The Houston Texans proved that expectations, records and odds matter little after nearly pulling off the upset of the season against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. But heading into Sunday at NRG Stadium, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs seemed to be a different animal to hang with behind some well-traveled fans. Turns out the near-impossible can happen two weeks in a row, as the Texans took the Chiefs to overtime but fell 30-24 after a game-winning touchdown run from running back Jerick McKinnon came one play after Texans quarterback Davis Mills fumbled on Houston's first possession of the extra session.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO