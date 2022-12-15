The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are currently on track to land the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. It would be the team’s third consecutive draft with a top-10 pick. In 2021, the Falcons selected TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 overall, and added WR Drake London with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 draft. While it’s still early in the draft process, let’s look at 10 potential options for the Falcons at pick No. 10.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO