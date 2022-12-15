ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Believe in Santa’ Was Filmed in the Summer, in the City — but That's Not the Whole Story

It doesn’t snow in Los Angeles, Calif. (OK, once it did back in 1962, and it was only a dusting, per the Los Angeles Times), but in Hollywood, it sure can. Since I Believe in Santa, a 2022 holiday Netflix movie, was filmed partially in Tinseltown in September of 2021, it’s doubtful that the cast played in real snow during certain wintry scenes.
