dallasexpress.com
DISD Approves Undergrads to Staff Schools
The Dallas Independent School District (DISD) Board of Trustees held its final meeting of the year on Thursday and voted on a slew of items intended to mitigate the district’s teacher retention crisis. Two motions unanimously passed by the board established agreements with Dallas College and the University of...
Keller ISD approves firearms for teachers; Frisco ISD plans for growth
Frisco ISD has undergone rezoning often in recent years, and the district continues to grow. (Community Impact staff) The Dec. 16 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast brings two discussions on local education issues. Reporter Mark Fadden brings an update from Keller ISD, which recently approved a ”guardian program,” allowing teachers and staff to bring firearms to campus in an effort to shore up school security. Plus, editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how Frisco ISD has adjusted to constant growth in recent years with regular rezoning efforts.
dallasexaminer.com
School renamed for Otto M. Fridia as the library is dedicated to honor Emma Rodgers
Students, staff and community members gathered Saturday at 6411 Old Ox Road for a combined celebration – the renaming of the former Robert L. Thornton Elementary School for local educator Otto M. Fridia Jr. and dedicating the school’s library to literacy advocate Emma Rodgers. Both Fridia, who died...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD gears up for third year of Empower 1:1
In preparation of the third year of Allen ISD’s Empower 1:1 program, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved a purchase of $150,000 to replace old devices for its students. Allen ISD students entering into second, sixth and ninth grades will receive new devices from the district.
Bartonville Town Update — December 2022
The Bartonville Police Department’s Blue Santa elves are busy working to provide toys and gifts to children and families in need. If you want to participate, please stop by Town Hall (during posted business hours) to pick up a wish list ornament. Monetary donations and grocery store gift cards are also accepted. All items must be returned to Town Hall no later than Friday, Dec. 9. If you have any questions, please call 817-693-5280. Thank you in advance for your generosity.
dallasexaminer.com
Dallas College School of Health Sciences receives funding for careers in nursing and is aimed at diversifying the workforce
The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration awarded Dallas College a $1 million grant to increase the number of under-represented student nurses in hopes of providing high-quality, culturally sensitive care in underserved communities. Under the Nurse Education, Practice Quality and Retention grant, HRSA funding will help Dallas College boost enrollment...
Task force to tackle telling of Flower Mound’s history
While previous groups trying to preserve Flower Mound’s rich heritage never got very far, a new one is determined to make it a permanent part of the town’s future. The Flower Mound Historical Commission Task Force was approved in August by the Flower Mound Town Council. It conducted its first internal meeting Sept. 29 and its first public session Oct. 19 outdoors at the historic Gibson-Grant Log House.
Texas Republican hires anti-LGBTQ activist as legislative director
Republican Tony Tinderholt has hired 22-year-old Christian Nationalist Jake Neidert to staff his team.
Around Argyle — December 2022
Veterans Day was a community event to remember. Over 200 flags were on display on US 377 over the weekend that started Nov. 11. We will build upon our Veteran Day efforts going forward. The town is looking for suggestions from citizens on how we can better recognize the contributions of the men and women who have worn the uniform in years to come.
Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — December 2022
Another year has almost passed and in 2022, the Town Council has been extremely busy making improvements within our community. Our committees, boards and commissions have been busy working on behalf of our residents. We are truly blessed to live in a community like Copper Canyon. It has been said...
DCTA raising GoZone fares, removing some bus routes
The Denton County Transportation Authority announced Friday that it is raising its GoZone fares and removing some underperforming Denton bus routes. DCTA launched GoZone, an on-demand transit service that isn’t on fixed routes, in fall 2021. It started at a promotional rate of 75 cents per ride, but the fare prices will rise significantly on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a DCTA news release.
fox4news.com
Grand Prairie ISD teacher/coach accused of improper relationship with student
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A 28-year-old teacher/coach with Grand Prairie ISD has been arrested for reportedly having an intimate relationship with a student. Kenrick Burns has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. The investigation into Burns began on December 4, when Grand Prairie PD detectives...
WFAA
Plano woman earns doctoral degree from UT-Dallas, marking the 10th degree their family has earned from the university
RICHARDSON, Texas — A 64-year-old Plano woman earned her doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) on Friday, marking the 10th degree earned within her family from the university. UTD officials said Roberta Hawkins received her doctoral hood with assistance from her daughter, Jessica, in materials...
Eads: Thankful for your support, ongoing collaboration
The holidays are a special time of year when we spend time and make memories with family and friends. It’s a time to be thankful for all we have and how fortunate we are to live in Denton County. Our children attend the best schools and universities; our communities...
fox4news.com
Dallas Central Appraisal District launches new website in wake of hack
DALLAS - The Dallas Central Appraisal District finally launched a new website as it continues the recovery from a ransomware attack. The agency said it is still not fully operational. The new site only provides basic search tools for property owners. The Dallas Central Appraisal District is responsible for determining...
starlocalmedia.com
District 6-6A co-MVP Hardy fuels Lewisville’s historic season
Lewisville junior Jaydan Hardy can be considered the ultimate Swiss army knife. Whether it’s a long punt return, a run for a gain on a trick play, a pass reception or a tackle on defense, Hardy plays a variety of roles for the Farmers.
Mitchell: 12 Days of Gratitude
In keeping with tradition, we are continuing the 12 Days of Gratitude message, changed up a bit from the 12 Days of Christmas. With this time of reflection as well as a time for gratitude and giving thanks, we hope this will spur others to come up with a list of things for which they are grateful during the holidays:
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
Summit Club of Flower Mound elects new officers
For the first time in over a decade, the Summit Club of Flower Mound will have a new president. Club members elected new officers on Thursday. Bill Wetherbee and Duane Francis will continue in their roles of VP Information Services and Treasurer, respectively. Chuck Chester will step into the role of VP Community Activities, and Bryan Webb was elected club president, according to a news release from the club.
dallasexpress.com
Two Local Restaurants Fail Health Inspection
Two Fort Worth restaurants were recently forced to close their doors due to serious health violations. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, a series of health inspections were conducted between November 13 to December 3, their failure led to the closure of the two restaurants. The critical absence of hot...
