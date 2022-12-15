Read full article on original website
Related
‘Wrapped Up in Love’ Filming Locations Weren’t as Challenging as the Timing
The Lifetime movie Wrapped Up in Love premieres on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 8 p.m. The festive film tells the tale of a self-proclaimed “Christmas Queen” who suddenly finds her title threatened by another master of the season. Article continues below advertisement. Fans want to know where...
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
Woman borrows vintage Christmas tree for 30 years, inherits house from relative who loaned her tree: 'It's finally home'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Back in the 1960s, my grandparents always graced their home with a real Christmas tree. According to my mother, most of her family and friends had a real tree. She could think of only one exception.
‘I Believe in Santa’ Was Filmed in the Summer, in the City — but That's Not the Whole Story
It doesn’t snow in Los Angeles, Calif. (OK, once it did back in 1962, and it was only a dusting, per the Los Angeles Times), but in Hollywood, it sure can. Since I Believe in Santa, a 2022 holiday Netflix movie, was filmed partially in Tinseltown in September of 2021, it’s doubtful that the cast played in real snow during certain wintry scenes.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
183K+
Followers
29K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0