For many of us, a trip out to view the holiday light displays is a must-do this time of year. And, if possible, those displays just keep getting more amazing every season. From meditative luminarias to good old-fashioned wooden reindeer, to blowup, light and music extravaganzas that can probably be seen from space, there is something for everyone, and everything for some. Here we offer you the best of that, with a few insights and updates.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO