Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo
Lionel Messi is an Argentine soccer player who currently plays for the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a soccer field. As of this writing, he currently holds the record for most Ballon d’Or awards with seven — an award […] The post Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lionel Messi’s emotional message after beating France, winning first World Cup title with Argentina
Lionel Messi couldn’t contain his emotions after finally winning the only silverware missing from his trophy cabinet: the FIFA World Cup. On Sunday La Pulga led Argentina to a thrilling win against Kylian Mbappe and France in a game that some thought they lost. The Argentines went up 2-0 in the first half after a […] The post Lionel Messi’s emotional message after beating France, winning first World Cup title with Argentina appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Lionel Messi winning first World Cup for Argentina with GOAT tweet
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ eyes were glued to the screen for an epic World Cup Final between Argentina and France, which featured individual greatness in the form of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. LeBron was amazed by Mbappe’s two goals in 93 seconds to tie the game in the second half, and then […] The post LeBron James reacts to Lionel Messi winning first World Cup for Argentina with GOAT tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Lionel Messi shares tear-jerking moment with mom after Argentina’s World Cup win
Amid all the celebration after Argentina’s World Cup win against France, one moment really stood out: Lionel Messi’s heartwarming exchange with his mother. As the players on the field celebrate with team staff, friends, fans and relatives, Messi was captured on camera with his mom, Celia. His mother actually came running to him and the […] The post VIDEO: Lionel Messi shares tear-jerking moment with mom after Argentina’s World Cup win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lionel Messi makes all kinds of World Cup history in epic Argentina victory
Not only did Lionel Messi win his first World Cup trophy with Argentina in Qatar 2022, but he also made history in the process with his incredible display throughout the competition. Messi scored two goals in the finals against France, one from the penalty spot in the first half and...
Lionel Messi sets Twitter ablaze with historic penalty kick goal vs. France
The 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina and France is underway. Argentina had dominated the proceedings in the early going, and Angel Di Maria eventually drew a penalty for Argentina to give them a chance to take the lead in the first half. That sent Lionel Messi to the spot, and Messi converted from the […] The post Lionel Messi sets Twitter ablaze with historic penalty kick goal vs. France appeared first on ClutchPoints.
