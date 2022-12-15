ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Astros facing competition from these 2 teams for Michael Brantley

Michael Brantley, for the past decade or so, has been a positive contributor on the diamond while healthy. Since 2019, he’s been a huge part of three Houston Astros teams that made it into the World Series. Alas, Brantley missed the last five months of the season, including the playoffs, unable to help the Astros (at least on the field) in their run to a Fall Classic triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
InsideTheRangers

Rangers SS Corey Seager Benefits Most from Shift Ban

The Texas Rangers' biggest acquisition in history could see a huge uptick at the plate now that the shift is history. With the defensive shift now outlawed for the 2023 season, many pull hitters will likely benefit from the rules change. But at least one site believes that Texas Rangers...
FOX Sports

Jared Goff has become the Lions' ultimate bargaining chip

Jared Goff was an afterthought in the 2020 trade that sent then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-round pick. Heck, most analysts ascribed negative value to Goff because of the money due to him. The Rams sent a very clear message that Goff wasn't good enough to get them to a Super Bowl, and though it yielded results immediately for Los Angeles, Goff's post-Hollywood career has taken a very positive turn.
MLB

New Brewer eager to play for hometown team

This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Owen Miller was getting ready to play in the Puerto Rican Winter League on Wednesday when one of his baseball dreams was fulfilled. He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Patriots’ lateral play infamous, but loss to Raiders goes much deeper

The New England Patriots were on their way to winning in the yeoman's style that has defined their team this year. And then Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Chandler Jones did something incredible. Well, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers did something awful — something humiliating. But that set up Jones...
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Add Pitching in 2023 MLB Mock Draft

The Texas Rangers have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, thanks to some luck in the Draft Lottery. The Texas Rangers benefited from the MLB Draft Lottery earlier this month moving up to the No. 4 selection overall. With the lottery done, what could the Rangers...
FOX Sports

Craig's Crystal Ball predicts OBJ to Eagles? | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton is back to his predictions again, and consults his crystal ball to find out what's coming to pass in sports news this week. He starts off with the Philadelphia Eagles, and explains why he thinks the Chicago Bears will come out on top in their upcoming matchup. Plus, watch what Craig predicts Drew Brees, retired QB, will be taking on for his next occupation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Guardians Welcome Their New Catcher To Cleveland

The Cleveland Guardians have been busy so far this offseason, adding first baseman Josh Bell on a two-year deal. In addition to Bell, the Guardians found their new catcher as well, signing veteran backstop Mike Zunino to a one-year, $6 million deal. With Austin Hedges a free agent, Cleveland was...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 potential Falcons draft targets at pick No. 10

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are currently on track to land the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. It would be the team’s third consecutive draft with a top-10 pick. In 2021, the Falcons selected TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 overall, and added WR Drake London with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 draft. While it’s still early in the draft process, let’s look at 10 potential options for the Falcons at pick No. 10.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Fierce Eagles pass rush steps up again in victory over Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Hargrave slung Justin Fields to the ground, and then celebrated by drawing a door with his hands and kicking it in. Philadelphia’s defensive line is tough to stop — even with an offensive line. Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick had two sacks...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Atlanta Hawks December Mailbag: Coaching, Roster, & More

We are over one-third through the NBA regular season, and the Atlanta Hawks have not lived up to expectations. Of course, a 15-15 record does not doom the teams' chances, but it feels eerily reminiscent of last season. Christmas is one week from today, which many call the unofficial start...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Braves skipper named 2022 Coach of the Year | Atlanta Sports Awards

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves accomplished something many thought would not be possible. Their first World Series title since 1995. They captured their first National League Pennant since 1999 in 2021 as well. Leading the charge for the historic season was Braves Manager Brian Snitker, the Coach of the...
ATLANTA, GA

