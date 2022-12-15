ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Sean Strickland takes aim at former UFC champion Israel Adesanya over brass knuckles arrest: “If he was a real man, it would have been a gun”

By Susan Cox
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Jason Samuel
19h ago

What is this guy talking about? He clearly said a fan gave it to him so why would he have a gun on him smh

Reply(1)
3
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

T.J. Dillashaw: Conor McGregor 'not doing anything wrong' by pulling out of USADA testing pool

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw agrees with Conor McGregor’s decision to remove himself from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who broke his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, has not been tested in 2022. The way he looks bulked up right now has raised questions, but Dillashaw thinks McGregor made the right decision for his recovery.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cub Swanson shares image of 'cut artery' in Rafa Garcia's bloodbath win at UFC Fight Night 216

Rafa Garcia sustained one of the more gruesome cuts in recent memory at UFC Fight Night 216 on Saturday, but he still managed to get his hand raised. An elbow from opponent Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) opened a cut to the side of Garcia’s (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) head in the second round, and the volume of blood that came out and covered the mat of the octagon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was immense. Ultimately, Garcia battled through it and got the unanimous decision, but he was still leaking as he left the cage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

‘Bad mofo’: Fighters react to Drew Dober’s monster out-of-nowhere knockout of Bobby Green

Drew Dober wowed everyone with one of the must shocking knockouts of the year. Facing a seasoned veteran in Bobby Green, Dober was being soundly out-struck for one-and-a-half rounds before he caught Green with a dynamite left hand to pick up the win out of nowhere. Green wasn’t the only one caught off guard as many in the MMA community shared their stunned reactions on social media.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

T.J. Dillashaw opens up on retirement decision after shoulder surgery: 'It's just too much, I'm out right now'

For the first time since news of his retirement became public, former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw has opened up about his decision to walk away from MMA. After injuring his shoulder in training camp for his title fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) did not pull out of the fight. He said his shoulder popped out numerous times in preparation, but he still traveled across the globe to Abu Dhabi with confidence he could get the job done to become a three-time champion.
NBC News

Ex-NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire arrested after allegedly punching, slapping daughter

Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning in a domestic violence incident involving his daughter, according to documents obtained by NBC News. Stoudemire, 40, was arrested just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning at his Miami condo and booked into the Miami-Dade County jail on a misdemeanor battery charge after allegedly punching and slapping his unnamed daughter, according to the arrest affidavit and an online jail record that was available earlier Sunday.
MIAMI, FL
411mania.com

Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy

It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
MMA Fighting

Jake Shields, Mike Jackson erupt in physical altercation at UFC PI over social media insults; both threaten legal action

Online bad blood has spilled over into real life for two UFC veterans. Former Strikeforce champion Jake Shields posted a video to Twitter on Friday showing a physical altercation between him and four-fight UFC veteran Mike Jackson, which took place at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Shields and Jackson have feuded over social media extensively on a variety of issues such as race, politics, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder costume compared to Teenage Turtles’ Shredder

Deontay Wilder’s costume from the Tyson Fury rematch saw comparisons to Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As they beefed in the aftermath, Dillian Whyte again saw it as an opportunity to ridicule Wilder about the attire the American wore that fateful night. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ headed to...
MMAmania.com

Video: Watch Jake Paul flatten YouTuber FaZe Dee with brutal body shot

Social media stars turning to combat sports is a recent trend, but it’s one that picked up steam quickly. Of all those would-be fighters who crossed over into the cage or ring, Jake Paul clearly stands out as the most accomplished and best of the lot. He didn’t take long to move on from boxing fellow YouTubers, instead moving on to retired or semi-retired MMA fighters.
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya on Garcia Forgoing Tune-Up Ahead of Tank Fight: ‘I Strongly Feel It’s a Big Mistake’

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya apparently has enormous qualms about his star charge’s decision to go straight into a spring showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Lightweight attraction Ryan Garcia was originally slated to take on Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on Jan. 21, in what was supposed to be a tune-up ahead of his highly anticipated fight with Baltimore’s Davis in April. But the native of Victorville, California tweeted on Friday that he had decided to decline a stay-busy fight with Gesta, saying it was essentially unnecessary, especially for the fans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
slamwrestling.net

Slam Wrestling 2022 Awards: Worst Female Wrestler

2022 was a crazy year. There was the whole backstage brawl situation at AEW, which is still playing out and lo and behold…Vince McMahon resigned from the WWE. Looking back at the best and the worst of 2022 we will be announcing our winners each and every day until New Years day during which we will reveal our picks for the best of the best of 2022.
MiddleEasy

Terrance McKinney Gives Paddy ‘The Saddy’ His Credit After Latest UFC Win: ‘He’s Excellent at Taking Punches’

Terrance McKinney mocked Paddy Pimblett for his divisive win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. English sensation Pimblett made his way to the UFC as one of the most hyped prospects in 2021. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion had already amassed a sizeable following and received major backing as a potential future champion. He got off to a successful start under the banner, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round on his promotional debut.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy