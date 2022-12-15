ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Soaring material and labor costs impact construction of new Westville prison

WESTVILLE — A major state construction project slated for LaPorte County is heading back to the drawing board. The State Budget Committee recently learned the projected cost of demolishing most of the Westville Correctional Facility and rebuilding it on the same site has soared to $1.2 billion, up from an estimated $400 million two years ago.
WESTVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy