth and sweetened the pot for Saturday's NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys instead bobbled a first down into a touchdown in a gut-wrenching, 40-34, overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Falcons Fall Short vs. Saints in Desmond Ridder Debut

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) are leaving the Big Easy with a much harder path to the playoffs after a 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints (5-9) Sunday afternoon at Caesars Superdome. The Falcons fall to fourth place in the NFC South with the loss after being swept in the...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Texans Nearly Stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Fall in Overtime Heartbreaker

The Houston Texans proved that expectations, records and odds matter little after nearly pulling off the upset of the season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. But heading into Sunday at NRG Stadium, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs seemed to be a different animal to hang with behind some well-traveled fans. Turns out the near-impossible can happen two weeks in a row, as the Texans took the Chiefs to overtime but fell 30-24 after a game-winning touchdown run from running back Jerick McKinnon came one play after Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on Houston's first possession of the extra session.
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders saw their record on the season improve to 6-8 as they took out Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots 30-24 (7-7) on the miraculous final play of the game. Here is my instant reaction:. No. 1 Chandler Jones has not had the season...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Centre Daily

Patriots Kyle Dugger INT TD Cuts Raiders Lead, 17-10: WATCH

The New England Patriots once again turned to their defense to kick-start their dismal offense in Week 15. With the chance to advance their place in the 2022 postseason push in the AFC, the Pats are hoping to complete their west coast road trip with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, with whom they are locked in a Sunday afternoon matchup at Allegiant Stadium.
Centre Daily

Leonard Williams Active for New York Giants’ Big Week 15 Game vs. Washington

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams is active for the team's crucial Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders. Williams, who missed last weekend's game with a neck issue, was a limited participant in practice this week. It's unknown if he'll be able to take a full workload in tonight's game, but any snaps the Giants can get from him are better than none.
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Patriots Offense Stumbles (Again) in Gut-Wrenching Loss to Raiders

Prior to the season, this matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders appeared destined to be a potential late-season matchup with playoff implications. However, this game ended up being a tale of two teams not living up to expectations. The Patriots' disappointing season continues after Chandler Jones...
Centre Daily

3 Hard Takeaways From Broncos’ 24-15 Win Over Cardinals

Sunday’s contest against two teams fighting solely for pride was like watching two old boxers struggling to avoid getting knocked out. The Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals came into Empower Field with news that must have felt like a gut punch: their backup quarterbacks would be starting. Matters got...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Eagles Record 5 Sacks, but Offense Struggling in First Half vs. Bears

CHICAGO – After throwing just three interceptions in 13 games this season, Jalen Hurts threw a pair of them in just two quarters against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. The QB showed his moxie, though, leading the Eagles on a 91-yard drive that took just nine...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

A Familiar Issue Resurfaces on Offense

View the original article to see embedded media. We’ll at least give the Tennessee Titans’ offense credit for this:. When it absolutely, positively had to have a second-half touchdown during Sunday’s 17-14 loss to the Chargers, that unit marched right down the field and scored. Everything worked.
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs 30-24 Win Over the Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs came into their Week 15 game against the Houston Texans favored by two touchdowns, but Andy Reid's team didn't get that memo early on. After three quarters, it was the home team up by a score of 21-16 with plenty of momentum on their side. Following some back-and-forth in the final frame of regulation and a thrilling overtime stint, though, it was the Chiefs who came out on top by a final score of 30-24. With the win, Kansas City is now 11-3 on the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Michael Barrett, Linebacker, Michigan Wolverines

CHICAGO — Even when he isn’t anywhere close to his best, Jalen Hurts continues to spark the Eagles. On a frigid Sunday afternoon, with 20-plus mph winds gusting, the team’s starting quarterback looked far from the version of himself that fans and pundits have grown to adore this season. Hurts has catapulted himself atop the league’s MVP conversation with some jaw-dropping performances, but he has also been consistent with his approach and decision-making.

Comments / 0

Community Policy