KOKI FOX 23
Duncan providing incentivizes to relocate to city
DUNCAN, Okla. — Those looking to move to Stephens County now have more reasons too. “Move Duncan” is a talent relocation incentive being offered by the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) in partnership with the local business community to attract workers. “Move Duncan” provides qualified individuals $4,000...
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
kswo.com
OK DHS opens new, smaller facility in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will soon be opening the first of three other, smaller, locations in Lawton. On Friday, they let us take a look inside. The new center is located at 10 Southwest 2nd street in Lawton. It’ll begin serving families on Tuesday...
Norman police respond to possible homicide
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
kswo.com
Masonic lodges share the holiday spirit with donations to local veterans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Masonic lodges from across Oklahoma also shared the holiday spirit by presenting donations to veterans in Lawton. Organization members gathered at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center Saturday morning to drop off the items. Donations included throw blankets, warm socks, batteries and board games. Mason, Jerry Armstrong said...
kswo.com
Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center gives back to the community
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center teamed up with local organizations to help put food on the tables of those in need. The giveaway included several non-perishable food items in a bag or box that anyone could pick up. Administrator Charles Gladney said they wanted to help...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
kswo.com
The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers hosts annual food basket giveaway
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers are also making sure families don’t go hungry for the holidays. The group hosted their annual Christmas Food Basket Giveaway. Each chapter member chose one of the 40 families in need to buy groceries for. Boxes included turkey, fixings and...
Norman collision on Highway 77 causes road closures
Norman Police Department says its working a vehicle collision on Highway 77 just north of Tecumseh in Norman.
The Top Google Search for Lawton this Year Was… Unexpected
How many times throughout the year do you hop on Google and search "(something) near me?" Odds are, if you're under 40, you do that quite often. If you're not under 40, you're technologically inclined. If you've never searched that way, it's time you learn a new trick. Example: If...
KOCO
Person found dead in vehicle in Norman; no suspect in custody
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police responded to a scene where a victim was found. Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the Norman Police Department responded to a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington Street where one person was found dead in a vehicle. Police said there is no suspect...
kswo.com
City of Lawton warning residents of possible solar panel scam
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton says residents should be on the lookout for a possible scam happening across the city. According to a press release, they are investigating possible fraud by four different companies who are soliciting solar panels in Lawton. Solicitors are reportedly going door-to-door, offering...
marlowreview.com
Tina Louise Hervey (1969-2022) Marlow, OK
Tina Louise Hervey, of Marlow, Oklahoma, was born January 12, 1969, in Porterville, California, to Robert Junior and Erma Ruby (Wright) Tyson. She died in Lawton on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 53. There are no services being planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to...
Driver in hospital after running into the Wichita River
Updated at 4:38 p.m. Sunday Dec. 18, 2022 Police release new information about early morning accident WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a pickup truck is in critical condition after reportedly crashing his truck in the Wichita River. According to police, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, shortly before 5 a.m., Wichita Falls Police responded […]
kswo.com
Rubbish fire breaks out in empty lot in south Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a rubbish fire Saturday afternoon in south Lawton. It happened just after 3 p.m. on 16th and SW New York Ave. Lawton Fire Department officials told 7News people in the neighborhood had been piling up household items like mattresses and couches in an empty lot.
Confirmed EF2 tornado causes damage in Oklahoma community
An Oklahoma community is cleaning up after severe storms moved through the state early Tuesday morning.
Man claiming to be Lucifer arrested for arson
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress […]
kswo.com
Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association hosts 34th annual free Christmas Dinner
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association hosted their 34th annual free Christmas Dinner Saturday. It’s the first year since the pandemic the organization hosted a dine-in experience. This year, the association teamed up with the Freedom Biker Church to serve over 1,500 Christmas meals for...
KOCO
Community to put on benefit drag show to raise money for family of 'Cookie Queen'
NORMAN, Okla. — A well-known Norman baker and mental health advocate will be honored this weekend. Shannon Hanchett was found dead earlier this month at the Cleveland County Detention Center, more than a week after she was arrested during a mental health crisis. Organizers told KOCO 5 that the...
kswo.com
Ft. Sill soldiers surprised with layaways paid off
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Soldiers at Ft. Sill were surprised at the Exchange when they were told their items on layaway have been paid off. The Soldiers Wish Foundation reached out to the Ft. Sill Exchange a couple of weeks ago, and 15 soldiers were selected to have their layaway costs taken care of.
