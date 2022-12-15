ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane, just before 5 p.m.
Queen City News

Woman dies in north Charlotte shooting: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. near 4300 Valeview Lane in a north Charlotte residential area. A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an […]
Queen City News

Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
Wbt.com

BREAKING: Two Shot at Northlake Mall

Today we start the Brett Winterble Show with WBT host and reporter Breaking Brett Jensen as he breaks news about a shooting at Northlake Mall in Charlotte just before 3:00pm on Thursday that resulted in two people getting shot. Brett Jensen also talks about a story about an unloaded gun...
WBTV

Man dead after shooting, wreck in Matthews, officials say

Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody. A person is in custody after two people suffered injuries during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday. Town of Star, NC shining bright in December. Updated: 9 hours ago. There’s one post office right in the middle of...
WCNC

Matthews police investigating after man found shot to death in car

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A man is dead after being found with a gunshot during a car accident in Matthews on Tuesday afternoon, the Matthews Police Department said. Just after 1:20 p.m. officers responded to a call about an accident with an injured driver along Moore Road, not far from the East Independence Expressway.
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
