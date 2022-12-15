Alli Macuga is taking the skiing world by storm as she competes in her first ever World Cup events. Nineteen-year-old Alli Macuga has been skiing moguls competitively for years. Growing up in Park City, she started in elementary school in the Youth Sports Alliance’s Get Out and Play program, where she loved being able to fly in the air and ski the bumps.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO