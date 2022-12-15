Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelD_FoodVendorMedina, OH
Pierogi Lovers: 5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesD_FoodVendorCleveland, OH
5 Among The Best Steakhouses In Ohio During This Holiday SeasonD_FoodVendorOhio State
Related
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Centre Daily
Ravens stumble to 13-3 loss to Browns, fall out of first place in AFC North
CLEVELAND — The Ravens’ offense didn’t save its worst for last Saturday afternoon, not quite, but it came close. For three quarters, the Ravens had stopped and started, thrown away points, dropped passes, squandered momentum, done everything but put a scare into one of the NFL’s worst defenses.
Centre Daily
Jaguars’ Playoff Run Is Spicing Up the NFL Season
We’ve long since abandoned our hope for the beautiful NFL this year. Outside of a select few offenses serving up Grand Velas tacos, it’s mostly fast food for miles out there. The kind of stuff that sounds good when screamed at you through a television screen and leaves you in debilitating abdominal pain the next morning.
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Tosses Record-Setting TD To Take 27-17 Lead Over Tampa Bay
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow continued his record-setting young NFL career with his third touchdown of the game against Tampa Bay. This time he hit Ja'Marr Chase on an 8-yard route for six to take a 27-17 lead over the Bucs. With the strike, Burrow became the first QB in...
Centre Daily
Steelers Keep Season Alive Behind Mitch Trubisky
CHARLOTTE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided falling officially out of the playoff race, despite playing without their starting quarterback. Mitch Trubiksy, making his first start since being benched in Week 4, was efficient and smart with the football and led the Steelers to a road win over a surging Carolina Panthers team, 21-10 at Bank of America Stadium.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Blow Big Lead, Postpone Playoff Berth in Jacksonville: Top 10 Whitty Observations
The Grinch - disguised as Rayshawn Jenkins - stole Christmas Eve. Driving for an overtime score that would've clinched a playoff berth and sweetened the pot for Saturday's NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys instead bobbled a first down into a touchdown in a gut-wrenching, 40-34, overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Centre Daily
Falcons Fall Short vs. Saints in Desmond Ridder Debut
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) are leaving the Big Easy with a much harder path to the playoffs after a 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints (5-9) Sunday afternoon at Caesars Superdome. The Falcons fall to fourth place in the NFC South with the loss after being swept in the...
Centre Daily
Texans Nearly Stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Fall in Overtime Heartbreaker
The Houston Texans proved that expectations, records and odds matter little after nearly pulling off the upset of the season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. But heading into Sunday at NRG Stadium, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs seemed to be a different animal to hang with behind some well-traveled fans. Turns out the near-impossible can happen two weeks in a row, as the Texans took the Chiefs to overtime but fell 30-24 after a game-winning touchdown run from running back Jerick McKinnon came one play after Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on Houston's first possession of the extra session.
Centre Daily
Cowboys ‘Gotta Turn The Page’ - Coach Mike McCarthy, Moving from Jags to Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys did their best Jekyll-and-Hyde impersonation on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars as they showed their best and worst versions on themselves in a 40-34 OT loss. And coach Mike McCarthy is ready to put the whole dang thing in the rear-view mirror. After...
Centre Daily
Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders saw their record on the season improve to 6-8 as they took out Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots 30-24 (7-7) on the miraculous final play of the game. Here is my instant reaction:. No. 1 Chandler Jones has not had the season...
Centre Daily
Justin Fields Becomes Third QB In NFL History To Rush For 1,000 Yards In Single Season
Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season during the Chicago Bears’ 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, broke Bobby Douglass’...
Centre Daily
Patriots Kyle Dugger INT TD Cuts Raiders Lead, 17-10: WATCH
The New England Patriots once again turned to their defense to kick-start their dismal offense in Week 15. With the chance to advance their place in the 2022 postseason push in the AFC, the Pats are hoping to complete their west coast road trip with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, with whom they are locked in a Sunday afternoon matchup at Allegiant Stadium.
Centre Daily
Leonard Williams Active for New York Giants’ Big Week 15 Game vs. Washington
New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams is active for the team's crucial Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders. Williams, who missed last weekend's game with a neck issue, was a limited participant in practice this week. It's unknown if he'll be able to take a full workload in tonight's game, but any snaps the Giants can get from him are better than none.
Centre Daily
Patriots Offense Stumbles (Again) in Gut-Wrenching Loss to Raiders
Prior to the season, this matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders appeared destined to be a potential late-season matchup with playoff implications. However, this game ended up being a tale of two teams not living up to expectations. The Patriots' disappointing season continues after Chandler Jones...
Centre Daily
3 Hard Takeaways From Broncos’ 24-15 Win Over Cardinals
Sunday’s contest against two teams fighting solely for pride was like watching two old boxers struggling to avoid getting knocked out. The Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals came into Empower Field with news that must have felt like a gut punch: their backup quarterbacks would be starting. Matters got...
Centre Daily
Eagles Record 5 Sacks, but Offense Struggling in First Half vs. Bears
CHICAGO – After throwing just three interceptions in 13 games this season, Jalen Hurts threw a pair of them in just two quarters against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. The QB showed his moxie, though, leading the Eagles on a 91-yard drive that took just nine...
Centre Daily
A Familiar Issue Resurfaces on Offense
View the original article to see embedded media. We’ll at least give the Tennessee Titans’ offense credit for this:. When it absolutely, positively had to have a second-half touchdown during Sunday’s 17-14 loss to the Chargers, that unit marched right down the field and scored. Everything worked.
Centre Daily
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs 30-24 Win Over the Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs came into their Week 15 game against the Houston Texans favored by two touchdowns, but Andy Reid's team didn't get that memo early on. After three quarters, it was the home team up by a score of 21-16 with plenty of momentum on their side. Following some back-and-forth in the final frame of regulation and a thrilling overtime stint, though, it was the Chiefs who came out on top by a final score of 30-24. With the win, Kansas City is now 11-3 on the season.
Centre Daily
‘It’s All Jerry!’ Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Talks Feature Jones As Lone Point Man
DEC 18 JERRY TO OBJ the We know that along with the Cowboys signing of T.Y. Hilton last Monday, there were continued talks with Odell Beckham Jr., with the tone and purpose being described as "AAAA.''. We also know that owner Jerry Jones has been quite open about wanting both...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Michael Barrett, Linebacker, Michigan Wolverines
CHICAGO — Even when he isn’t anywhere close to his best, Jalen Hurts continues to spark the Eagles. On a frigid Sunday afternoon, with 20-plus mph winds gusting, the team’s starting quarterback looked far from the version of himself that fans and pundits have grown to adore this season. Hurts has catapulted himself atop the league’s MVP conversation with some jaw-dropping performances, but he has also been consistent with his approach and decision-making.
Comments / 0