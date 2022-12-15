Read full article on original website
WLBT
One dead, one arrested at shooting outside Hazlehurst pool hall
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead and another one has been arrested in connection with a Saturday night shooting at a Hazlehurst pool hall. Joaquin Miller, 43, was shot and killed outside Tootsie’s Spot at 513 Monticello St., in Hazlehurst, Police Chief Derrick Cubit says. Another subject,...
WAPT
Two injured in shooting outside Kroger in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Two people have been injured following a shooting outside the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson Sunday evening. According to the Hinds County sheriff, the suspect fled on foot from the scene and possibly left in a dark colored SUV. The victims were transported to UMMC. Hinds...
Charges dropped against Yazoo City murder suspect
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
Car plows into Mississippi pawn shop, leaving one dead and another injured
One person was killed and another injured when a car plowed into a Jackson pawn shop Friday night. Jackson Police officers responded to the one-vehicle wreck at 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into the Capital Pawn Shop on U.S....
WLBT
Two people shot at I-55 N Kroger; suspect on the loose
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says two people were injured and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being shot at the I-55 North Kroger Sunday night. Meanwhile, a suspect is still on the loose. Jones said the suspect “fled on foot and possibly...
vicksburgnews.com
New evidence shows cop killer Amy Brogdon Anderson was killed by officer
New information has been revealed in the shooting death of two Bay St. Louis police officers who were allegedly shot and killed by Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson. Initial reports indicated that Anderson killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe before shooting herself in the chest. New evidence revealed on Friday stated that the bullet fired into Amy came from the gun of one of the officers.
Vicksburg burglary suspect caught in the act
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said they captured a burglar who was still inside a home after a neighbor called officers. The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 on National Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the burglar cut power to the home and proceeded to start and extinguish small fires. […]
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
WAPT
Single-vehicle accident into Jackson pawn shop kills one, hospitalizes another
Jackson police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that turned deadly on Highway 80 and Lynch Street. According to Jackson police Commander Thompson, a car went into a pawn shop just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Thompson said two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Joseph Randolph...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg’s Amy Brogdon Anderson kills two police officers and then self
Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson is accused of killing two Bay St. Louis police officers Wednesday morning before killing herself in the parking lot of a Motel 6. Bay St. Louis police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, were identified as the two victims in the shooting that occurred around 4:30 a.m.
WAPT
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
WLBT
Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
mississippifreepress.org
Advocates Push For Automated Criminal-Record Expungement in Mississippi
Over a decade ago ago, nine of Kimberly Harris’ acquaintances told the police she burglarized a neighbor’s house in Jackson, Miss. After her arrest, the police released her because “there was no evidence.” Her accusers later went to jail for “false accusation,” Harris, now 38 years old, told the Mississippi Free Press in late October. She was at a criminal record expungement clinic organized by the nonprofit Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and their partners at Mississippi e-Center at Jackson State University.
WLBT
Prentiss police officer presented Medal of Valor a week before retirement
PRENTISS, Miss. (WLBT) - Just one week before his retirement, a 73-year-old Prentiss police officer was recognized for his bravery in saving a woman’s life. On November 14, Officer David Berry ran into a free-standing apartment building that was in flames behind a downtown business and rescued a female occupant.
vicksburgnews.com
Two Vicksburg residents appear in court for drug possession
Two Vicksburg residents appeared in court on unrelated drug charges, announced the Vicksburg Police Department. Jonathan Phelps, 34, of Vicksburg was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14, after a search warrant was served at an address on China Street. He was found to be in possession of several dosage units of Ecstasy...
‘All I could call is God’: Sharkey County neighbors pick up the pieces after storm
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A small town in Mississippi is picking up the pieces one day after a severe storm hit the area. Three people were injured during the storms in Sharkey County, and one person was injured in Hinds County. Homes, schools, and personal items were scattered in Anguilla. Rosie Hall, a resident, […]
WLBT
Woman sentenced to 30 years for murder over ‘a mutual love interest’
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County woman will serve 30 years in prison for a 2017 murder. Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II announced the sentencing of Brittany Carter on Monday. Carter was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Chornell Mayfield. March 30, 2017,...
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
