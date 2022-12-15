Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelD_FoodVendorMedina, OH
Pierogi Lovers: 5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesD_FoodVendorCleveland, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Los Angeles Dodgers ‘actively pursuing’ trade for center fielder, 3 potential candidates
The Los Angeles Dodgers have missed out on the top MLB free agents this winter, all in an offseason where
RUMOR: Astros facing competition from these 2 teams for Michael Brantley
Michael Brantley, for the past decade or so, has been a positive contributor on the diamond while healthy. Since 2019, he’s been a huge part of three Houston Astros teams that made it into the World Series. Alas, Brantley missed the last five months of the season, including the playoffs, unable to help the Astros (at least on the field) in their run to a Fall Classic triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Rangers SS Corey Seager Benefits Most from Shift Ban
The Texas Rangers' biggest acquisition in history could see a huge uptick at the plate now that the shift is history. With the defensive shift now outlawed for the 2023 season, many pull hitters will likely benefit from the rules change. But at least one site believes that Texas Rangers...
Jared Goff has become the Lions' ultimate bargaining chip
Jared Goff was an afterthought in the 2020 trade that sent then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-round pick. Heck, most analysts ascribed negative value to Goff because of the money due to him. The Rams sent a very clear message that Goff wasn't good enough to get them to a Super Bowl, and though it yielded results immediately for Los Angeles, Goff's post-Hollywood career has taken a very positive turn.
Astros Release 2018 Second-Round Pick, Four Other Prospects
Jayson Schroeder pitched in 70 games in four minor league seasons in the Houston Astros system.
4 best Houston Texans coaching candidates to replace Lovie Smith
The Houston Texans have become all too familiar with head-coaching searches in recent years. As the team finishes one of
New Brewer eager to play for hometown team
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Owen Miller was getting ready to play in the Puerto Rican Winter League on Wednesday when one of his baseball dreams was fulfilled. He...
Patriots’ lateral play infamous, but loss to Raiders goes much deeper
The New England Patriots were on their way to winning in the yeoman's style that has defined their team this year. And then Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Chandler Jones did something incredible. Well, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers did something awful — something humiliating. But that set up Jones...
These Four Teams are Reportedly in the Mix for Dansby Swanson
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are among teams interested in signing free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson.
Rangers Add Pitching in 2023 MLB Mock Draft
The Texas Rangers have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, thanks to some luck in the Draft Lottery. The Texas Rangers benefited from the MLB Draft Lottery earlier this month moving up to the No. 4 selection overall. With the lottery done, what could the Rangers...
Craig's Crystal Ball predicts OBJ to Eagles? | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton is back to his predictions again, and consults his crystal ball to find out what's coming to pass in sports news this week. He starts off with the Philadelphia Eagles, and explains why he thinks the Chicago Bears will come out on top in their upcoming matchup. Plus, watch what Craig predicts Drew Brees, retired QB, will be taking on for his next occupation.
Guardians Welcome Their New Catcher To Cleveland
The Cleveland Guardians have been busy so far this offseason, adding first baseman Josh Bell on a two-year deal. In addition to Bell, the Guardians found their new catcher as well, signing veteran backstop Mike Zunino to a one-year, $6 million deal. With Austin Hedges a free agent, Cleveland was...
Has Cavs’ defense regressed? What about Darius Garland? Ricky Rubio’s impact? – Hey, Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cavaliers are having a fun year, and fans have questions:. Hey, Terry: What happened to that dominating defense from last year? We were able to break opponents’ will in the beginning of last year. Do you think not having Lauri Markkanen plays into that? – David Close.
10 potential Falcons draft targets at pick No. 10
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are currently on track to land the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. It would be the team’s third consecutive draft with a top-10 pick. In 2021, the Falcons selected TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 overall, and added WR Drake London with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 draft. While it’s still early in the draft process, let’s look at 10 potential options for the Falcons at pick No. 10.
Fierce Eagles pass rush steps up again in victory over Bears
CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Hargrave slung Justin Fields to the ground, and then celebrated by drawing a door with his hands and kicking it in. Philadelphia’s defensive line is tough to stop — even with an offensive line. Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick had two sacks...
College Wire Mock Draft 1.0: Breaking down every first-round pick
With the bowl season set to kick off, we are one step closer to the 2023 NFL draft. There is plenty of action still to come that will decide the placement for the players listed in this mock draft. The order of the draft was based on records and the...
Atlanta Hawks December Mailbag: Coaching, Roster, & More
We are over one-third through the NBA regular season, and the Atlanta Hawks have not lived up to expectations. Of course, a 15-15 record does not doom the teams' chances, but it feels eerily reminiscent of last season. Christmas is one week from today, which many call the unofficial start...
Braves skipper named 2022 Coach of the Year | Atlanta Sports Awards
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves accomplished something many thought would not be possible. Their first World Series title since 1995. They captured their first National League Pennant since 1999 in 2021 as well. Leading the charge for the historic season was Braves Manager Brian Snitker, the Coach of the...
