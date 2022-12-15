ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Ring in the New Year 2023

The New Year is almost here. Celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in SoCal style. This year New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, which means the New Year’s weekend will be extended through Jan. 2. New Year’s Eve. The New Year is...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

SCV Holiday Lights

For many of us, a trip out to view the holiday light displays is a must-do this time of year. And, if possible, those displays just keep getting more amazing every season. From meditative luminarias to good old-fashioned wooden reindeer, to blowup, light and music extravaganzas that can probably be seen from space, there is something for everyone, and everything for some. Here we offer you the best of that, with a few insights and updates.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Canyon Country Optimist Club delivers joy to those who need it most

The Canyon Country Optimist Club embodied the season of giving with its annual toy drive on Saturday afternoon at Westfield Valencia Town Center. The Canyon Country Optimist Club partnered with the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Spark of Love toy drive to bring toys to local Santa Clarita families. All toy donations will be donated by the L.A. County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

SCV Holiday Lights: Tours, extravaganzas and super-homes

For many of us, a trip out to view the holiday light displays is a must-do this time of year. And, if possible, those displays just keep getting more amazing every season. From meditative luminarias to good old-fashioned wooden reindeer, to blowup, light and music extravaganzas that can probably be seen from space, there is something for everyone, and everything for some.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Local Students Produce Award-Winning PSAs On Fentanyl

Local high school students from the William S. Hart Union School District has produced award-winning PSA videos on the dangers of fentanyl.  To bring awareness to the dangers of fentanyl, especially as it claims the lives of more and more young adults, students in video production classes at the local high schools created Public Service ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Santa Clarita, December 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Littlerock High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Santa Clarita on December 19, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SANTA CLARITA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Ontario Mills | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

If you are in the Los Angeles area you should go to Ontario Mills. This outlet is one of the most visited in the USA as it has stores for all tastes but always with good prices. You can go to the Forever 21 stores, the Coach handbags and accessories...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
LANCASTER, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Holiday Lane Closures To Last Three-Weeks On Wiley Canyon Road And Orchard Village Road

The City of Santa Clarita announced lane closures on Wiley Canyon and Orchard Village Roads beginning Monday. The project is expected to last approximately three weeks and intended to enhance the medians and roads on Wiley Canyon Road. Crews are scheduled to begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Celebrity cougar P-22 euthanized; his life in photos

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced Saturday that famous mountain lion P-22 was euthanized. The cougar had apparently been struck by a car shortly before he was captured on Monday. Prior to his capture, he had been accused of attacking pet Chihuahuas in the Hollywood Hills. The 12-year-old cougar was a certified star, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect dead after chase, police shooting in Culver City

A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police. The chase extended through several Los...
CULVER CITY, CA
knock-la.com

Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene

A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy