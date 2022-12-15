Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Navigating Through LAX During ChristmasNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Great Jack & Coke Cocktail Places In CaliforniaD_FoodVendorCalifornia State
Related
signalscv.com
Ring in the New Year 2023
The New Year is almost here. Celebrate New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in SoCal style. This year New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, which means the New Year’s weekend will be extended through Jan. 2. New Year’s Eve. The New Year is...
signalscv.com
SCV Holiday Lights
For many of us, a trip out to view the holiday light displays is a must-do this time of year. And, if possible, those displays just keep getting more amazing every season. From meditative luminarias to good old-fashioned wooden reindeer, to blowup, light and music extravaganzas that can probably be seen from space, there is something for everyone, and everything for some. Here we offer you the best of that, with a few insights and updates.
Mayor Karen Bass helps kick off start of Hanukkah at Los Angeles festival
As the first night of Hanukkah began Sunday, the Jewish community celebrated throughout Southern California, including holding a big street festival in the Pico-Robertson district.
signalscv.com
Canyon Country Optimist Club delivers joy to those who need it most
The Canyon Country Optimist Club embodied the season of giving with its annual toy drive on Saturday afternoon at Westfield Valencia Town Center. The Canyon Country Optimist Club partnered with the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Spark of Love toy drive to bring toys to local Santa Clarita families. All toy donations will be donated by the L.A. County Fire Department.
signalscv.com
SCV Holiday Lights: Tours, extravaganzas and super-homes
For many of us, a trip out to view the holiday light displays is a must-do this time of year. And, if possible, those displays just keep getting more amazing every season. From meditative luminarias to good old-fashioned wooden reindeer, to blowup, light and music extravaganzas that can probably be seen from space, there is something for everyone, and everything for some.
Local Students Produce Award-Winning PSAs On Fentanyl
Local high school students from the William S. Hart Union School District has produced award-winning PSA videos on the dangers of fentanyl. To bring awareness to the dangers of fentanyl, especially as it claims the lives of more and more young adults, students in video production classes at the local high schools created Public Service ...
Santa Clarita, December 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Littlerock High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Santa Clarita on December 19, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
tourcounsel.com
Ontario Mills | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
If you are in the Los Angeles area you should go to Ontario Mills. This outlet is one of the most visited in the USA as it has stores for all tastes but always with good prices. You can go to the Forever 21 stores, the Coach handbags and accessories...
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
Holiday Lane Closures To Last Three-Weeks On Wiley Canyon Road And Orchard Village Road
The City of Santa Clarita announced lane closures on Wiley Canyon and Orchard Village Roads beginning Monday. The project is expected to last approximately three weeks and intended to enhance the medians and roads on Wiley Canyon Road. Crews are scheduled to begin the construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions ...
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
Celebrity cougar P-22 euthanized; his life in photos
California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced Saturday that famous mountain lion P-22 was euthanized. The cougar had apparently been struck by a car shortly before he was captured on Monday. Prior to his capture, he had been accused of attacking pet Chihuahuas in the Hollywood Hills. The 12-year-old cougar was a certified star, […]
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
2urbangirls.com
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
KTLA.com
Suspect dead after chase, police shooting in Culver City
A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police. The chase extended through several Los...
Sheriff Luna welcomes first LASD academy graduating class and honors 25 recruits injured
He said three of the 25 recruits injured during the crash in Whitter remain hospitalized.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
knock-la.com
Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene
A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
Comments / 0