Sean Strickland takes aim at former UFC champion Israel Adesanya over brass knuckles arrest: “If he was a real man, it would have been a gun”

Read full article on original website
Jason Samuel
19h ago
What is this guy talking about? He clearly said a fan gave it to him so why would he have a gun on him smh
Reply(1)
3
Related
Chris Weidman: Paddy Pimblett 'completely delusional' about UFC 282 win vs. Jared Gordon 'or it's a gimmick'
Chris Weidman can’t believe that Paddy Pimblett seriously thinks he beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) defeated Gordon by unanimous decision in this past Saturday’s co-main event at T-Mobile Arena – a decision which turned plenty of heads and put the judges under fire.
T.J. Dillashaw: Conor McGregor 'not doing anything wrong' by pulling out of USADA testing pool
Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw agrees with Conor McGregor’s decision to remove himself from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool. McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who broke his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, has not been tested in 2022. The way he looks bulked up right now has raised questions, but Dillashaw thinks McGregor made the right decision for his recovery.
Cub Swanson shares image of 'cut artery' in Rafa Garcia's bloodbath win at UFC Fight Night 216
Rafa Garcia sustained one of the more gruesome cuts in recent memory at UFC Fight Night 216 on Saturday, but he still managed to get his hand raised. An elbow from opponent Maheshate (7-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) opened a cut to the side of Garcia’s (15-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) head in the second round, and the volume of blood that came out and covered the mat of the octagon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas was immense. Ultimately, Garcia battled through it and got the unanimous decision, but he was still leaking as he left the cage.
MMA Fighting
‘Bad mofo’: Fighters react to Drew Dober’s monster out-of-nowhere knockout of Bobby Green
Drew Dober wowed everyone with one of the must shocking knockouts of the year. Facing a seasoned veteran in Bobby Green, Dober was being soundly out-struck for one-and-a-half rounds before he caught Green with a dynamite left hand to pick up the win out of nowhere. Green wasn’t the only one caught off guard as many in the MMA community shared their stunned reactions on social media.
nodq.com
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
PWMania
Father of a Former WWE Star Accused of Attempting to Meet a 14-year-old
According to a video on the OBL Nation YouTube account, Fred Rosser, Jr. (the father of NJPW star/ex-WWE star Fred Rosser III) was allegedly attempting to meet with a 14-year-old minor. The video begins with an alleged text message exchange between Rosser, Jr. and a minor who is actually a...
T.J. Dillashaw opens up on retirement decision after shoulder surgery: 'It's just too much, I'm out right now'
For the first time since news of his retirement became public, former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw has opened up about his decision to walk away from MMA. After injuring his shoulder in training camp for his title fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) did not pull out of the fight. He said his shoulder popped out numerous times in preparation, but he still traveled across the globe to Abu Dhabi with confidence he could get the job done to become a three-time champion.
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition: “He’s gonna have to back way up”
Anthony Smith believes Darren Till needs to take a big step down in competition. It was last Saturday night, December 10th at UFC 282, where Darren Till (18-5 MMA) was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis (18-2 MMA) in a middleweight battle. It was to be ‘The Gorilla’s’ third loss in...
UFC Fight Night 216 play-by-play and live results
LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 216 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT). UFC Fight Night 216 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+. In...
Ex-NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire arrested after allegedly punching, slapping daughter
Former NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning in a domestic violence incident involving his daughter, according to documents obtained by NBC News. Stoudemire, 40, was arrested just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning at his Miami condo and booked into the Miami-Dade County jail on a misdemeanor battery charge after allegedly punching and slapping his unnamed daughter, according to the arrest affidavit and an online jail record that was available earlier Sunday.
Sean O’Malley claims he turned down invitation to attend birthday party for Ramzan Kadyrov’s Son
Sean O’Malley had no interest in taking a trip to Chechnya. O’Malley is rising in the UFC’s bantamweight division. He recently picked up the biggest win of his pro MMA career, defeating Petr Yan via split decision back in October. He now finds himself sitting at the number 1 spot on the official UFC bantamweight rankings.
411mania.com
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
MMA Fighting
Jake Shields, Mike Jackson erupt in physical altercation at UFC PI over social media insults; both threaten legal action
Online bad blood has spilled over into real life for two UFC veterans. Former Strikeforce champion Jake Shields posted a video to Twitter on Friday showing a physical altercation between him and four-fight UFC veteran Mike Jackson, which took place at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Shields and Jackson have feuded over social media extensively on a variety of issues such as race, politics, and more.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder costume compared to Teenage Turtles’ Shredder
Deontay Wilder’s costume from the Tyson Fury rematch saw comparisons to Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. As they beefed in the aftermath, Dillian Whyte again saw it as an opportunity to ridicule Wilder about the attire the American wore that fateful night. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ headed to...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Jake Paul flatten YouTuber FaZe Dee with brutal body shot
Social media stars turning to combat sports is a recent trend, but it’s one that picked up steam quickly. Of all those would-be fighters who crossed over into the cage or ring, Jake Paul clearly stands out as the most accomplished and best of the lot. He didn’t take long to move on from boxing fellow YouTubers, instead moving on to retired or semi-retired MMA fighters.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya on Garcia Forgoing Tune-Up Ahead of Tank Fight: ‘I Strongly Feel It’s a Big Mistake’
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya apparently has enormous qualms about his star charge’s decision to go straight into a spring showdown with Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Lightweight attraction Ryan Garcia was originally slated to take on Filipino southpaw Mercito Gesta on Jan. 21, in what was supposed to be a tune-up ahead of his highly anticipated fight with Baltimore’s Davis in April. But the native of Victorville, California tweeted on Friday that he had decided to decline a stay-busy fight with Gesta, saying it was essentially unnecessary, especially for the fans.
slamwrestling.net
Slam Wrestling 2022 Awards: Worst Female Wrestler
2022 was a crazy year. There was the whole backstage brawl situation at AEW, which is still playing out and lo and behold…Vince McMahon resigned from the WWE. Looking back at the best and the worst of 2022 we will be announcing our winners each and every day until New Years day during which we will reveal our picks for the best of the best of 2022.
Terrance McKinney Gives Paddy ‘The Saddy’ His Credit After Latest UFC Win: ‘He’s Excellent at Taking Punches’
Terrance McKinney mocked Paddy Pimblett for his divisive win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. English sensation Pimblett made his way to the UFC as one of the most hyped prospects in 2021. The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion had already amassed a sizeable following and received major backing as a potential future champion. He got off to a successful start under the banner, knocking out Luigi Vendramini in the first round on his promotional debut.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 3