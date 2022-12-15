ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Duncan providing incentivizes to relocate to city

DUNCAN, Okla. — Those looking to move to Stephens County now have more reasons too. “Move Duncan” is a talent relocation incentive being offered by the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation (DAEDF) in partnership with the local business community to attract workers. “Move Duncan” provides qualified individuals $4,000...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

OK DHS opens new, smaller facility in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will soon be opening the first of three other, smaller, locations in Lawton. On Friday, they let us take a look inside. The new center is located at 10 Southwest 2nd street in Lawton. It’ll begin serving families on Tuesday...
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

Norman police respond to possible homicide

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Masonic lodges share the holiday spirit with donations to local veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Masonic lodges from across Oklahoma also shared the holiday spirit by presenting donations to veterans in Lawton. Organization members gathered at the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center Saturday morning to drop off the items. Donations included throw blankets, warm socks, batteries and board games. Mason, Jerry Armstrong said...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center gives back to the community

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center teamed up with local organizations to help put food on the tables of those in need. The giveaway included several non-perishable food items in a bag or box that anyone could pick up. Administrator Charles Gladney said they wanted to help...
LAWTON, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers hosts annual food basket giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers are also making sure families don’t go hungry for the holidays. The group hosted their annual Christmas Food Basket Giveaway. Each chapter member chose one of the 40 families in need to buy groceries for. Boxes included turkey, fixings and...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

The Top Google Search for Lawton this Year Was… Unexpected

How many times throughout the year do you hop on Google and search "(something) near me?" Odds are, if you're under 40, you do that quite often. If you're not under 40, you're technologically inclined. If you've never searched that way, it's time you learn a new trick. Example: If...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Person found dead in vehicle in Norman; no suspect in custody

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police responded to a scene where a victim was found. Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the Norman Police Department responded to a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington Street where one person was found dead in a vehicle. Police said there is no suspect...
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton warning residents of possible solar panel scam

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton says residents should be on the lookout for a possible scam happening across the city. According to a press release, they are investigating possible fraud by four different companies who are soliciting solar panels in Lawton. Solicitors are reportedly going door-to-door, offering...
LAWTON, OK
marlowreview.com

Tina Louise Hervey (1969-2022) Marlow, OK

Tina Louise Hervey, of Marlow, Oklahoma, was born January 12, 1969, in Porterville, California, to Robert Junior and Erma Ruby (Wright) Tyson. She died in Lawton on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 53. There are no services being planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to...
MARLOW, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Driver in hospital after running into the Wichita River

Updated at 4:38 p.m. Sunday Dec. 18, 2022 Police release new information about early morning accident WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a pickup truck is in critical condition after reportedly crashing his truck in the Wichita River. According to police, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, shortly before 5 a.m., Wichita Falls Police responded […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Rubbish fire breaks out in empty lot in south Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a rubbish fire Saturday afternoon in south Lawton. It happened just after 3 p.m. on 16th and SW New York Ave. Lawton Fire Department officials told 7News people in the neighborhood had been piling up household items like mattresses and couches in an empty lot.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man claiming to be Lucifer arrested for arson

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil was arrested for arson after he allegedly set his apartment on fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 16, 2022, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They found a mattress […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Ft. Sill soldiers surprised with layaways paid off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Soldiers at Ft. Sill were surprised at the Exchange when they were told their items on layaway have been paid off. The Soldiers Wish Foundation reached out to the Ft. Sill Exchange a couple of weeks ago, and 15 soldiers were selected to have their layaway costs taken care of.
LAWTON, OK

