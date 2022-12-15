ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Slingshot Ride Goes Horribly Wrong as Bungee Cord Snaps

Screams rang out in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday night as a slingshot ride went out of control, throwing two teenage boys up into the air as one of the attraction’s bungee cords snapped free of its mooring. Video of the mishap at the temporary Winter Wonderland attraction shows the riders, aged 14 and 15, sitting in a green metal cage waiting to be catapulted. As tension builds in the bungee cords, one breaks loose, flinging the boys into one of the ride’s vertical posts. Authorities were called to the scene after the cage was left suspended in the air with the riders still trapped inside, but the teens were lowered to the ground and freed before officers arrived. Scotland Yard said there were no injuries reported in the incident. A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson said Thursday that the ride had been closed for an investigation.Winter wonderland slingshot fail 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/u8Ai7Q6YCI— ALBY LAD (@AlbyLad_) December 15, 2022 Read it at Evening Standard
newsnationnow.com

New York Post

8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents

An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
TheDailyBeast

Boy, 1, Eaten Alive by Crocodile in Front of Dad on Fishing Trip

A father fought in vain to save his 1-year-old boy after a crocodile snatched the baby from a canoe and ate him alive in Malaysia on Thursday morning. The father and son were traveling on a river in Sabah, eastern Malaysia, during a fishing trip when the reptile struck. The dad was unable to rescue his child from the crocodile’s jaws and was himself left with bite wounds in the attempt. Villagers rescued the father—reportedly a Palauh tribesman in his 40s—after he managed to scramble to the banks. The crocodile briefly resurfaced later holding the baby’s body before dragging him down once again. “The father suffered serious head and body injuries. His son is still missing and search operations are ongoing,” said Samoa Rashin, head of the Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Agency. He added that the dad had been taken to hospital for treatment and explained that many local villagers rely on the crocodile-infested waters for their livelihood and food. “We have warned them of the extra dangers at the moment and to be especially careful because the crocodile is likely to be still in the area,” Rashin said.Read it at Daily Mail
Ingram Atkinson

After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survives

Vesna Vulović (1950–2016), flight attendant who survived a 10,160-metre (33,330-ft) fall.Photo byWikipedia. Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
The Independent

Girl, 11, has bones broken in ‘shocking and sustained’ dog attack as she walked to school

An 11-year-old girl has been left with serious injuries - including broken bones - after being attacked by a dog on her way to school. The child was taken to hospital after what has been called a “shocking and sustained attack” in east London.Officers are looking for the owner of the dogs, who fled the scene before police arrived. They have released footage of the man they wish to identify, in which he can be seen walking down the street with two dogs.The attack on the 11-year-old schoolgirl took place in Stepney Green in Tower Hamlets in late September....
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.

